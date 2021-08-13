U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,594.91
    +3,690.70 (+8.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

BioAtla Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Provides Clinical Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

$207.6 million cash balance expected to provide funding for operations into 2023

Continue to advance potentially registration enabling Phase 2 studies for mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011) and ozuriftamab vedotin (BA3021) in several indications in the U.S. and in Asia with first patient dosed in Taiwan

Advancing several CAB bispecific and antibody drug conjugate ("ADC") product candidates in preclinical development

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and provided an update on its business.

BioAtla Logo
BioAtla Logo

"BioAtla is advancing potentially registration-enabling Phase 2 clinical trials for our two lead CAB product candidates. With strong financial resources, we are also broadening our development pipeline to include several additional ADC and bispecific CAB candidates," stated Jay M. Short, Ph.D., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of BioAtla, Inc. "Our clinical objectives in 2021 include providing Phase 2 interim data readouts by year-end for CAB-AXL-ADC and CAB-ROR2-ADC. Our Phase 1 trials for these product candidates demonstrated encouraging results in difficult to treat cancer indications, particularly in patients with late-stage disease refractory to other lines of therapy," added Scott Smith, President of BioAtla.

Advancing clinical trials for lead candidates

BA3011 (Mecbotamab Vedotin)
We are developing BA3011, CAB-AXL-ADC, a conditionally activated antibody drug conjugate targeting the receptor tyrosine kinase AXL, as a potential therapeutic for multiple solid tumor types, including soft tissue and bone sarcoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and ovarian cancer, with other potential indications in the future. On March 1, 2021 the Office of Orphan Drug Products (OODP) at FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to BA3011 for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. Phase 1 results in sarcoma patients have been submitted for presentation at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2021 Annual Meeting in November. As previously indicated, we have initiated a potentially registration-enabling Phase 2 clinical trial (BA3011-001) of BA3011 given as monotherapy or in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor in soft tissue and primary bone sarcoma patients 12 years and older that are high AXL tumor membrane expressors (AXL high), and a Phase 2 study (BA3011-002) in AXL high NSCLC patients that have previously progressed on PD-1/L1, EGFR or ALK inhibitor therapy. Enrollment continues in our sarcoma Phase 2 trial in the U.S. and initiated in Asia this quarter with first patient dosing in Taiwan. A pre-planned Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) was held and the IDMC recommended BioAtla continue the BA3011-001 study without modifications. Additional Interim analyses in the sarcoma and NSCLC trials are anticipated this year and early 2022. In addition, the commencement of a multi-center investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for BA3011 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor has been approved by Health Canada and is expected to begin enrollment in the second half of this year in Canada and the United States.

BA3021 (Ozuriftamab Vedotin)
BA3021, CAB-ROR2-ADC, is a CAB antibody drug conjugate directed against ROR2, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is overexpressed across many different solid tumors including lung, head and neck, melanoma and breast. We are developing BA3021 as a potential therapeutic for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, squamous cell cancer of the head and neck (SSCHN) and ovarian cancer. Based on phase 1 data we believe BA3021 has broad potential as a cancer therapy for patients with advanced solid tumors that have previously progressed on a PD-1 inhibitor. We are enrolling a Phase 2 trial of BA3021 monotherapy or in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor in ROR2 high melanoma patients that have previously progressed on PD-1/L1 inhibitor and ROR2 high NSCLC patients that have previously on PD-1/L1, EGFR or ALK inhibitor therapy. A Phase 2 study in ROR2 high SSCHN patients is anticipated to initiate in second half of 2021. A BA3021 in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor Phase 2 clinical trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer has been approved by Health Canada and is expected to begin enrollment in the second half of this year in Canada and the United States.

BA3071
BA3071, is a CAB anti-CTLA-4 antibody that is being developed as an immuno-oncology agent with the goal of delivering efficacy comparable to the approved anti-CTLA-4 antibody, ipilimumab, but with lower toxicities due to the CAB's tumor microenvironment-restricted activation. Like BA3011, BA3021 and our other CAB candidates, BA3071 is designed to be conditionally and reversibly activated in the tumor microenvironment via the Protein-associated Chemical SwitchTM or PaCSTM mechanism discovered by BioAtla scientists. This proprietary system enables reduction of systemic toxicity and potentially enables safer combination therapies, such as with anti-PD-1 antibody checkpoint inhibitors in the case of BA3071. We are currently in a global collaboration with BeiGene, and are developing BA3071 as a potential therapeutic for multiple solid tumor indications, including renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer and cervical cancer. Our goal is to initiate a Phase 1/2 study for BA3071 in 2021.

