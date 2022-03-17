U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,336.25
    -21.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,904.00
    -155.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,845.75
    -107.25 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,018.10
    -10.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.77
    +5.73 (+6.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.30
    +29.10 (+1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    +0.76 (+3.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1650
    -0.0230 (-1.05%)
     

  • Vix

    27.13
    -2.70 (-9.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3106
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7700
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,066.43
    +680.71 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.05
    +46.49 (+5.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,327.94
    +36.26 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Biobased Propylene Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Derivative

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The biobased propylene market is expected to be valued at US$ 63. 71 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 83. 69 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5. 6% from 2023 to 2028.

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biobased Propylene Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Derivative" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244535/?utm_source=GNW

Biobased propylene is made from renewable sources and is primarily used to produce biobased polypropylene.The increasing demand for bioplastics due to the rise in awareness about the environment has led to a surge in the need for biobased polypropylene.

This, in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on the biobased propylene market.

Based on derivative, the global biobased propylene market is segmented into polypropylene, propylene oxide, acrylonitrile, cumene, and others.The acrylonitrile segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Acrylonitrile is mostly prepared through a catalytic reaction of propylene in combination with ammonia and air.The increased use of acrylonitrile in the aviation and medical industries is driving its demand.

Along with this, an increased focus on making products with low CO2 emissions has led to the increasing demand for biobased acrylonitrile, which will lead to an increased focus on the development of biobased propylene.

The biobased propylene market, based on geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America (SCAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the biobased propylene market.

The increased support from the government and initiatives taken by manufacturers to discover using biobased propylene to produce polypropylene due to rising concerns about greenhouse gas emission and global warming are positively impacting the growth of the biobased propylene market.


Many industries, such as the chemicals and materials industry, faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The shortage of raw material and labor, the shutdown of factories, and other operational difficulties under COVID-19 safety protocols negatively impacted the biobased propylene market.

The lockdown heavily impacted the research and development side of biobased propylene, restraining the market’s growth.However, the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine has further eased the situation, leading to a rise in business activities worldwide.

The economies are reviving their operations, and the demand for biobased propylene is expected to rise globally in the coming years. Along with this, due to an overdependence on the gasoline and diesel markets, the manufacturers are now increasingly focusing on the development of biobased propylene, which will be developed using renewable sources.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Borealis AG; Global Bioenergies; The Dow Chemical Company; Cereplast, Inc.; and Trellis Earth Products, Inc. are among the leading players in the biobased propylene market. These companies are adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and product launches to expand their geographic presence and consumer bases.

The overall global biobased propylene market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the global biobased propylene market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244535/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Biden Is Calling Out the Surge in Gas Prices — Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices may have eased, but gasoline at the pump hasn’t -- a familiar problem for the Biden administration grappling with elevated inflation in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on Talk

  • Gas prices are already expected to top $5 a gallon, but experts lay out a scenario that could be much worse

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • Buffett Dives Deeper Into Occidental With New Share Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up 18.1 million additional shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., giving the conglomerate a 14.6% stake in the oil giant. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Jumps As Warren Buffett Boosts Stake To $7 Billion

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway investment group added to its holdings of Occidental Petroleum this week, taking its overall stake to around 13.4%.

  • Retirement planning advice we’re not getting from financial advisers

    THE VIEW FROM UNRETIREMENT Retirement is one of the Top 10 most stressful life events, according to the psychiatrists Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe. As someone who recently began unretirement (or semiretirement), I concur.

  • India's Reliance may avoid Russian fuel after sanctions, official says

    India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, may avoid buying Russian fuels for its plants following Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior company official said. "Even if we can source some of the feeds (from Russia), probably we will be out of it because of the sanctions," Rajesh Rawat, senior vice president and business head cracker, told an industry event on Wednesday. The private refiner mostly buys its petrochemical feedstock from the Middle East and the United States.

  • Carmakers Seen Producing 5 Million Fewer Vehicles After Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely watched auto-industry forecaster lopped more than 5 million cars off its projections for global production this year and next, largely due to fallout expected from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: Biden Offers Kyiv Weapons Including Armed DronesIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Richest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin E

  • Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan Instead of Dollars for Chinese Oil Sales

    Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would dent the U.S. dollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market and mark another shift by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia.

  • Oil surges amid warnings of supply shortages

    LONDON -Oil prices climbed 6% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said three million barrels a day (bpd) of Russian oil and products could be shut in from next month and despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates. The supply loss would be far greater than an expected drop in demand of one million bpd triggered by higher fuel prices, the IEA said in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark Brent crude futures gained $6.41, or 6.5%, to $104.43 a barrel by 1205 GMT.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • Trucking industry feels pain of rising diesel prices

    The steep prices are trickling down through the economy.

  • Oil Prices Rise After Three-Day Slump. Supply Fears Are Taking Hold.

    The International Energy Agency warned energy markets could face “the biggest supply crisis in decades.”

  • Signet Shocks Diamond Trade With Refusal to Buy Russian Gems

    (Bloomberg) -- Signet Jewelers Ltd., the owner of Kay Jewelers and Zales, sent shockwaves through the global diamond trade on Wednesday, telling suppliers it would no longer buy stones mined in Russia.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bomb

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna

    Alnylam said it was seeking compensation for use of its lipid nanoparticles (LNP) technology that carries and delivers RNA-based therapeutics or vaccines in the body. Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines infringe Alnylam's patent through the use of a lipid formulated into LNPs that protect and deliver the vaccines' mRNA, the pharmaceutical firm said.