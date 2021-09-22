Bioadhesive Market by Product and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bioadhesive market is poised to grow by USD 1.56 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Arkema SA, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd., Bio Adhesive Alliance Inc., Cargill Inc., Coöperatie AVEBE UA, Danimer Scientific, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Ingredion Inc., and LD Davis Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for bio-based hot-melt adhesives in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities, limitations of bioadhesives will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bioadhesive Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bioadhesive Market is segmented as below:

Product

Geography

Bioadhesive Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bioadhesive market report covers the following areas:

Bioadhesive Market size

Bioadhesive Market trends

Bioadhesive Market industry analysis

This study identifies favorable government policies as one of the prime reasons driving the bioadhesive market growth during the next few years.

Bioadhesive Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Bioadhesive Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Bioadhesive Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Bioadhesive Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bioadhesive market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bioadhesive market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bioadhesive market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bioadhesive market vendors

