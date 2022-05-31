U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

Bio-Lubricants Market Valuation to Reach USD 3.98 Billion by 2027 at 4.40% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Bio-Lubricants Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Vegetable Oils, Animal Fats), Application (Hydraulic Fluids, Mold Release Agents, Chainsaw Oils, Greases, Automotive Engine Oils, and Others), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Transportation, and Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, US, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Lubricants Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Bio-Lubricants Market Information by Type, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a 4.40% CAGR to reach USD 3.98 Billion by 2027.

Market Synopsis

Bio-based lubricants are eco-friendly with no toxic impact on the ecosystem. Bio-lubricants do not result in skin inflammation, which is the case with petroleum-based lubricants. On top of this, they offer several benefits, including a decrease in energy usage, reduced labor cost, higher employee safety, better environmental conditions, a rise in machine life, and a surge in production, which augments the market growth.

Bio-lubricants are developed by the trans-esterification process of vegetable oil or the esterification process of a fatty acid. This process is carried out in line with the presence of long-chain alcohol along with a homogeneous acid/base catalyst 8 -10, or with the use of an ion-exchange resin.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2010

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2027 Market Size

USD 3.98 Billion

CAGR

4.40% (2021–2027)

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2027

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Type, Applications, End-User

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Widely accepted as substitutes to the oils that have a petroleum-based nature.

Being renewable is another added advantage that is driving the demand

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the bio-lubricants industry include

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

  • Total (France)

  • BP p.l.c (UK)

  • FUCHS (Germany)

  • PANOLIN AG (Switzerland)

  • Emery Oleochemicals (Malaysia)

  • Biol Biolubricants (Sweden)

  • RSC Bio Solutions (US)

  • BECHEM (India)

  • IGOL (France)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Bio engine oil has been garnering substantial traction since this is increasingly being accepted as a replacement for petroleum-based oil. This should have a favorable impact on the environment and also assist in the resolution of related issues. Renewable raw materials like animal fats and plant oils are progressively being used. Vegetable oil-based lubricants offer a lot of long-term and environmental benefits over petroleum-based substitutes. Moreover, these are cost-effective with a significant level of biodegradability.

Before being propelled into the environment, the lubricants are modified several times. Freshwater, soil and fresh air are all contaminated owing to this, resulting in a considerable effect on the environment. The requirement for biodegradable bio-lubricants has surged as public awareness regarding mineral oil-based lubricants’ environmental implications has increased.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, there have been multiple opportunities for biodegradable solutions ranging from sustainable lubrication and green buildings. A bio-lubricant is a biodegradable, non-toxic product that experiences 60% breakdown in 28 days, is renewable, and comprises 25% carbon from bio-sourced sources.

Market Restraints:

The bio-lubricants market will experience a few restraints in the form of volatile costs. A traditional bio-lubricant is generally available in the global market at a 40% hiked price. The d of cost-effective lubricants has emerged as a major challenge faced by the prominent players in the market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (140 Pages) on Bio-Lubricants: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bio-lubricants-market-2010

COVID 19 Analysis

The bio-lubricants market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Given the pandemic scenario, numerous countries had to go under a lockdown, to control the rising cases. Owing to this, the demand and supply chain has been disrupted, which has affected the worldwide market. The infrastructural projects, manufacturing units, industries, and various operations had to be put on hold owing to the pandemic situation.

The volatile costs of raw materials that are used for developing bio-lubricants along with the COVID-19 pandemic have restricted the growth rate of the market. On the bright side, the situation is getting back to normal, which means that the market in the future will see better growth.

Market Segmentation

By Base Oil   

The major base oil-based segments highlighted in the study include animal fats, vegetable oil, and others such as synthetic ester.

By Application

The top applications of bio-lubricants are two-cycle engine oils, hydraulic oil, gear oils, mold release agents, chainsaw oil, and others such as greases, metalworking fluids, transformer oils, and refrigeration fluids.

By Industry End-Users

The various end-use industries include pharmaceutical, metallurgy, energy, power, marine, food, mining, and others such as consumer automobile and commercial transportation.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2010

Regional Insights

Europe has emerged as the top market for bio-lubricants. The production of lubricants in the environment in the form of two-stroke oils, mold release agents and chainsaw oils has become a major concern for the emerging countries. Therefore, the developed nations in Europe boast of ecolabels that support the deployment of bio-lubricants rather than traditional ones. This is anticipated to be quite favorable for the European market in the years to come.

In Asia Pacific, the highest consumer of bio-lubricants is China, given the rapid economic growth in the country. China is the world’s biggest power market, accounting for nearly 70% of the worldwide demand. In China, the electricity demand is extremely high, led by the industrial sector, such as steel, iron, and other metals, construction, and cement along with the substantial demand for cooling. The power demand in India is seeing an exponential rise as well. This surge was driven by the heavy use in buildings, particularly air conditioning. Apart from this, the Japanese government has been working on developing around 48 coal-fired power units in the country, with the use of high-energy low-emission technology, which makes use of high-quality black coal. The soaring number of power units in the country and the subsequent rise in the demand for bio-lubricants in these power plants can favor the regional market.

In North America, booming sales of passenger car sales have been a significant reason for the rapid market expansion over the years. The supportive regulatory framework will encourage the demand and production of bio-lubricants in the coming years. The U.S. EPA has come up with policies and regulations, requiring marine vessels to attain the mandatory Vessel General Permit (VGP) on the U.S. waters and also make use of environment-friendly lubricants in oil-to-sea interfaces.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2010

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Silico Manganese Market: Information by Product (High-Carbon Silico Manganese, Low-Carbon Silico Manganese and Medium-Carbon Silico Manganese), Application (Automobile Bodies, Road Rails, Dairy Equipment, Hand Railings, Cutlery and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market: Information by Polymorphs Type (α Phases, β Phases, γ Phases, δ Phases, ε Phases, ), Product Type (Pellets, Powder, Latex Emulsions, Films), Application (Piping & Tubing, Wires & Cables, Photovoltaic Films, Membranes, Li-Ion Batteries, Coating for Energy & Electronic Devices, Others), End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Chemical Processing, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Construction, Others) - Forecast till 2030

Flame Retardants Market: Information By Type (Non-Halogenated (Aluminum Trihydrate, Organo-Phosphorus, Magnesium Hydroxide and Others) and Halogenated (Brominated, Chlorinated and Others), By Resin (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Epoxy, Unsaturated Polyesters, Polyvinyl Chloride, Styrenics, Engineered Thermoplastics, Rubber and Others), By Application (Building & Construction, Electricals & Electronics, Transportation, Textiles and Others) and Region - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


