U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,399.25
    +24.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,410.00
    +179.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,246.50
    +81.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,043.50
    +18.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.95
    -0.81 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.10
    -7.90 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.11
    +3.82 (+15.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1040
    +0.1750 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,674.02
    -3,226.10 (-7.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.17
    -63.00 (-6.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

BioArctic continues to build its commercial organization

·7 min read

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) continues to build the Nordic commercial organization ahead of a potential launch of the company's lead drug candidate, lecanemab, in the Nordic region. During the spring 2022 several key roles will be added to the organization.

Since 2005 BioArctic has a long-standing cooperation with the global pharmaceutical company Eisai regarding development and commercialisation of the drug candidate lecanemab (BAN2401) for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. The development of lecanemab is driven by Eisai, which also holds the marketing rights. Lecanemab is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 trial, Clarity AD, with primary readout expected in September 2022. The results from the Clarity AD study will be used to apply for marketing authorisation in Europe and other markets globally.

Under the agreement with Eisai, BioArctic has certain rights to market and sell lecanemab in the Nordic region. In order to prepare for a potential launch, BioArctic has begun the build-up of a Nordic market organization. Anna-Kaija Grönblad, who previously was General Manager of Sanofi in Sweden and has over 25 years of experience of leading positions in the pharmaceutical industry in Sweden and the Nordics, has already taken the position of Chief Commercial Officer to lead these efforts.

The organization is now further expanded with Frida Lekander as Head of Marketing. Frida Lekander joins from Oncopeptides where she worked as Global Medical Strategy and Excellence Director. She has broad experience in life science and has previously worked at Siemens-Elema, Biotage, Johnson & Johnson and Janssen. Frida Lekander holds a MSc in Molecular Biotechnology from Uppsala University.

Sven Erickson will join the company on March 1 as Head of Medical Affairs. Sven has until now held the role of Medical Lead Alzheimer's Disease at Biogen Sweden and has previously worked at companies such as Roche, Novartis, Medivir and Isofol AB. He holds a PhD in experimental oncology from Karolinska Institutet.

Mats Ekelund assumes the role of Head of Market Access and will join the company on March 8. He joins the company from Biogen, where he was Head of Value & Access in the Nordics. He has previously worked at Wyeth and Pfizer. Mats holds a PhD in Economics from Stockholm School of Economics.

Harald Borgeke starts his position as Head of Public Affairs at the end of April. He has extensive experience in various commercial and market access roles from MSD, Novo Nordisk, Lilly and Celgene and currently works as Health Technology Assessment & Health Economics and Outcomes Reach Lead CAR-T at Bristol-Myers Squibb in the Nordics. Harald holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Gothenburg School of Economics as well an MBA.

The department is also strengthened by the appointment of Professor Hans Basun as Senior Advisor Medical Affairs. Hans Basun has extensive clinical experience in patients with Alzheimer's disease and has previously held positions as Senior Director Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer at BioArctic. Prior to joining BioArctic, Hans Basun has held senior positions at AstraZeneca.

"A regulatory approval of lecanemab would provide an opportunity for BioArctic to offer healthcare providers in the Nordic region an entirely new way to treat patients with early Alzheimer's disease. The medical need is enormous, but any introduction of new drugs requires extensive and careful preparation to ensure that the right patients have access to the treatment. With the recruitment of these experienced co-workers, we have a good foundation to start this work," says Anna-Kaija Grönblad, Chief Commercial Officer, BioArctic.

"BioArctic is now taking the first step in establishing itself as an integrated biopharmaceutical company with a strong position in the Nordic market. If approved, we see great potential in lecanemab, and long-term also in our earlier drug projects. This progress means that it is now time to shift from our position as a pure research and development company to also having structures to support healthcare providers' ability to best integrate innovative and effective treatments for patients with Alzheimer's disease," says Gunilla Osswald, CEO, BioArctic.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

For further information, please contact:
Gunilla Osswald, CEO
E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 8 695 69 30

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and IR
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above, on February 18, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Note to editors

About lecanemab (BAN2401)
Lecanemab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is the result of a strategic research alliance between Eisai and BioArctic. Lecanemab selectively binds to, neutralize and eliminate soluble toxic Aβ aggregates (protofibrils) that are thought to contribute to the neurodegenerative process in AD. As such, lecanemab may have the potential to have an effect on disease pathology and to slow down the progression of the disease. Eisai obtained the global rights to study, develop, manufacture, and market lecanemab for the treatment of AD pursuant to an agreement concluded with BioArctic in December 2007. In March 2014, Eisai and Biogen entered into a joint development and commercialization agreement for lecanemab. Currently, lecanemab is being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study in symptomatic early AD (Clarity AD), following the outcome of the Phase 2b clinical study (Study 201). Results are expected in September 2022. Another the Phase 3 clinical study, AHEAD 3-45, is currently ongoing for individuals with preclinical (asymptomatic) AD, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of brain amyloid, was initiated. AHEAD 3-45 is conducted as a public-private partnership between the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium, funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health and Eisai. In June 2021, FDA granted lecanemab Breakthrough Therapy designation and in September 2021, Eisai initiated a rolling submission for the US FDA Biologics license application of lecanemab for early Alzheimer's disease under the accelerated approval pathway. In December 2021, FDA granted lecanemab Fast track designation and the second part of the rolling application was submitted. Eisai expects the rolling submission to be completed during the first half of 2022.

