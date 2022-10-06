U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,774.75
    -19.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,175.00
    -135.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,570.25
    -53.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.40
    -10.60 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.52
    -0.24 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    +0.11 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9878
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.19
    +0.12 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1261
    -0.0061 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7300
    +0.1200 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,143.06
    +40.94 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.67
    -0.73 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,001.52
    -51.10 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

BIO-TECHNE COMMERCIALIZES AUTOMATED MULTI-OMIC RNASCOPE ASSAYS FOR SPATIAL VISUALIZATION OF RNA AND PROTEIN BIOMARKERS IN FFPE TISSUES

·2 min read

Bringing together Bio-Techne's gold-standard spatial biology RNAscope ISH technology with Roche's industry-leading chromogen detection portfolio for the Roche DISCOVER ULTRA Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced the expansion of the Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)-branded RNAscope™ in situ hybridization (ISH) portfolio with the release of new automated co-detection assays specifically designed for the Roche DISCOVERY ULTRA Platform, enabling simultaneous detection of RNA and protein on the same tissue section.

RNAscope is the gold-standard for in situ hybridization, trusted by researchers around the globe, with a rapidly growing list of over 6,600 peer reviewed publications. With over 40,000 catalog probes available and fast, expert custom probe design capabilities, translational and clinical researchers have the flexibility to interrogate their genes of interest across a wide array of diseases and tissues at single-molecule sensitivity.

Developed in partnership with Roche, Bio-Techne's new automated multi-omic assays utilize patented RNAscope and BaseScope™ signal amplification and background suppression technologies to deliver supreme RNA specificity and sensitivity with robust performance and optimal signal-to-noise ratio. When combined with protein detection on Roche's automated platform and broad menu of characterized antibodies and novel chromogens, researchers will be uniquely enabled to characterize novel biomarkers and interrogate disease pathology across 10's to 100's of slides, to power translational and clinical research studies.

"We believe that multi-omic biomarker detection represents the future of tissue pathology. We see this trend being fueled by the exploding field of spatial biology, driving the identification of new spatially relevant RNA biomarkers across a wide range of disease areas," said Kim Kelderman, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. "In partnership with Roche, we are enabling customers with the full power of automated multi-omic RNAscope applications to advance research discovery, accelerate therapeutic development, and transform the future of tissue diagnostics."

The VS RNA-Protein Co-Detection assays from Bio-Techne are intended for research use only.

To learn more, visit: https://acdbio.com/automated-assay-roche

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com.

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)
Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations
david.clair@bio-techne.com 
612-656-441

Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-commercializes-automated-multi-omic-rnascope-assays-for-spatial-visualization-of-rna-and-protein-biomarkers-in-ffpe-tissues-301642176.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Biotechs to Watch Amid Rising Prominence of Gene Therapies

    Here we discuss four biotech companies, CRSP, EDIT, SRPT and BEAM, which have the potential to gain from their promising gene therapy pipeline candidates.

  • Bluebird Bio's 2nd Approval Doesn't Guarantee Survival

    Fewer still earn multiple regulatory approvals. Bluebird Bio is one of the lucky exceptions after earning FDA approval for Zynteglo and Skysona in the third quarter. An exodus of executives, a precariously low cash position, and a fierce competitive landscape suggest the gene therapy pioneer still may not live up to expectations.

  • Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to 3 scientists who made molecules ‘click’ together

    Three scientists were jointly awarded this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to design better medicines, including ones that target diseases such as cancer more precisely.

  • Watch: Musk’s SpaceX, NASA Send Crew to International Space Station

    NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX sent four astronauts on a Crew Dragon vehicle to the International Space Station Wednesday. The crew included astronauts from NASA, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency and Russian space agency Roscosmos. Photo: Joe Skipper/Reuters

  • NASA set to launch Russian cosmonaut for the first time on SpaceX Crew Dragon

    A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, set for liftoff on Wednesday, will host a cosmonaut for the first time under an agreement between NASA and Russia.

  • Meet Europe's first female commander of the ISS

    STORY: This is Samantha Cristoforetti – the first European female commander of the International Space Station.The Italian astronaut recently took part in a Q&A session with young girls, accompanied by a lookalike Barbie doll.“Why did you want to become an astronaut?”“Growing up I was fascinated by the night sky, and the idea of flying to space, and the sense of adventure and exploration. And being an astronaut kind of brings all those passions and interests of me together.”Born in Milan in 1977, Cristoforetti studied mechanical engineering and then joined the Italian Air Force as a pilot.In 2009, she was selected by the European Space Agency to become Italy’s first female astronaut.As ISS commander, her tasks is to maintain communication with the teams on Earth and to coordinate the crew’s response in the event of an emergency. She is also be responsible for the performance and wellbeing of the astronauts in orbit. “Who will look after you in space when you get sick?”“Well I hope I do not get sick. See – up here you cannot catch a cold, because there’s nobody who can pass onto you the cold virus. But then of course something might happen to you, you might get hurt, for example, and in that case what we do is call our flight surgeons on the ground, we talk to them about what’s going on, and they will give us guidance."Cristoforetti's video conversation is part of a project aimed at inspiring young girls to start careers in STEM: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The initiative was organized by Inspiring Girls International, a charity which connects girls to international role models."Can you eat pizza on board?""Unfortunately, a proper pizza needs to be prepared in a proper oven and we don't have that on board. We have only an electric oven to heat up food bags. Some time ago though, we found a way to eat something similar to pizza which wasn't bad at all." Cristoforetti also has her own Barbie. In 2019, Mattel designed a Cristoforetti lookalike doll and put it on sale in 2021. The company donated some of the profits to the charity Women in Aerospace Europe.

