U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,251.50
    +82.75 (+1.99%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,197.00
    +595.00 (+1.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,599.25
    +332.25 (+2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.20
    +35.90 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.51
    -6.19 (-5.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.20
    -44.10 (-2.16%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    -0.49 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    +0.0091 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9010
    +0.0290 (+1.55%)
     

  • Vix

    32.47
    -3.98 (-10.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3142
    +0.0044 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8090
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,944.62
    +3,043.96 (+7.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.83
    +73.33 (+8.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,082.71
    +118.60 (+1.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

BIO-key Completes Acquisition of Swivel Secure Europe, Significantly Expanding its Revenue Base, Customer Reach and Talent in Europe, Middle East and Africa

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BIO-key International, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BKYI
BIO-key International, Inc.
BIO-key International, Inc.

MADRID, Spain and WALL, N.J., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition Swivel Secure Europe, S.A (SSE), a privately-held IAM solutions provider based in Madrid, Spain that serves European, Middle East and African (EMEA) markets. SSE generated approximately $3.1M in revenue and $578K in operating income in calendar 2021. SSE has a five-year exclusive distribution agreement for Swivel Secure Limited’s software solutions in all EMEA markets outside of the United Kingdom.

Alex Rocha, the CEO and former sole stockholder of SSE, will continue to manage day to day operations at SSE reporting directly to BIO-key’s Chairman & CEO. The acquisition provides BIO-key with a ten member sales and support team with extensive customer and industry relationships throughout the EMEA region with offices in Madrid, Lisbon and UAE. SSE also brings technology partnerships with SAP, SailPoint and Red Hat, and global reseller partner relationships with Arrow, Deloitte, Accenture, Logicalis, IBM, Telefonica and Wipro.

“Swivel Secure significantly strengthens BIO-key’s presence and potential reach across Europe, the Middle East and Africa during an unprecedented period of cybersecurity threats and attacks,” said BIO-key Chairman & CEO Michael DePasquale. “We are excited to bring our award-winning, cost-effective and easy to deploy portfolio of IAM and identity-bound biometric solutions to serve the needs of current and future customers across EMEA markets.”

“BIO-key is a respected leader in identity and access management and civil identification in the North America, Africa and Asia,” said Mr. Rocha. “We’re excited to join forces with BIO-key to leverage our mutual strengths across a broader global footprint. Swivel Secure has longstanding relationships with over 300 customers in similar and complementary verticals including education, government, banking, finance, healthcare and manufacturing. Through this combination, we will be able to deliver improved capabilities and service levels for customers on a global basis.”

The need for multi-factor authentication (MFA) is significant in the EMEA, where enterprises require the ability to fully control and monitor secure access by employees, students, customers and partners. SSE’s customers will be able to leverage a full portfolio of award-winning products including AuthControl® Sentry, AuthControl Enterprise and AuthControl MSP, as well as BIO-key’s full line of software and hardware solutions.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)
BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Its PortalGuard IAM solution provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s patented software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement
All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). The words “estimate,” "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with the SSE acquisition including unexpected costs or delays in integrating SSE operations into our operations, realization of operational synergies, SSE continuing to operate consistent with historical results, and retaining key employees and partners of SSE, as well as more general risks and uncertainties including our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors'' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed.

Engage with BIO-key
Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/
LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international
Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl
Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR
StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

BIO-key Media Contact
Tim Hurley, Erin Knapp
Matter Communications
BIO-key@matternow.com
617-201-9152

Investor Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
BKYI@catalyst-ir.com
212-924-9800


Recommended Stories

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    How do drops of 50%, 67%, and 76% sound? The recent stock market correction has produced many bargains.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise, recovering some losses

    A day earlier, the Dow shed more than 0.5% to drop further into a correction.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Dow futures jump 500 points on hopes for Russia-Ukraine talks, lower commodity prices

    U.S. stock futures rallied Wednesday more on hope than reality, as Russia continued to shell Ukraine ahead of a key diplomatic meeting.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar 83% or More

    Spring hasn't even sprung, and it's already been a lousy year to be a growth stock investor. Investment bank analysts up and down Wall Street think the growth stock bashing we've seen all year has gone too far. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) shares have fallen 36% so far this year, but Wall Street analysts who follow the cryptocurrency exchange think it can recover in a dramatic fashion.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    Being able to stomach volatility, while at the same time thinking long term, is necessary to capture this company's huge upside.

  • This Global E-Commerce Trio Offers Multibagger Potential

    Global e-commerce may be one of the most undeniable trends in investing. As such, buying a basket of these three stocks may offer investors a well-diversified approach (both operationally and geographically) to jump into the $4.9 trillion global e-commerce industry. Operating primarily in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and more recently, Latin America, multifaceted Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) continued its expansion during the fourth quarter, posting sales growth of 106% year over year.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The metaverse presents a unique opportunity to advance the pace of technological expansion while also boosting investor returns. Emergence Research projects a compound annual growth rate of 43% through 2027 for the metaverse, which would make it an $829 billion industry by 2028. The Google parent has become one of the largest companies in tech through mastering growth in online advertising.

  • Bitcoin jumps ahead of Biden's order on digital assets

    (Reuters) -Bitcoin surged on Wednesday ahead of an executive order that U.S. President Joe Biden will sign on digital assets which is likely to raise the legitimacy of virtual currencies in the U.S. financial system. Digital currencies surged overnight after what appeared to be a prematurely published U.S. Treasury statement that allayed market worries about a sudden tightening of U.S. rules around digital assets. In a statement that briefly appeared on the Treasury website before it was taken down, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a still-pending executive order on virtual currencies from President Joe Biden "calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy (that) will support responsible innovation."

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • Russian rouble ticks higher in little volume after stark losses

    The local market was closed for a public holiday, with currency trading expected to resume on Wednesday. The rouble has fallen more than 40% against the dollar since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from governments around the world. "The outlook for the rouble is highly uncertain at the moment," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

  • Bumble shares pop despite earnings miss

    Bumble shares are up despite missing on earnings for Q4.&nbsp;

  • AT&T Is Sending a Bearish Technical Message Ahead of Its Investor Day

    AT&T is slated to host an analyst and investor day on Friday, so this looks like a good time to review the charts and indicators of the world's largest telecommunications company. Trading volume has been active since early December, but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved up and down with the price action. A declining OBV line tells us that sellers of T have been more aggressive since the middle of January.

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Has Good Odds for EUA Approval, Says Analyst

    After several delays and setbacks, Novavax (NVAX) finally filed an EUA request for its Covid-19 vaccine with the FDA at the end of January. Given precedents and the company’s recent comments, Jefferies’ Roger Song thinks a decision is due shortly. “We see the decision as a near-term stock-moving catalyst, and high likelihood of positive outcome, providing upside potential to the current share price,” Song opined. That could come in handy right now. Like most of the market, the stock has retreate

  • Retail traders pile into energy stocks

    Retail traders aren’t just buying the dip on Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL). They’re also riding the upward wave on energy stocks - particularly small US companies.