Bioactive wound dressing market, Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. and Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bioactive wound dressing market size is expected to grow by USD 1.17 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds. In addition, the significant demand from the geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the Bioactive Wound Dressing Market.
The report extensively covers the bioactive wound dressing market segmentation by type (moist wound care, active wound care, and antimicrobial care) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Request Free Sample Report.
Bioactive Wound Dressing Market Vendors
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
3M Co.
Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd
B. Braun SE
Coloplast AS
ConvaTec Group Plc
Covalon Technologies Ltd.
DermaRite Industries LLC
ETS Wound Care LLC
Hollister Inc.
Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.
Johnson and Johnson
Mediterra
Medtronic Plc
Product Insights and News
integralife.com: This business sells a product called Integra Wound Matrix which is made of a porous matrix made of cross-linked bovine tendon collagen and glycosaminoglycan.
Hollister.com - This company sells a variety of bioactive wound dressings, including CalciCare Calcium Alginate Dressing, CalciCare Calcium Alginate Dressing Silver, Hollister Incorporated Restore foam, Hydrocolloid Dressing Sterile, and Hydrocolloid Dressing with Foam Backing.
etswoundcare.com - This business sells MIRRAGEN, a bioactive product made of glass fibres and borate that is bioabsorbable.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.
Bioactive Wound Dressing Market Geographical Landscape
North America will account for 36% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. The bioactive wound dressing market in North America is mostly centered in the US. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Over the course of the projection period, the expansion of the North American market for bioactive wound dressings will be supported by the opening of new urgent care centres.
Bioactive Wound Dressing Market Segmentation
The market share growth for bioactive wound dressings in the moist wound care sector would be high. The largest source of income for the worldwide bioactive wound dressing market is the moist wound dressings segment. This is because of its many benefits, which include promoting quick wound healing, offering improved autolytic debridement, promoting collagen synthesis, and minimizing scarring and pain associated with wounds.
Additionally, a lot of end-users are choosing moist wound dressings more frequently because they keep the area surrounding the wound site moist, assure oxygen flow, eliminate dead tissues, offer protection from external infection, are affordable, and are simple to apply. Download a free sample report
Bioactive Wound Dressing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.17 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.06
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, B. Braun SE, Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Covalon Technologies Ltd., DermaRite Industries LLC, ETS Wound Care LLC, Hollister Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Mediterra, Medtronic Plc, MiMedx Group Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Organogenesis Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and UEG Medical
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Moist wound care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Active wound care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Antimicrobial care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 3M Co.
10.4 B. Braun SE
10.5 Coloplast AS
10.6 ConvaTec Group Plc
10.7 Covalon Technologies Ltd.
10.8 DermaRite Industries LLC
10.9 ETS Wound Care LLC
10.10 Hollister Inc.
10.11 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.
10.12 Paul Hartmann AG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
