U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,252.25
    -31.25 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,694.00
    -134.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,318.00
    -136.75 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.70
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.39
    +1.03 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.90
    +26.60 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    +0.0068 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.27
    -2.33 (-7.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2563
    +0.0103 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2730
    -0.5640 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,179.64
    -476.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.68
    -3.17 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.35
    +13.16 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Bio Solvents Market is expected to grow from USD 9.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 15.9 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028 : Greyviews

GreyViews
·6 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Bio Solvents Market BASF SE., The Dow Chemical Co., AkzoNobel N.V., E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Cargill Inc., Huntsman Corp., LyondellBasell, BioAmber, Myriant Corp., and Vertec Biosolvents among others. To enhance their market share in the global bio solvents market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

Pune India, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio solvents market is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness regarding environmentally sustainable goods coupled with the rising environmental issues. Bio solvents are derived from the agricultural sources, which includes corn, sugarcane, refined glycerin, soybean oil, lactic acid, and bio succinic acid among others. Rise in environmental concern over the past few years, has propelled national and international regulatory authorities to implement strict regulations directed to address threat of harmful chemical substances. This has boosted demand for bio solvents.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/global-bio-solvents-market/20/request-sample

On the other hand, bio solvents offers benefits such as reduced toxicity, low volatile organic compounds (VOC), biodegradability, worker safety, and environmental friendliness. Such benefits further fuels growth of the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The lactate ester segment led the bio solvents market and valued at USD 3.02 Billion in 2020. This is mainly due to rising demand across the printing inks, coatings, and industrial applications. However, glycols solvent segment is anticipated to witness highest growth during the forecast period.

  • The paints & coatings application segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 3.48 Million in 2020. Rapid usage of lactate ester solvents across paints & coatings applications drives growth of this segment. In addition, urbanization and industrialization are projected to fuel demand for paints & coatings, fueling growth of the segment.

  • The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the bio solvents market and valued at USD 3.59 Billion in 2020. Advancing living conditions and increasing population and per capita income along with the flourishing end-user industries primarily drives growth of the region. North America region is anticipated to grow at prominent CAGR over the forecast period, due to growing demand and product innovation in terms of application and quality of bio solvents.

Key players operating in the global Bio Solvents Market BASF SE., The Dow Chemical Co., AkzoNobel N.V., E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Cargill Inc., Huntsman Corp., LyondellBasell, BioAmber, Myriant Corp., and Vertec Biosolvents among others. To enhance their market share in the global bio solvents market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

  • For instance, In June 2021, LyondellBasell signed a long-term commercial agreement with Neste. Under this agreement, the companies will collaborate on making chemicals and polymers from renewable feedstock more widely available to global brands.

  • In January 2020, BASF, one of the leading bio solvents industry players acquired Solvay’s polyamide business. This acquisition has broaden BASF’s polyamide capabilities with innovation coupled with the well-known products such as Technyl.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/20

Global Bio Solvents Market by Product:

  • Lactate Ester

  • Soy Methyl Ester

  • Glycols

  • Alcohol

  • Others

Global Bio Solvents Market by Application:

  • Paints & Coatings

  • Printing Inks

  • Adhesives & Sealants

  • Others

Global Bio Solvents Market by Region:

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • U.K.

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Russia

  • Asia-Pacific

    • Japan

    • China

    • India

    • Korea

    • Southeast Asia

  • South America

    • Brazil

    • Peru

  • Middle East and Africa

    • UAE

    • South Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

About the report:
This research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the bio solvents market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies. It studies the market essential sides such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to improve market insight.
Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/20/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Browse Related Reports:

Global Metal Cleaning Market Size by Ingredients Type (Chelating Agent, Surfactant, Solvents, Solubilizers, pH Regulators, and Others), Cleaner Type (Aqueous and Solvent), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Aerospace, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), Metal Type (Steel, Copper, Aluminium, and Others) and Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-metal-cleaning-market/31

Global Ethyl Acetate Market Size by Application (Adhesives and Sealants, Paints and Coatings, Process Solvents, Intermediates, Pigments, and Other), End-user Industry (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Automotive, Artificial Leather, and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-ethyl-acetate-market/29

Global Zeolites Market Size by Product Type (Natural and Synthetic), Function (Ion-Exchange, Molecular Sieve, and Catalyst), Framework (Linde Type A, Faujasite, and MFI), Pore Size (3A – 7A and 7A – 10A), End-use (Construction & Building Materials, Animal Feed, Wastewater Treatment, Soil Remediation, and Others), and Application (Adsorbents, Catalysts, Detergent Builders, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-zeolites-market/27

Global Biosurfactants Market Size by Type (Glycolipids, Lipopeptides and Lipoproteins, Phospholipids and Fatty Acids, Polymeric Biosurfactants, and Particulate Biosurfactants), Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Food Processing, Agricultural Chemicals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-biosurfactants-market/25

Global Castor Oil Derivatives Market Size by Product (Sebacic acid, 12HSA, Ricinoleic Acid, Undecylenic acid, Dehydrated Castor Oil, Hydrogenated Castor oil (Castor wax), and Others) and Application (Lubricants, Surface Coatings, Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals, Biodiesel, Plastics & Resins, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-castor-oil-derivatives-market/24