Plans to advance development of several bispecific CAB candidates
We have also leveraged our CAB technology to develop bispecific antibodies, which bind both a tumor-specific antigen and a T cell receptor (CD3) using CAB antigen-binding domains. With this design, bispecific antibodies can induce potent T cell responses against tumors expressing the tumor target antigen. We have shown in preclinical experiments that our CAB bispecific molecules meet or exceed the activity of conventional bispecifics and reduce systemic activation of potentially fatal immune responses. We advanced two CAB bispecific antibody product candidates, EpCAM/CD3 and B7-H3/CD3, into IND-enabling studies in the second half of 2020. We also are evaluating additional candidates including EGFR and Nectin-4 for CAB CD3 bispecific modalities. Nectin-4 is also progressing as a CAB ADC candidate. Overall, we are advancing multiple pre-clinical assets with the potential to submit up to four US INDs by the end of 2022 for our CAB bispecific or ADC molecules.

Second quarter 2021 financial results
Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were $207.6 million. We expect current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund planned operations into 2023.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $14.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $2.9 million for the same quarter in 2020. We expect our R&D expenses to increase substantially for the foreseeable future as we continue to invest in R&D activities to advance our product candidates, and our clinical programs and expand our product candidate pipeline.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $15.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.8 million for the same quarter in 2020. We expect our G&A expenses to increase as a result of operating as a public company. In addition, we expect our intellectual property expenses to increase as we expand our intellectual property portfolio.

Net loss for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $30.4 million compared to a net loss of $6.2 million for the same quarter in 2020. Net cash used in operating activities for the first six months of 2021 was $28.5 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $6.9 million for the same period in 2020.

About BioAtla, Inc.
BioAtla is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through our contractual relationship with BioDuro, a provider of preclinical development services. Utilizing its proprietary Conditionally Active Biologics (CAB) technology, BioAtla develops novel, reversibly active monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. BioAtla has extensive and worldwide patent coverage for its CAB technology and products with more than 500 patents, more than 250 of which are issued. Broad patent coverage in all major markets include methods of making, screening and manufacturing CAB product candidates in a wide range of formats and composition of matter coverage for specific products. BioAtla has two first-in-class CAB programs currently in Phase 2 clinical testing in the United States, mecbotamab vedotin, BA3011, a novel conditionally active AXL-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-AXL-ADC), and ozuriftamab vedotin, BA3021, a novel conditionally active ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-ROR2-ADC). BioAtla's investigational CAB CTLA-4 antibody, BA3071, is a novel CTLA-4 inhibitor designed to reduce systemic toxicity and potentially enable safer combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-PD-1 antibody. To learn more about BioAtla, Inc. visit www.bioatla.com.

Forward-looking statements
Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our business plans and prospects, expectations about the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents, expected R&D and G&A expenses, the timing and success of our clinical trials and related data, and plans to advance development of several bispecific CAB candidates, including the timing of potential IND submissions. Forward-looking statements are based on BioAtla's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: potential delays in clinical and pre-clinical trials due to the global COVID-19 pandemic; other potential adverse impacts due to the global COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy; our dependence on the success of our CAB technology platform; our ability to enroll patients in our ongoing and future clinical trials; the success of our current and future collaborations with third parties; our reliance on third parties for the manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical trials; our reliance on third parties to conduct our clinical trials and some aspects of our research and preclinical testing; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24, 2021 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 12, 2021, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and BioAtla undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:
Richard Waldron
Chief Financial Officer
BioAtla, Inc.
rwaldron@bioatla.com
858.356.8945

BioAtla, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands)




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Collaboration revenue


$

250



$

190



$

250



$

279


Operating expenses:













Research and development expense



14,850




2,923




25,273




4,584


General and administrative expense



15,860




1,787




24,234




1,324


Total operating expenses



30,710




4,710




49,507




5,908


Loss from operations



(30,460)




(4,520)




(49,257)




(5,629)


Other income (expense):













Interest income



80




1




178




6


Interest expense



(1)




(754)




(3)




(1,301)


Change in fair value of derivative liability






(775)







(728)


Extinguishment of convertible debt






(174)







(174)


Total other income (expense)



79




(1,702)




175




(2,197)


Consolidated net loss and comprehensive loss


$

(30,381)



$

(6,222)



$

(49,082)



$

(7,826)


BioAtla, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Data
(in thousands)




June 30,
2021



December 31,
2020




(unaudited)





