Bio-Techne Set to Join S&P 500; Saia, Mimecast & Option Care Health to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

·3 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 30:

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent Bio-Techne Corp. (NASD:TECH) will replace Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASD:MXIM) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Saia Inc. (NASD:SAIA) will replace Bio-Techne in the S&P MidCap 400, and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASD:BLFS) will replace Saia in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Analog Devices Inc. (NASD:ADI) is acquiring Maxim Integrated Products in a deal pending final conditions.

  • Mimecast Limited (NASD:MIME) will replace Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Cinemark Holdings will replace US Concrete Inc. (NASD:USCR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC) is acquiring U.S. Concrete in a deal pending final conditions. Cinemark Holdings has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

  • Option Care Health Inc. (NASD:OPCH) will replace Trustmark Corp. (NASD:TRMK) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Trustmark will replace Sykes Enterprises Inc. (NASD:SYKE) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Sitel Group is acquiring Sykes Enterprises in a deal pending final conditions. Trustmark has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Below is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective
Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Aug 30, 2021

S&P 500

Addition

Bio-Techne

TECH

Health Care


S&P 500

Deletion

Maxim Integrated Products

MXIM

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Saia

SAIA

Industrials



Addition

Mimecast

MIME

Information Technology



Addition

Option Care Health

OPCH

Health Care


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Bio-Techne

TECH

Health Care



Deletion

Cinemark Holdings

CNK

Communication Services



Deletion

Trustmark

TRMK

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

BioLife Solutions

BLFS

Health Care



Addition

Cinemark Holdings

CNK

Communication Services



Addition

Trustmark

TRMK

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Saia

SAIA

Industrials



Deletion

US Concrete

USCR

Materials



Deletion

Sykes Enterprises

SYKE

Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.co

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-set-to-join-sp-500-saia-mimecast--option-care-health-to-join-sp-midcap-400-others-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301362159.html

SOURCE Standard & Poor's

