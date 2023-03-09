U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.25
    -8.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,810.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,161.75
    -66.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.20
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.69
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.30
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    20.18
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0582
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    -0.13 (-0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0056 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1110
    -1.1610 (-0.85%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,655.93
    -449.54 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.92
    -10.43 (-2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,884.11
    -45.81 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Biobanks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Biospecimen Type, By Biobank Type, By Service, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Biobanks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (LIMS, Biobanking Equipment), By Biospecimen Type (Organs, Stem Cells), By Biobank Type (Real, Virtual), By Service, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030.

New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biobanks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Biospecimen Type, By Biobank Type, By Service, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288317/?utm_source=GNW

Biobanks Market Growth & Trends

The global biobanks market size is expected to reach USD 136.9 billion by 2030., registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Biobanks continue to evolve with the introduction of new technologies, such as NGS, and increased focus on genomic medicine. The availability of several types of biospecimens to cater to multiple domains including drug discovery, diagnostics, and others has accelerated the diversification of biorepositories, thereby driving the market. The quality of biospecimens can significantly influence disease testing as well as preclinical and clinical research. Regulatory agencies have played a vital role in spurring the adoption of biobanking services by establishing guidelines for the effective management of samples.

For instance, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidelines to minimize human hazards while handling COVID-19 samples. This serves as a model for other biorepositories. Furthermore, as the number of research studies and clinical trials related to COVID-19 is increasing, the demand for high-quality biospecimens is expected to significantly increase in the near future, leading to market growth. In addition, population-based cohort studies are facilitated by biorepositories to estimate the actual seroprevalence. Health Catalyst, Inc., through its Touchstone platform, provides national data related to COVID-19 insights. Such factors are anticipated to contribute to the revenue flow in this space.

The ‘BioResource’ was created in October 2021 by RareCan, a Hexham-based healthcare start-up dedicated to improving studies into the uncommon forms of cancer.BioResource will retain samples taken after surgery from cancer patients and make them accessible to researchers across the globe who can use them to cure, prevent, and identify the disease.

In December 2021, Newcastle University introduced a new collection of human blood samples and donated human tissue, which could transform efforts to cure rare cancers. The U.K. Biobank has announced that fresh data from a study measuring the range of circulatory metabolomics biomarkers has been added to its database. Nightingale Health, a Finnish business specializing in blood biomarker technologies, conducted the study with 120000 participants.

North America dominated the market with its wide network of centers for biosample storage in the U.S. Moreover, a high number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and increased R&D programs have resulted in the establishment of new biorepositories, thereby driving revenue in North America. In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to register the fastest growth owing to the ever-expanding pharmaceuticals and clinical research domain across Asian countries. The key players are engaged in expanding their global reach by partnering with global distributors, mergers, and acquisitions of other players, and entering a strategic alliance with research communities.

Biobanks Market Report Highlights
• The biobanking equipment segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2022 owing to the high cost of instruments coupled with an increase in the number of biorepositories
• The biobanking and repository services segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 due to the higher penetration of these services and the increased need for the preservation of biosamples for developing precision medicine and disease-specific research
• Human tissues are the most stored sample for clinical research, resulting in the dominance of this sample type in the market
• The virtual biobanks segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for 3D biospecimens coupled with the need for rare disease data for biomedical research
• The therapeutics application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the growing popularity of cell therapies for cancer treatment
• Several pharma/biotech companies have established their private banks to support clinical trials and the development of cell therapies, resulting in revenue growth in this segment
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288317/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Piedmont Lithium shares rebound after tumbling on short-seller report

    In 2021, Piedmont invested $100 million in Atlantic Lithium to secure spodumene - high-purity lithium ore - from Atlantic's mine in Ghana. Piedmont has a spodumene supply agreement with electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. Shares of Piedmont were last up 3.2% after falling as much as 6.6% on the report.

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks Are Poised for a Massive Rally, Say Analysts

    For investors, the stock market is always a game of risk and reward, and no segment exemplifies that better than the penny stocks. Defined as stocks trading at a price of less than $5, the pennies bring an ultra-low cost of entry to the table, along with a powerful potential for strong gains. At these low initial prices, even a small incremental increase in share price will quickly translate into a high-percentage gain on the initial investment – and for penny stocks’ fans, gains of 200% or even

  • We are in our 50s, living in California, and have $2 million in retirement savings. We want someone to tell us whether we can feasibly retire — what’s our best bet there?