Cash and cash equivalents


$

207,609



$

238,605


Total assets



216,708




244,937


Total current liabilities


36,156



32,261


Total liabilities



38,685




34,963


Total stockholders' equity



178,023




209,974


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



216,708




244,937


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioatla-announces-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-provides-clinical-update-301355321.html

SOURCE BioAtla, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Government of Canada makes rapid antigen tests available to more small and medium-sized organizations through new pharmacy partners

    Vaccination coverage is high and increasing, but international evidence shows that sustained public health measures are needed to prevent resurgence of COVID-19 driven by Variants of Concern (VOC) especially in non-and under-vaccinated populations. Testing, screening, tracing and isolation remain critical for monitoring levels of COVID-19 in the community, monitoring variants of concern as well as detecting and managing outbreaks.

  • Is Home Depot Stock A Buy Right Now After Reporting Strong Earnings?

    Home Depot is one of the biggest companies in the United States and a stock leader on the Dow Jones industrials, but is Home Depot stock a buy right now?

  • Why Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Are Down Friday

    Friday continued what has been a bad week for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. The biotech company's stock closed at $24.31 on Thursday, opened at $24.04 on Friday and continued to slide, falling to a low of $22.58 in the early afternoon. It's part of a longer trend for the company, which specializes in finding treatments for central nervous system disorders.

  • Sesen Bio's stock rocked on heavy volume after shock FDA decision on BLA for cancer treatment

    Shares of Sesen Bio Inc. was rocked for a more than 75.4% loss on massive volume in afternoon trading Friday, after the company focused on cancer treatments shocked investors by saying it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 54.5 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 6.5 millions shares. The CRL was regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of unresponsive non-mu

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Rising Again on Friday

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has been on fire this week. The fintech lending disruptor released its latest results on Tuesday and the stock climbed by about 25% on the numbers, which absolutely blew past analyst expectations and the company's own guidance. Upstart is rising yet again on Friday.

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Was Up More Than 17% on Friday

    The biopharma company's second quarter was better than expected. The future looks pretty bright, too.

  • Wish stock tanks, SoFi profit outlook disappoints, Honest misses on revenue

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Friday’s early market movers, which include:&nbsp;Wish suffering a quarterly loss and drop in revenue due to a slowdown in growth, SoFi lowering its outlook despite doubling its revenue for its latest quarter, 23andMe posting its first quarterly earnings that saw the company expand its customer database to 11.6 million, and Honest’s stock plunging after missing estimates on revenue.

  • 3 High-Risk Stocks to Add to Your Watch List

    Companies working on emerging technologies often face significant risks. Here are three such companies that are working on the technologies and infrastructure of the future. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) may play a critical role in this transition.

  • Why Pilgrim's Pride Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the nation's biggest poultry processors, jumped today after JBS (OTC: JBSAY), the world's biggest meat packaging company, proposed making a full acquisition of Pilgrim's Pride, buying the shares it didn't already own. In a filing this morning, Pilgrim's Pride said JBS proposed acquiring the remaining 19.5% of Pilgrim's Pride that it didn't own for $26.50 a share. Given the fact that JBS is already Pilgrim's Pride's majority owner, a deal seems likely to go through.

  • What Rinvoq's Positive News Means for AbbVie

    If the drug can overcome JAK inhibitor-class concerns, it could capture share in the growing atopic dermatitis market.

  • Why Kratos Defense Stock Just Crashed 12%

    In addition to the weak order bookings, and weak revenue guidance, Kratos admitted that free cash flow for the second quarter had turned negative, reversing a two-quarter streak of generating strong cash profits.

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • 12 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best 5G stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the 5G industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The 5G industry continues to thrive with its potential to […]

  • Pfizer Stock Heats Up On Booster Shot OK, But Is It A Buy Amid Its Climax-Run?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company won authorization to offer Covid vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised people?

  • 3 Reasons to Buy The Trade Desk, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) stock dipped on Aug. 9 after the ad tech company posted its second-quarter results. Does The Trade Desk's post-earnings pullback represent a buying opportunity? The Trade Desk is the world's largest independent DSP (demand-side platform) for ads.

  • Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us today is Dr. Christopher Missling, president and chief executive officer; and Sandra Boenisch, principal financial officer. Following management's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Friday. A Wall Street analyst trimmed his bank's price target for Nio's American depositary shares after the company provided conservative guidance with its earnings report on Wednesday. Nio reported its second-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Wednesday, and while they were somewhat better than Wall Street had expected, the conservative guidance might have raised some eyebrows.

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.