Global Natural Oil Polyols Market Size by Product (Soy Oil Polyols, Castor Oil Polyols, Canola Oil Polyols, Palm Oil Polyols, and Sunflower Oil Polyols), End-use (Furniture & Interiors, Construction, Electrical & Electronic Appliances, Footwear, Automotive, Packaging, and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-natural-oil-polyols-marke/21

Global Bio solvents Market Size by Product (Lactate Ester, Soy Methyl Ester, Glycols, Alcohol, and Others), Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-bio-solvents-market/20

Global Mining Chemicals Market Size by Product type (Frothers, Flocculants, Collectors, Solvent Extractants, and Grinding aids), Mineral Type (Base metals, Non-metallic minerals, Precious metals, and Rare earth metals), Application (Mineral Processing, Explosives & Drilling, Water & Wastewater Treatment, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-mining-chemicals-market/13

Global Detergents Chemicals Market Size by Product (Surfactants, Builders, Enzymes, Fragrances, Bleaching Agents, and Others) and Application (Laundry Cleaning Products, Household & Commercial Cleaning Products, Dishwashing Products, Personal Cleaning Products, Fuel Additives, Biological Reagents, and Others), and End User (household and industrial & institutional) Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-detergents-chemicals-market/12

Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market Size by Product Type (Specialty Ester, Fatty Acid Methyl Ester, Glycerol Ester, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines, and Others), By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food Processing, Consumer Goods, Health & Pharmaceuticals, Polymer & Plastic Additives, Textile, Paints & Coatings, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-specialty-oleochemicals-market/8

Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Size by Type (O-rings, Gaskets, Lip seals, D seals, and Others), Material (Metals, PTFE, Silicone, Nitrile Rubber, EPDM, FKM, FFKM, UHMWPE, and PU), Application (Manufacturing equipment and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-pharmaceutical-processing-seals-market/3


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon shares plunge 10% after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Oil giants Chevron, Exxon to report earnings Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks ahead to what energy stocks are expected to report earnings tomorrow.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm Stocks Fall After Intel Flags Problems Ahead

    PC sales are slowing as the Covid-19 pandemic phase looks to be ending and the economic outlook is uncertain, raising concerns for chip makers.

  • Big Tech is no longer winning as big, but these two stocks still seem safe

    The Big Tech earnings boom is officially over, but some of the world's most powerful and valuable companies are breaking off from the pack.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.

  • Musk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sold about $4 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock days after reaching a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyThe Tesla chief executive officer offloaded 4.4 m

  • Apple beats Wall Street estimates despite supply chain disruptions

    Apple beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom line.

  • Shopify Earnings: What Does the Website Traffic Tell Us?

    The comedown for the pandemic era stars has been nothing short of brutal and Shopify (SHOP) might be the perfect example of this 180-degree swivel in market trends. With a third of the year behind us, more than two-thirds of the stock’s valuation has disappeared into the ether as investors have turned away in droves, spooked by macro trends and disappointing 4Q21 results indicating the pandemic ecommerce party was well and truly over. What’s more, the company offered a bleak outlook, with the gr

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • Intel (INTC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Intel Corporation's first quarter 2022 conference -- earnings conference call. In a moment, we'll have brief remarks from both of them, followed by Q&A. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it, and as such, it does include risks and uncertainties.

  • Alibaba, JD.com Jump as China Pledges Stimulus to Rescue Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rose sharply across the board in premarket trading on Friday, after Beijing’s top leadership pledged more stimulus to rescue an economy hampered by extended Covid lockdowns in major cities.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoMusk’s

  • Why Nio Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were up Thursday though there was no company-specific news driving the move. It could be that investors were trying to process the ever-changing news about coronavirus lockdowns in China. Nio said last week that it had begun to slowly ramp back up some of its vehicle production following the halt in Shanghai necessitated by the Chinese government's zealous reaction to a COVID-19 outbreak in that metro area.

  • Intel stock declines as chip maker doubles down on outlook despite headwinds

    Intel Corp. shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker held onto its full-year outlook amid expected weakness this quarter, forecasting a surge in sales from its major businesses in the second half of the year.

  • Intel’s Guidance Falls Short. The Stock Drops.

    The maker of semiconductors reported higher adjusted per-share earnings than expected. Revenue also beat forecasts.

  • Amazon reports surprise earnings loss in Q1

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details Amazon's Q1 earnings report and its forecasts for Q2 2022.

  • ARK Crushed By Concentrated Bet In Teladoc

    Shares of the telemedicine provider were cut in half on Thursday, pressuring ARKK and other ETFs.

  • Occidental, Devon, and 7 Other Energy Stocks That Look Particularly Cheap

    Even after incredible gains, some energy stocks still don't fully reflect the true value of oil-and-gas companies, some strategists say.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Today’s financial world presents investors with a challenging environment. But even though markets are tough to interpret right now, and volatility has increased as a result, a smart investor can still find stocks that are delivering the goods. Sometimes, quite literally. Two shipping company stocks have been showing high share price appreciation in recent months. These are sustained gains, that have far outpaced the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance. While we all know that past performance won

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/28: Google, Meta, Apple, Microsoft

    Jim Cramer says great stocks often decline on earnings reports just because investors don't do their homework.