Bioburden Testing Market to hit US$ 2,786.4 million by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports
Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global bioburden testing market is expected to clock US$ 2,786.4 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Owing to the growing pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices industries and the increasing safety standards for food and beverages. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Bioburden Testing Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”
Market Drivers
The primary factors propelling the worldwide bioburden testing market is the burgeoning biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. Additionally, a substantial part in the expansion of the global market is being played by the expanding medical device industries and rise in demand for implantable devices. Similarly, rising worries about the safety of food and beverage goods are fueling global industry expansion. The demand for bioburden testing is also rising as a result of the frequent recalls of goods because of microbial or fungal infections. The increase in R&D investment by big corporations, as well as the potential of losing product potency owing to infections, is prompting companies to use bioburden testing. Furthermore, regulatory agencies are providing new rules for microbiological testing, which is supporting the global market's growth.
The global bioburden testing market has been analyzed from five perspectives: Product, Application, Test Type, End-User, and Region
Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’
Based on product, the global bioburden testing market is segmented into:
Instruments
Consumables
The consumable segment dominated the global market with the largest revenue share in 2021. The consumables segment is further divided into culture media and reagents & kits. The frequent buying of the regents and testing medium can be attributed for the substantial share of the consumable segment. Additionally, the market is growing since the cost of the reagent and testing medium is significantly lower than the device employed in detection. Additionally, it is far simpler to conduct tests using reagents and media than it is to manage an instrument, which is fueling the segment's expansion.
Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’
Based on application, the global bioburden testing market is segmented into:
Raw Material Testing
In-Process Material Testing
Sterilization Validation Testing
Medical Device Testing
Equipment Cleaning Validation
The raw material testing segment held the largest revenue share of the global bioburden testing market in 2021. The increased demand for raw material testing is being driven by the rising standard of the finished product. Additionally, microbial contamination might affect the production of pharmaceuticals and biologics, thus necessitating the testing of raw materials, which is driving the segment's expansion. Testing of raw materials is becoming more popular as a result of growing concerns about food and beverage safety.
Excerpts from ‘By Test Type Segmentation’
Based on test type, the global bioburden testing market is segmented into:
Aerobic Count Testing
Fungi/Mold Count Testing
Anaerobic Count Testing
Spore Count Testing
The aerobic count testing segment dominated the global market with the largest revenue share in 2021. There is an increase in demand for aerobic count testing as a result of the applications it offers in bacterial testing. Also, the sterility of medical devices, pharmaceutical, tissue materials, and other products is determined using these tests, which is driving the overall segmental growth.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Based on region, the global bioburden testing market has been segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
North America dominated the global bioburden testing market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The increased discovery of innovative pharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines in the region is supporting regional growth. Additionally, the region's demand for bioburden testing is rising as a result of the region's booming medical device industry and adoption of cutting-edge technology. It is also projected that the presence of significant biotech and pharmaceutical enterprises in the area will accelerate regional growth.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
Some of the prominent players operating in the global bioburden testing market are:
Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
Merck KGaA
Becton Dickinson and Company
Nelson Laboratories Inc.
SGS SA
Wuxi Pharmatech
North American Science Associates Inc.
Nelson Laboratories LLC
Biomérieux SA
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Sigma-Aldrich
Pacific Bio labs Inc.
Global Bioburden Testing Market Scope:
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2021
US$ 950.0 million
Revenue forecast in 2030
US$ 2,786.4 million
Growth Rate
CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030
Base year for estimation
2021
Forecast period
2022-2030
Historical Year
2020
Segments covered
Product, Application, Test Type, End User, and Region.
Regional scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
