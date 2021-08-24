U.S. markets closed

Bioabsorbable Stents Market to Grow by USD 126.13 Million at 7.11% CAGR during 2021-2025|Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bioabsorbable Stents Market by End-user (Hospitals and Ambulatory surgical centers) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The bioabsorbable stents market from Health Care Industry will showcase a POSITIVE impact due to the pandemic. With rising cases of infections worldwide and gradually recovering economic activities across the globe, the bioabsorbable stents market demand will show POSITIVE growth during the next few years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bioabsorbable Stents Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Grab this latest bioabsorbable stents market report sample from Technavio Right Here!

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Bioabsorbable Stents Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals and Ambulatory surgical centers) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) Forecasts 2021-2025: https://www.technavio.com/report/bioabsorbable-stents-market-industry-analysis

The bioabsorbable stents market is driven by the increasing prevalence of CADs. In addition, the growing demand for MI procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the Bioabsorbable Stents Market.

Find report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown

Major Five Bioabsorbable Stents Companies:

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Elixir Medical Corp.

  • Kyoto Medical Design Co. Ltd.

Try Before you Buy! Register for a 14-day Free Trial by Gaining Access to

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Bioabsorbable Stents Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • Hospitals - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Ambulatory surgical centers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bioabsorbable Stents Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Enteral Stents Market: This market research study identifies Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, ELLA-CS, Merit Medical Systems, M.I. Tech, and Taewoong Medical as the leading players in the global enteral stents market. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report of the Latest Version

Global Vascular Stents Market: This market research study presents a detailed segmentation of the global vascular stents market by product type (coronary stents and peripheral vascular stents) and by geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA). To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report of the Latest Version

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44994

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioabsorbable-stents-market-to-grow-by-usd-126-13-million-at-7-11-cagr-during-2021-2025technavio-301361466.html

SOURCE Technavio

