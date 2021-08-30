The partnership spotlights the growing demand of the conscious consumer

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - "Convenience foods" normally mean compromised quality, both from a nutritional and environmental perspective. But with the growing shift towards healthier living and supporting sustainability, there is a need in today's market for brands that can provide convenience without compromise. Enter BIO RAW and Greenhouse, two Toronto-based companies that are changing the game. Today, BIO RAW announced that they are partnering with Greenhouse to provide the company with a line of new products that offer convenient, organic nutrition backed by sustainable practices. These new offerings were developed and are produced by BIO RAW, and are made in BIO RAW's allergen-free, carbon neutral facility.

BIO RAW partners with Greenhouse to propel Organic Convenience Foods (CNW Group/BIO RAW)

"I'm thrilled about this partnership. Greenhouse is a brand I've admired for a long time, and I'm honoured to provide them with the best organic, plant-based options to help nourish their customers, and expand the 'convenience food' landscape." says Oren Epstein, Founder of BIO RAW.

The new ready-to-go offerings include:

The Rainbow Bright: a crisp, colourful antioxidant rich salad with poppy-seed dressing

The Super Caesar: a high protein, high fibre Vegan Caesar salad

Smart Cookie Chia Seed Pudding: made with Adaptogenic Granola (featuring Lion's Mane)

PB & J Chia Seed Pudding: made with pumpkin seed butter, also featuring Adaptogenic Granola

The new products will be available starting August 30th. For more information please visit a Greenhouse Location, or go to Greenhouse.ca.

About BIO RAW: BIO RAW was founded in 2017, with a commitment to revolutionize the food industry by providing 100% Organic, allergen-free, plant based meals to nourish the masses. We're committed to being radically good from start to finish; from our certified organic ingredients and zero waste policies, to consumer education and community outreach programs, we strive to do our absolute best. We're proudly available across the Greater Toronto Area in over 120 retail partners, as well as direct to home deliveries. For more information, please visit www.bioraw.ca .

About Greenhouse: Made with love in Toronto, Greenhouse is a beverage company and Certified B Corporation committed to producing organic, plant-based functional beverages. Our mission is to offer widespread, sustainable access to plant-based nutrition and wellness of the highest quality. Since launching in January 2014, our goal has been to make it simple to savour the present while looking out for a healthy future — ours, and that of our planet. Find us in our brick and mortar shops, grocery stores across Canada, and online for home delivery and subscription services at Greenhouse.ca .

