Bioactive Materials Market to be worth US$ 8.0 Billion With A CAGR of 11.3% By 2033 | Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR

Growing Surgical Implants Demand to Drive Bioactive Materials Market

Rockville , April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence firm, projects that the demand for bioactive materials to increase at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a valuation of US$ 2.8 billion in 2023.



Over the anticipated period, the market for bioactive materials is expected to grow due to the rising need for improved implantable materials as well as the growing interest in replacing the traditional use of metal implants.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6537

The market for bioactive materials is also growing as a result of their application in the production of cosmetics, antibacterial, medicinal, and other goods. These products shield against moisture, deterioration, and bacterial micro-leakage. Such factors increase bioactive materials demand across numerous end-use industries.

The biomaterials market is predicted to grow rapidly in emerging economies throughout the forecast period. This is largely due to factors including rising CVD awareness, improved healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and neutral government standards and regulations.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market has experienced a growth rate of 8.7% from 2018 to 2022

Bioactive materials are a dentistry application expected to grow at a significant rate, creating an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 2.1 billion by 2033

North America dominates the bioactive materials market, holding a market share of about 26.2% in the global market

Collective application of bioactive materials in dentistry and surgical approximately accounts for US$ 1.9 billion in revenue in 2023

The current growth rate of bioactive materials in surgical applications is 12.1%

“Skyrocketing Demand of Bioactive materials in Dental & Bone Implants is Driving the overall market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Story continues

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6537

Leading Player’s Blueprint for Bioactive materials Production

Prominent Bioactive Materials manufacturers are:-



Zimmer Holding Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oy

Lasak s.r.o

Bioretec Ltd.

Noraker

C.I. TAKIRON Corporation

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

To meet the growing demand and promote market expansion overall, major corporations are working to develop goods that are both affordable and geared towards improved implants. The market heavily relies on government backing for various product and technological approvals as well as funding for research organizations. Several business tactics used by significant companies, like technological alliances and M&A, are anticipated to support the expansion of the market.

Segmentation of Bioactive Materials Industry Research

By Material : Glass Material Glass Ceramic Composite Material Other Bioactive Materials

By Type : Powdered Mouldable Granulated Injectable

By Application : Dentistry Surgery Bioengineering Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Buy this Premium Research Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6537

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bioactive materials market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of material (glass, glass ceramic, composite materials, and others), type (powdered, mouldable, granulated, and injectable), application (dentistry, surgery, bioengineering, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Bioinspired Materials Market: The global sales of the Bioinspired Materials in 2021 was held at US$ 40.1 Bn. With 5.7%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be slightly lower than the historical growth.

Thermal Interface Materials Market: Global thermal interface material sales are currently valued at US$ 2.91 billion and are expected to increase at an impressive CAGR of 8.5% to reach US$ 6.61 billion by 2032.

Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market: The global nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials market is estimated to value at US$ 6.6 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 10.2% to reach US$ 17.5 billion by the end of 2032.

About Fact.MR



We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Yash Pathak

Email: yash@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube



