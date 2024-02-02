Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 1, 2024

Bio-Techne Corporation misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.4 EPS, expectations were $0.42. Bio-Techne Corporation isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the Bio-Techne Earnings Conference Call for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. . At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the call will be open for questions following management's prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to David Clair, Bio-Techne's Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

David Clair: Good morning, and thank you for joining us. On the call with me this morning are Kim Kelderman, Bio-Techne's Chief Executive Officer; Chuck Kummeth, Bio-Techne's former Chief Executive Officer and current Senior Advisor to the company, and Jim Hippel, Chief Financial Office. Before we begin, let me briefly cover our safe harbor statement. Some of the comments made during this conference call may be considered forward-looking statements, including beliefs and expectations about the company's future results. The company's 10-K for fiscal year 2023 identifies certain factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements made during this call.

The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements because of any new information or future events or developments. The 10-K as well as the company's other SEC filings, are available on the company's website within its Investor Relations section. During the call, non-GAAP financial measures may be used to provide information pertinent to ongoing business performance. Tables reconciling these measures to most comparable GAAP measures are available in the company's press release issued earlier this morning on the Bio-Techne Corporation website at www.bio-techne.com. Separately, we will be participating in the Barclays and KeyBanc Healthcare conferences during the next three months. We look forward to connecting with many of you at these upcoming events.

I will now turn the call over to Chuck.

Charles Kummeth: Thanks, Dave, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter conference call. As many of my official tenure as Bio-Techne's Chief Executive Officer ended yesterday, and Kim Kelderman is now in this leadership role. He's taking over a company that is incredibly well-positioned in several of the highest growth life science and diagnostic end markets. I heard Kim to lead a diagnostic and genomic segment in 2018. In November of 2023, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer, as soon as all operational responsibilities for the company. Prior to Bio-Techne, I worked with Kim for four years at Dental Fisher Scientific. I'm excited for the future of Bio-Techne as it continues to flourish under Kim's leadership.

