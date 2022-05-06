U.S. markets open in 6 hours 3 minutes

BioArctic receives new drug substance patent in the US for ABBV-0805 against Parkinson's disease

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a new drug substance patent for the antibody ABBV-0805, invented by BioArctic as a potential treatment of Parkinson's disease. The patent will take effect on May 24, 2022, and expire in 2041, with the possibility of a patent term extension up until 2046.

The granted substance patent (US patent no. 11,339,212) focuses on the monoclonal antibody ABBV-0805, which selectively binds to and eliminates pathological aggregated forms called oligomers and protofibrils while sparing the physiological monomer form of alpha-synuclein. The aim is to develop a treatment that halts or slows the progression of Parkinson's disease.

At the International Congress of Parkinson's disease and movement disorders® (MDS) in September 2021, results presented from the Phase 1 study with ABBV-0805 supported continued development of the antibody in Phase 2 with once-monthly dosing.

"We are pleased that the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted this new drug substance patent for ABBV-0805, which secures a long period of patent protection. The decision is further confirmation of the innovative nature of BioArctic's research and strengthens the protection for a potential future treatment of Parkinson's disease in the US market," says Gunilla Osswald, CEO, BioArctic.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

For further information, please contact:
Gunilla Osswald, CEO
E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 8 695 69 30

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and IR
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above, on May 6, 2022, at 08.50 a.m. CET.

About ABBV-0805
ABBV-0805 is a monoclonal antibody drug candidate that is designed to selectively bind and eliminate aggregated forms of alpha-synuclein such as oligomers and protofibrils, which participates in neurodegenerative disorders including Parkinson's disease. The goal is to develop a disease modifying treatment that stops or slow down the progression of Parkinson's disease.

About BioArctic AB
BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partner Eisai in Alzheimer disease. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/bioarctic-receives-new-drug-substance-patent-in-the-us-for-abbv-0805-against-parkinson-s-disease,c3561809

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3561809/1575785.pdf

New substance patent ABBV-0805 in the US

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioarctic-receives-new-drug-substance-patent-in-the-us-for-abbv-0805-against-parkinsons-disease-301541526.html

SOURCE BioArctic