    House is paid off, kid’s education also largely paid off, roughly $2 million in retirement savings plus sizable other assets/non-retirement savings. Answer: Many advisers offer a retirement readiness consultation for a fee — though how this will look and what it will cost will vary. You may want to look for a certified financial planner who works on a per-project basis, using sites like LetsMakeAPlan.org, Garrett Planning Network or XY Planning Network.

  • CEO Karen Lynch says CVS’s acquisition spree is about making health care simpler and more affordable

    The pharmacy chain is in the process of buying Signify and Oak Street Health.

  • 10 Most Profitable Companies in the World

    With Apple leading the pack and other tech firms following, these are the 10 most profitable companies in the world by 12-month trailing net income.

  • Silvergate Capital will liquidate after crypto collapse wipes out bank

    Silvergate said late Wednesday it would wind down operations after a run on the bank caused by crypto outflows led to mounting losses for the firm.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Chinese Chip Suppliers Soar After Reports of Japanese Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Chinese suppliers of materials for semiconductors surged after unsubstantiated reports of impending Japanese export curbs circulated on social media, underscoring the nervousness surrounding US efforts to isolate Beijing’s chip industry.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Marke

  • Musk: ‘Berkshire Hathaway high on Coke.' Warren Buffett earned $704M in dividends from Coca-Cola in 2022 — here are 3 more income stocks in the portfolio

    Even the world’s richest man is impressed.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for March 2023

    Top healthcare stocks include Theravance Biopharma for best value, Signify Health for fastest growth, and TransMedics Group for most momentum.

  • China’s Burst of Copper Exports Shows Economy Still Struggling

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s copper smelters are preparing to boost exports, a sign its manufacturing and construction sectors aren’t yet making a decisive recovery from the ravages of the past year.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions Say

  • JPMorgan Is Cutting Ties With Crypto Exchange Gemini: Source

    U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a person familiar with the situation. Back in early 2020, JPMorgan took on Gemini and U.S.-listed exchange Coinbase as customers, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coinbase's banking relationship with JPMorgan remains intact, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based exchange confirmed.

  • Oil Holds Losses on Hawkish Fed Despite Surprise Stockpile Draw

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses as a persistently hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve countered the first decline in US crude inventories this year.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions SaysWest Texas Intermediate traded below $77 a

  • JPMorgan sues former banker Staley over Jeffrey Epstein ties

    JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Jes Staley, its former private banking head and later Barclays Plc's chief executive, accusing him of entangling it with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and saying Staley himself had been accused of sexual assault. The largest U.S. bank filed two complaints on Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court, where it is also defending against lawsuits by the U.S. Virgin Islands and a unnamed woman, Jane Doe 1, who say JPMorgan aided in Epstein's sex trafficking by keeping him as a client.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Warren Buffett Adds More Occidental Petroleum

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large Occidental Petroleum stake over the past trading sessions, a regulatory filing revealed Tuesday evening.

  • China’s Auto Sales Fall Sharply After Lifting of Pandemic Curbs

    HONG KONG—China’s passenger car retail sales shrank almost 20% in the first two months of this year, underscoring the challenges facing manufacturers in the world’s largest but long-stuttering auto market. The nation’s auto makers sold 2.7 million passenger cars in January and February combined, according to the China Passenger Car Association, down from 3.3 million a year earlier. Makers of plug-in hybrid and battery electric cars fared better, seeing sales rise 23% in January and February from the same period a year ago.

  • Sirius XM Lays Off 475 Employees On Completing Strategic Review

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) shared plans to downsize its workforce by 475 roles, or 8%, after a strategic review. "We are entering into a new phase for our Company. The investments we are making in the business this year, coupled with today's uncertain economic environment, require us to think differently about how our organization is structured." "As I shared in November, our planning process for 2023 included an enterprise-wide review of our business to identify opportunities for gre

  • Cell Therapy Has Shown Near Miraculous Remission Rates In Cancer Patients, But The Growing Industry Relies On This Company – A Uniquely Positioned Ticker In The Weeds?

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • California to end Walgreens contract after abortion dispute

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday withdrew a $54 million contract with Walgreens after the pharmacy giant indicated it would not sell an abortion pill by mail in some conservative-led states. Newsom on Wednesday ordered state officials to not renew a contract with Walgreens to purchase specialty pharmacy prescription drugs for California's prison health care system, including antiviral and antifungal drugs and medication used for congestive heart failure. Walgreens has gotten about $54 million from the contract, which expires April 30.