About the collaboration between BioArctic and Eisai
Since 2005, BioArctic has long-term collaboration with Eisai regarding the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The most important agreements are the Development and Commercialization Agreement for the lecanemab antibody, which was signed in December 2007, and the Development and Commercialization agreement for the antibody BAN2401 back-up for Alzheimer's disease, which was signed in May 2015. Eisai is responsible for the clinical development, application for market approval and commercialization of the products for Alzheimer's disease. BioArctic has no development costs for lecanemab in Alzheimer's disease and is entitled to payments in connection with regulatory filings, approvals, and sales milestones.

About BioArctic AB
BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/bioarctic-continues-to-build-its-commercial-organization,c3509587

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3509587/1537156.pdf

BioArctic continues to build its commercial organization

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioarctic-continues-to-build-its-commercial-organization-301485501.html

SOURCE BioArctic

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On U.S.-Russia Meeting After Market Rally Flashes Bearish Signal

    Futures rose on news of a high-level U.S.-Russia meeting as war risks mount. The stock market is flashing bearish signals.

  • Why Novavax Tumbled by Almost 4% on Thursday

    Apparently, a new authorization for its coronavirus vaccine wasn't positive enough news for the market.

  • Roblox Stock Is Down 60% From Its Highs. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shed more than a quarter of their value after the video-game developer's fourth-quarter report fell short of investors' lofty expectations. Is Roblox's battered share price a sign of more pain ahead for shareholders? Hickey has a sell rating on Roblox.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Keeps Dropping

    Two days ago, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went "to the moon" on news that it has reopened ticket sales for space tourism aboard its suborbital spaceplanes -- with flights to begin before the end of this year. Virgin Galactic's next news announcement probably won't be so happy. Next Tuesday, Feb. 22 after close of trading, Virgin Galactic is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter "earnings" for 2021.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Buffett says Berkshire's Activision purchase was 'no bonanza'

    In a letter released by Buffett's office on Thursday, Buffett said one of his investment managers paid about $77 per share for Berkshire's 14.7 million Activision shares, acquiring about 85% of his position in October and the rest in November. Buffett also said Berkshire had "no prior knowledge" that Microsoft was working on a $68.7 billion takeover of Activision, whose franchises include "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush," announced on Jan. 18.

  • Why Shopify Stock Lost 12% of Its Value Today

    One day after it posted a big earnings miss, Shopify's (NASDAQ: SHOP) stock continued to fall in price on Wednesday. The e-commerce-solutions provider saw its shares crater by nearly 12%, as numerous analysts cut their price targets. Ultimately, it could have been declared "National Reduce Targets on Shopify Shares Day."

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Amplitude Stock Plunged Today. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell off a cliff today after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report. While Q4 results topped estimates, the company called for revenue growth to slow from 63% in 2021 to 35%-40% in 2022, below the analyst consensus of 41%. In other words, the sell-off in Amplitude stock today isn't about the fundamentals of the business.

  • Is it a Good Time to Acquire AT and T (T) Shares?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.54% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a +6.44% return. For the calendar year, the […]

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), a cloud-based communications platform, were falling today on no company-specific news. Instead, the stock is likely falling in sympathy with other tech stocks that are sliding today on concerns that there could be a conflict in Europe and rising interest rates in the U.S. Twilio's shares were down 9.5% as of 1:47 p.m.

  • Why Star Bulk Carriers Stock Popped Today

    Shares of ocean-going dry bulk cargo shipper Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) stock climbed on Thursday to close up 10% after reporting a massive increase in earnings year over year in its fiscal fourth quarter 2021. Heading into Q4, Wall Street estimates had Star Bulk pegged for $2.52 per share in earnings, but the company beat even that optimistic prediction with a stick. Revenues for the quarter surged 169% to $499.9 million, and with the tailwind of powerful profit margins on those revenues, Star Bulk sailed ahead to easily crush earnings estimates.

  • Albemarle Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    With seemingly every car company on the planet working hard to bring a new electric vehicle model -- or 30 new EV models -- to market, you might think that right now would be an excellent time to be in the lithium business. After all, each of those electric vehicles is going to need a large rack of rechargeable batteries to run it, and since lithium is a key element in most of those batteries, it stands to reason that demand for the metal would be through the roof. Albemarle stock crashed by more than 18% at one point during the session, and the sell-off seems to be sticking for the most part, with the price still down about 17.6% as of 2:07 p.m. ET.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger 'stagflationary wind': Mohamed El-Erian

    Conflicting headlines on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine have sent markets into turmoil. Mohamed El-Erian said in the event military conflict happens, it could send a "stagflationary wind through the global economy."

  • Dow Jones Dives As Ukraine Tensions Rise; Tesla Stock Falls Amid Elon Musk Move; Nvidia Plunges

    The Dow Jones retreated as tensions over Ukraine spiked. Tesla stock fell amid comments by CEO Elon Musk. Nvidia stock plunged.

  • How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022

    Investors seeking income often turn to dividends because of their advantages over bonds and bank deposit accounts. Dividends not only provide consistent cash flow, but they can also allow investors to participate in the appreciation of the asset as well. … Continue reading → The post How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Himax Technologies Stock Plummeted Today

    Despite the company beating revenue and earnings estimates in the fourth quarter, investors weren't impressed.