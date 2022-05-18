U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

Bio Lubricants Market to Hit USD 4.26 Billion by 2029 | Government Initiatives Governing Oil-based Lubricants to Bolster Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in bio lubricants market are PANOLIN AG (Switzerland), FUCHS (Germany), Shell (Netherlands), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Total (France), Cargill (U.S.), Axel Christiernsson (Sweden), BECHEM (Germany), Cortec Corporation (U.S.), Environmental Lubricants Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), Klüber Lubrication (Germany), Novvi, LLC. (U.S.), Repsol (Spain), bp p.l.c. (U.K.), Emery Oleochemicals (Malaysia), IGOL (Norway), LanoPro (Norway) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bio lubricants market size was USD 2.92 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 3.08 billion in 2022 to USD 4.26 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Bio Lubricants Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market is projected to rise during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of sustainable and biodegradable bio lubricants in several end-use industries.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bio-lubricants-market-104654

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

  • PANOLIN AG (Switzerland)

  • FUCHS (Germany)

  • Shell (Netherlands)

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

  • Total (France)

  • Cargill (U.S.)

  • Axel Christiernsson (Sweden)

  • BECHEM (Germany)

  • Cortec Corporation (U.S.)

  • Environmental Lubricants Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Klüber Lubrication (Germany)

  • Novvi, LLC. (U.S.)

  • Repsol (Spain)

  • bp p.l.c. (U.K.)

  • Emery Oleochemicals (Malaysia)

  • IGOL (Norway)

  • LanoPro (Norway)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 2.92 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 4.26 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 4.7% 2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2018 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2029

Segments Covered

By End-use Industry, By Application

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

COVID-19 Impact:

Disrupted Supply Chain Amid Pandemic to Restrict Market Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the market growth of bio lubricants due to halted production and manufacturing units during the lockdown period. Also, disrupted supply chain management and lack of human resources due to virus spread have affected the market growth during the pandemic. Furthermore, the government has imposed strict restrictions on import/export policies to restrict the virus spread and maintain social distancing norms. Therefore, these factors are responsible for restricting market growth during the pandemic period.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/bio-lubricants-market-104654

Segments:

Automotive & Other Transportation Segment Dominates Market Due to Developing Automobile Sector

By application

  • hydraulic fluids

  • metalworking fluids

  • chainsaw oils

  • mold release agents

  • two-cycle engine oils

  • gear oils

  • greases

Based on end-use industry

  • automotive & other transportation

  • metalworking

  • mining

  • forestry

  • marine

  • engines

Geographically

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Report Coverage:

The report shares factual information regarding the key players' market development and growth strategies. Also, the companies adopt business growth strategies such as mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and alliances to expand their business reach. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and development is highlighted further in this report. The drivers and restraints affecting the market expansion during the forecast period are discussed further in this report.

Drivers & Restraints:

Government Initiatives Governing Oil-based Lubricants to Bolster Market Growth

Bio lubricants are highly utilized in the automotive sector. In recent years, the automobile industry has been projected to grow rapidly. Also, biodegradable lubricants are being replaced with mineral oil-based lubricants to ensure high-quality performance. Also, government policies to increase sustainable lubricants and increase investment in R&D activities are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. These factors are expected to ensure the bio lubricants market growth in the coming years.

However, increasing costs and low lubricating properties may hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Holds Highest Market Share Due to Developing Automobile Sector

North America dominates the global bio lubricants market share during the forecast period due to the emerging automotive industry in the region. The regional market stood at USD 1.22 billion in 2020. Also, increasing investments by the government in oil-based lubricants is expected to boost the market.

Asia Pacific holds the second-highest market share during the projected period due to increasing production of automobiles. The availability of cheap labor is anticipated to boost the demand for lubricants in various industries.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Alliances Allow Companies to Strengthen their Market Position

The key market players focus on implementing various business growth strategies by forming strategic alliances, mergers, alliances, and acquisitions. Also, innovative product designing and development strategies allow companies to enhance their product portfolio by introducing product ranges.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/bio-lubricants-market-104654

Key Industry Development:

  • February 2021: PANOLIN MARGEAR 100 and PANOLIN MARGEAR 150 received ZF approval for their gearboxes used in marine transmissions and other drive systems for various types of vessels in accordance with the ZF Lubricant Class TE-ML 04 M. ZF is a global technology company and one of the world's leading driveline and chassis technology companies.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Application Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bio-lubricants Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

  • Global Bio-lubricants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Application (Volume/Value)

        • Hydraulic Fluids

        • Metalworking Fluids

        • Chainsaw Oils

        • Mold Release Agents

        • Two-Cycle Engine Oils

        • Gear Oils

        • Greases

        • Others

      • By End-use Industry (Volume/Value)

        • Automotive and Other Transportation

        • Metalworking

        • Mining

        • Forestry

        • Marine

        • Engines

        • Others

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bio-lubricants-market-104654

Read Related Insights:

Metalworking Fluids Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Function (Neat Cutting Oils, Water Cutting Oils, Corrosion Preventive Oils and Others), By Type (Mineral, Synthetic and Bio-based), By Application (Construction, Electrical & Power, Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, Telecommunication and Healthcare), and by End-use Industry (Metal Fabrication, Transportation Equipment, Machinery and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Lubricants Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Automotive Oils, Industrial Oils (Hydraulic Oils, Industrial Gear Oils, Metal Working Fluids, Greases, and Others), Marine Oil and Process Oils), By Grade (Mineral, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic), By Application (Automotive, Industrial and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Marine Lubricants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Marine Cylinder Oil, Piston Engine Oil, System Oil and Others; By Ship Type (Bulk Carrier, Oil Tankers, General Cargo, Container Ships, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe struggled to build on a three-day rally as traders assessed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the latest data on inflation and economic activity. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsElon Musk Does Not Car