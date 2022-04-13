U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,418.25
    +25.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,309.00
    +170.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,052.75
    +107.75 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,001.00
    +16.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.98
    +0.38 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.10
    +2.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.29
    -1.08 (-4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3004
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.1100
    +0.7220 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,096.40
    -110.94 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.72
    +14.22 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.19
    +5.53 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

BIOCAPTIVA Appoints Alison Williamson as Chief Financial Officer and Board Director

·3 min read

EDINBURGH, Scotland, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOCAPTIVA Ltd ("BIOCAPTIVA"), a company developing the BioCaptis, a revolutionary cell free DNA (cfDNA) capture device, designed to transform liquid biopsy testing for cancer management, announces the appointment of Alison Williamson as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board.

Alison is a highly accomplished senior finance professional with over 30 years' experience in financial strategy, M&A, business planning, risk management and financial modelling. Prior to joining BIOCAPTIVA, Alison was CFO at DYSIS Medical Ltd, a global medical device business developing cancer screening technologies.

Previously, Alison was Finance Director at Aircraft Medical, a specialist manufacturer of video laryngoscopes used for challenging intubations, initially in a part time capacity before joining the company full time in 2010, before it was acquired for $110 million in cash by the leading global medtech company, Medtronic.

Alison began her career at KPMG where she qualified as a charted accountant in 1988. Since then, Alison has held a number of roles in tax and corporate finance at accountancy firms RMD and Deloitte.

Jeremy Wheeler, CEO of BIOCAPTIVA, said, "I am delighted to welcome Alison to the Board and senior team at BIOCAPTIVA. Alison has a strong track record of fund raising and successful exits through her career in medtech which will be hugely important as we enter our next growth phase. As we look to start the first in human trial with the BioCaptis, Alison's commercial awareness and operational expertise will be critical in supporting the path ahead for the company.

"BIOCAPTIVA has made significant progress since spinning out of the University of Edinburgh just over a year ago. I am confident that the company, with the valuable addition of Alison to the team, will continue to forge ahead as we have demonstrated in our first year of operations."

Alison Williamson added, "I am thrilled to join BIOCAPTIVA, a company whose technology is poised to truly revolutionise the liquid biopsy market. BIOCAPTIVA is at a very exciting stage of development, and I look forward to working alongside Jeremy and the team at BIOCAPTIVA to ensure its future success."

About BIOCAPTIVA

BIOCAPTIVA is developing the BioCaptis, a revolutionary medical device which has the potential to transform liquid biopsy testing for cancer management, by improving early diagnosis and monitoring of disease and enhancing clinical trial data of cancer patients. The BioCaptis captures up to 100x more cell free DNA (cfDNA) than a venous blood draw, yielding cfDNA in high quality and quantity for testing, addressing the major challenge of liquid biopsy in cancer management. This will potentially allow the testing of a far greater number of cancer types and stages in a much wider range of patients.

BIOCAPTIVA was founded in 2021 when it spun out from the University of Edinburgh. BIOCAPTIVA is based in Edinburgh and backed by Archangels and Scottish Enterprise.

For more information, please visit www.biocaptiva.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/biocaptiva-limited/

Contacts

Jeremy Wheeler
Chief Executive Officer
info@biocaptiva.com
www.biocaptiva.com

Media Relations for BIOCAPTIVA Ltd

David Dible, Eleanor Perkin, Frazer Hall - MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
+44 (0)20 3928 6900
biocaptiva@medistrava.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocaptiva-appoints-alison-williamson-as-chief-financial-officer-and-board-director-301524157.html

SOURCE BIOCAPTIVA Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Nvidia Stock Loses a Wall Street Supporter

    The markets are in such chaos that the unthinkable has happened in 2022: Shares of king Nvidia (NVDA) are down. And down by a significant amount – 27%, as it happens. The stock has been a perennial winner over the past few years, pushed ahead by multiple tailwinds – from data center and gaming to automotive, AI and crypto. But it appears some of those tailwinds are now waning. In fact, Baird’s Tristan Gerra thinks things are about to get hairier still. “We believe order cancellations recently st

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Why This AMC Investment Tanked Today

    An AMC officer joined the board of new investment Hycroft Mining -- but it wasn't who retail investors wanted.

  • Why Apple’s Stock Buybacks—and Its Dividend—Could Get a Big Boost

    Flush with cash, the tech giant could announce a new, $90 billion share repurchase plan and a higher dividend, according to research from Citi.

  • The Safe Investment That Will Soon Yield Almost 10%

    The March surge in the consumer-price index is the latest boon to buyers of U.S. savings bonds that are adjusted for inflation, known as I Bonds.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba In

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock or Wait for Lower Prices?

    Nvidia stock has been getting obliterated over the past few weeks, as it's now 25% off the March high. Will it continue lower?

  • 15 Companies Growing Like Crazy Are About To Double In Size

    The global economy is cooling off, so what's an investor to do? Find S&P 500 companies still growing like crazy. They're out there.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Buy Palantir Stock Because $20 Is Around the Corner, Says Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how fragile democracy can be, and how important it is for the U.S. (and its allies) to cultivate a strong military. This also speaks to the need for significant investments in cutting-edge technologies and solutions. So says Monness analyst Brian White who also thinks Palantir's (PLTR) unique approach leaves it well-positioned to benefit from this necessity. “We believe the recent chaos initially ushered in by the pandemic, and now the situation in Uk

  • The end of one-chip wonders: Why Nvidia, Intel and AMD’s valuations have experienced massive upheaval

    It wasn't that long ago that Intel Corp. was the unquestioned king of U.S. chip makers and the largest semiconductor company by market capitalization. But it's also not that long since most computing was done with a PC.

  • Toyota launches all-electric bZ4X SUV, starting at $42,000

    MARKET PULSE Toyota Motor Corp. (tm) announced Tuesday the launch of its all-electric bZ4X SUV, starting at $42,000. The bZ4X line will have two grades, XLE and Limited, and will be offered in both front wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD).