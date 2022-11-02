U.S. markets closed

BioCardia to Host Q3 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on November 9, 2022

BioCardia, Inc.
·2 min read
BioCardia, Inc.
BioCardia, Inc.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced it will report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and provide a corporate update by conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10173215/f513fb1554. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration. For those who have not registered, to listen to the call by phone, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-833-316-0559 and international callers should call 1-412-317-5730. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the BioCardia call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed through the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=HNo6ZMgq.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through February 9, 2023 at the above links. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 23, 2022 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 1-412-317-0888 (international), or 855-669-9658 (Canada) by using access code 1510135.

About BioCardia®
BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a developer of two biotherapeutic platforms – the CardiAMP autologous bone marrow derived mononuclear cell therapy for cardiovascular indications, and the NK1R+ allogeneic bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cell therapies for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. These platforms underly four product candidates, each with the potential to meaningfully benefit millions of patients. Three of these investigational therapies are enabled by the Company’s proprietary biotherapeutic delivery platforms, which the Company also selectively licenses to other biotherapeutic development firms. For more information visit www.biocardia.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anne Laluc
alaluc@biocardia.com
(650) 226-0120

INVESTOR CONTACT:
David McClung, Chief Financial Officer
investors@BioCardia.com
(650) 226-0120


