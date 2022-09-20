U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

BioAI Adds New Investors and World-leading Scientific Expertise to Underpin Next Stage of Global Biopharma Partnerships

·4 min read

The company's first external funding and new scientific machine learning capabilities position it to evolve its business from translational and clinical studies to discovery and product development

  • $3m seed funding from Bio-Med Investments

  • Longtime advisor and causal machine learning pioneer Tom Chittenden named CSO and president of R&D

  • Gina Wallar, SVP and GM at Fulgent Genetics, joins scientific advisory board

GOFFSTOWN, N.H., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-AI Health, an emerging leader in the development of AI/SciML-driven predictive testing to improve cancer treatment and outcomes, today announced its first external investment, from digital health investors BioMed Investments LLC. The company also announced the appointment of Dr. Tom Chittenden, PhD, DPhil, PStat, a pioneer in the use of machine learning and probabilistic programming to map the causal pathways of disease initiation and progression, as chief scientific officer and president of R&D, as well as the addition of genomics industry leader Dr. Gina Wallar, PhD, MPH to its scientific advisory board and Dick Anagnost and Andy Crews of Bio-Med to its board of directors.

Bio-AI Health's proven multimodal AI/SciML, and the PREDICT-X predictive analytics platform, are used by major biopharmaceutical companies to improve cancer treatment and outcomes
Bio-AI Health's proven multimodal AI/SciML, and the PREDICT-X predictive analytics platform, are used by major biopharmaceutical companies to improve cancer treatment and outcomes

Since its founding in 2019, Bio-AI has developed an innovative, cost-effective platform that enables biopharmaceutical companies to harness pathology, clinical and genomic data to understand in detail how their drugs work and for which patients. The result is faster development, smaller trials and improved efficacy and outcomes. Through partnerships to date with five of the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies, and research and data collaborations with leading laboratories and universities in the US, Europe and Asia, the company has grown and validated its capabilities and business.

"With today's investment from Bio-Med, we are advancing the next phase of our growth and evolving into a full product development partner for precision medicines, from discovery through post-marketing studies," said Thomas Colarusso, CEO and co-founder at Bio-AI. "We will be using these resources to further develop our leading-edge multimodal AI/SciML PREDICT-X SM predictive analytics platform in cancer and other diseases and to scale our sciences team. We are thrilled to have Tom leading this effort, and to welcome Gina Wallar, PhD to our stellar advisory board. As successful investors and serial entrepreneurs, Dick Anagnost and Andy Crews bring outstanding and relevant expertise in building organizations and mergers & acquisitions to our board of directors."

"The Bio-AI team's PREDICT-XSM platform offers a flexible and agile approach to AI/SciML that has differentiated itself in a highly competitive new field — demonstrating clear value to the pharma industry for patient selection and patient screening," said Dick Anagnost, principal of Bio-Med Investments, LLC. "With their leadership team and track record, Bio-AI are positioned to become global leaders in applying digital technologies to realize precision medicine, and we are excited to join them on that journey."

"While many talk about using machine learning to transform drug development, Bio-AI has quietly been developing an AI platform that is delivering validated results for some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world," said Tom Chittenden, CSO and president of R&D at Bio-AI. "I am truly excited to be joining a team that is committed to continually advancing cutting-edge science and punches well above its weight, always with the mission of getting important new medicines to patients faster."

Dr. Chittenden holds PhDs in both molecular biology and computational statistics and has published numerous pathbreaking scientific papers in causal machine learning. He has developed replicable methodologies for generating and analyzing massive bulk and single cell genomic, transcriptomic, and protein datasets from small, focused experiments to trace the causal pathways involved in disease initiation and progression. He holds faculty appointments at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital and was the president and founding director of the Genuity Science AI Research Institute.

Gina Wallar holds a PhD in Molecular Epidemiology and a master's in public health, and has an exceptional track record as a senior executive commercial leader developing large scalable clinical oncology diagnostic services businesses serving the global life sciences market.

Bio-Med Investments LLC is focused on investing capital in early-stage digital health startup companies like Bio-AI Health. The company is based out of Manchester, NH.

Bio-AI Health is a leading provider of multimodal AI for digital health in precision medicine. We partner with leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical laboratories, and academic cancer centers around the world with a mission to develop novel predictive tests that can help improve patient therapeutic treatment decisions and outcomes. Learn more at bioaihealth.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioai-adds-new-investors-and-world-leading-scientific-expertise-to-underpin-next-stage-of-global-biopharma-partnerships-301628198.html

SOURCE Bio-AI Health

