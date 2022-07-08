Bioactive Ingredient Market to Surpass US$ 55.4 Bn by 2032 as Application in Dietary Supplements and Functional Food Rises | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The North America bioactive ingredient market is expected to see a lucrative growth rate of 6.8% CAGR during the assessment period. Based on application, functional food & beverages is anticipated to account for around 25.6% of the market share over the forecast period

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall sales of bioactive ingredient are estimated to reach a value of US$ 38.2 Bn by 2022, surging at 3.8% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032).



Growing consumption of natural food ingredients and healthy food products is expected to boost the growth in bioactive ingredient market. Health benefits associated with natural products are the key drivers boosting the demand for bioactive ingredients.

Dietary supplements are preferred by customers as they are made with natural components that improve health and wellness. As a result of the increased demand for natural-based ingredients, adoption of bioactive compounds is expected to surge in diverse range of food products.

Further, growing focus on food safety issues has raised awareness for transparency and traceability. Hence, key players such as such as Cargill, Incorporated, CP Kelco, Ingredients AG, and Ingredion Incorporated are providing labeled products to capitalize on growing clean label trends.

Subsequently, increasing use of macronutrients including fibers, carbs, proteins, and fats in various ready-to-mix & eat products is driving the demand in the market. On the back of these factors, the bioactive ingredient market is projected to surpass US$ 55.4 Bn by the end of 2032.



Key takeaways from market study

Based on product type, the antioxidants segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period (2022-2032).

East Asia is anticipated to account for 17.8% in the global bioactive ingredient market through 2032.

"Key bioactive ingredient producers are actively exploring the applications through various research institutions, public research universities, and crop institutes across the globe. Also, increased demand for packaged and healthy food products is propelling the demand in the market." says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive landscape

The global bioactive ingredient market is expected to be consolidated. Key players in the market are focusing on expansion of their product line to strengthen their foothold in the industry. Expansion in emerging economies such as India and China is a key strategy adopted by leading players to increase their revenue.

Some of the key players operating in the bioactive ingredient market are Dupont, Royal DSM, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Koninklijke DSM N.V., AJINOMOTO CO., INC, Arla Foods, FMC Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères S.A., Kerry Inc, Total Nutrition, Inc, Danone SA, Nestlé SA Valio Limited i-Health, Inc. and others



Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of Bioactive Ingredient presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the Bioactive Ingredient Market based on product type (probiotics and prebiotics, amino acids, omega 3 lipids, peptides & proteins, minerals & vitamins, carotenoids and antioxidants, phytochemicals & plant extracts and fibers & specialty carbohydrates), by application (functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, personal and beauty care, pharmaceutical and animal nutrition) by sales channel (B2B, B2C) & region across seven major regions of the world.



Bioactive Ingredient Market by Category

By Product Type:

Probiotics And Prebiotics

Amino Acids

Omega 3 Lipids

Peptides & Proteins

Minerals & Vitamins

Carotenoids And Antioxidants

Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

By Application:

Functional Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Personal and Beauty Care

Pharmaceutical

Animal Nutrition





By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Retail Store

Pharmacy Stores Online Retailers

