Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Biocept, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIOC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Biocept, Inc., a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$32m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$37m, the US$1.7m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Biocept will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Biocept is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$29m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 66% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Biocept's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Biocept has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

