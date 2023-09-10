Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BPTH) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BPTH) future prospects. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$14m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$17m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Bio-Path Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Bio-Path Holdings, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$3.1m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 71%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Bio-Path Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Bio-Path Holdings has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