  • 2022 Nobel Prize In Chemistry Awarded To 3 Scientists For Developing 'Click Chemistry'

    The prize was awarded equally to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for coming up with a way to snap molecules together.

  • Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

    Perovskite has been hailed for its potential to transform everything from ultra-high-speed communications to renewable energy production

  • Sanofi In-Licenses Preclinical Genetic Disease Candidate From An Unknown Biotech

    French pharma major Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with little-known U.S. biotech miRecule, an innovator of next-generation RNA therapeutics. Under the terms of the deal, Sanofi will develop and commercialize a best-in-class antibody-RNA conjugate (ARC) for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Sanofi is getting exclusive worldwide rights for the program, known as MC-DX4, while miRecule gets upfront and near-term milestones of about $30 mill

  • Ireland's first satellite close to lift off

    The launch of Ireland's first satellite moved closer following Cabinet discussions this week.

  • NASA and SpaceX launch 4 more crew to the space station

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The SpaceX taxi service from the Space Coast took flight again Wednesday with NASA’s Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station. The four-person crew from NASA, Japan and Russia hitched a ride in the Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket that lifted off from KSC’s Launch Pad 39-A just after noon. “That was a smooth ride,” said Crew-5 commander ...

  • Asteroid which killed dinosaurs ‘caused 2.8-mile-high tsunami’

    A Mount Everest-sized rock smashed into our planet 66 million years ago, sending up clouds which blotted out the sun and killed most creatures on Earth.

  • No longer a 'future problem,' Cape Cod schools teach climate change

    Cape Cod schools are teaching students how to connect human behavior with climate change-related environmental consequences right now.

  • Stanford professor among 3 chemists to win Nobel Prize

    Carolyn Bertozzi, a Stanford professor, was among three scientists who were awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work in the field of click chemistry. Bertozzi's work is credited with finding ways to safely deliver cancer drugs.

  • SpaceX notches eighth human spaceflight mission with Crew-5

    SpaceX successfully launched another batch of astronauts to the International Space Station Wednesday, part of an ongoing astronaut transportation contract with NASA. Like the company’s seven other human spaceflight missions, it was completely routine -- and that’s what made it so remarkable. The Crew-5 mission (so named because it's SpaceX’s fifth crewed mission with NASA’s Commercial Crew Program) took off from launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center at noon.

  • Bisexual Geneticist Wins Nobel Prize for Studies of Ancient Human DNA

    Svante Pääbo's research has helped scientists understand the differences between modern human DNA and those of human species that came before.

  • BD's (BDX) New Cloud Software Solution to Boost Lab Workflow

    BD's (BDX) latest launch is expected to provide scientists with an integrated ecosystem that enables optimization of panel design, collaboration and analysis.

  • Bezos fund plans to restore 250m acres of African land

    STORY: One of the world's richest men, Jeff Bezos, is seeking to reverse deforestation and land degradation on around 250 million acres of land in Africa by 2030.That's according to Andrew Steer, chief executive of the Amazon founder's Bezos Earth Fund, speaking during the Reuters Impact conference on Tuesday (October 4)."Africa is a place where 60 percent of the soils have been degraded, so by restoration, what we mean is a very simple idea of taking the carbon up there in the atmosphere where its causing a lot of trouble, it's bringing it down to earth through the magic of photosynthesis into trees and bushes and crops and soils, where it brings better incomes for farmers, better food security, more resilient soils, richer soils, healthier people etc...I'm making it sound really great, and that's cause it is great. And the good thing is that there is now something called Africa 100, 100 million hectares of land in Africa to be brought back."The initiative is led by African Union countries.The Bezos Earth Fund has pledged 30% of its $10 billion fund towards nature conservation, restoration, and food systems transformation.The actual grants issued so far, a spokesperson said, total a little over $1.5 billion.Africa has contributed very little in terms of global greenhouse gas emissions.But the continent's countries are among the most vulnerable to its effects - as evidenced by recent floods and storms, as well as the Horn of Africa's worst drought in four decades.Developing countries have been increasingly demanding that wealthier, carbon-emitting nations pay reparations for climate-induced disasters."Rich countries are going to have to play a bigger role on creating resilience on helping poor countries and poor citizens to adapt."Steer said that the Bezos Earth Fund is seeking to build a coalition of African and European countries around this year's U.N. climate summit - taking place in Egypt in November - to add heft to land restoration efforts.

  • Everyone Could Win in this New Space Race

    Two years ago, the U.S. Space Force awarded roughly $1 billion in annual rocket launch "procurement" contracts to America's two biggest space companies, SpaceX and United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT). Now, the Space Force is gearing up to hand out even more money -- and it's time for investors to start betting who will win it. As SpaceNews reported last week, the Space Force is drawing up a request for proposals from defense contractors, and plans to award its next big contract (dubbed "Launch Procurement Phase 3") in 2024.

  • SpaceX capsule heads to space station ferrying NASA crew and Russian

    A high-ranking official of the Russian space agency Roscosmos said shortly after the launch that the flight marked "a new phase of our cooperation" with the U.S. space agency NASA. The SpaceX launch vehicle, consisting of a Falcon 9 rocket topped with a Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Endurance, lifted off into clear skies at noon EDT (1600 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.