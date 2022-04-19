U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

Biochar Market Size to Hit USD 365.0 Million by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 12.1%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Biochar Companies mentioned in report are Airex Energy Incorporation, BSEI, 3R Enviro Tech Group, Carbonis GmbH & Co. KG, Farm2Energy, Terra Humana Ltd, Tolero Energy LLC, Oregon Biochar Solutions, TerraChar, Green Man Char, CharGrow, American Biochar Company.

Biochar Market Size

Biochar Market
Biochar Market

Pune, India, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biochar market size was USD 149.2 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 164.5 million in 2021 to USD 365.0 million by 2028 at a growth rate of 12.1% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Biochar Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, this char is utilized expansively in a soil amendment to increase pollutants and poisonous elements and also to avoid dropping moisture levels, fertilizer runoff, and soil leaching. Consequently, its wide use is likely to bolster its demand during the forecasted period.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biochar-market-100750


REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028 CAGR

12.1%

2028 Value Projection

USD 365.0 million

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2020

USD 149.2 million

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

170

Market Segmentation

Type, Service, Application ,Geography

Growth Drivers

Rising Government Policies for Environmental Protection to Boost Market Growth

Growing Utilization of Biochar for Livestock Feed to Propel Market Growth


COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic to Majorly Impact Power Projects due to Stringent Government Norms

The government across several nations had to enforce nationwide lockdowns & numerous limitations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The supply chain got interrupted and the government has also executed travel and transportation prohibitions. Numerous biochar projects were delayed and prime industries were also shut around the world that has dropped demand for power across the globe. The agriculture segment has unfavorable impacts owing to the pandemic, which further deteriorated this market

Report Coverage

The report presents insightful visions attained by comprehensive study conducted by our expert analysts. An extensive research was inflicted to provide the approximate size of the biochar market. The data utilized to project the shares for several segments at the country, regional, and global levels is gained from extensive interviews with various stakeholders. Additionally, our researchers have gathered admittance to numerous global as well as regional paid databases to present accurate information to make business investment choices simple for our clients.

Segmentation

  • On the basis of technology, the market is segregated into pyrolysis and gasification.

  • Based on application, the market is classified into farming, livestock, power generation, and others. The farming segment is anticipated to dominate the market.

  • Geographically, the global biochar market has been branched across five key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/biochar-market-100750


Driving Factors

Growing Government Policies for Environmental Protection Amplified Market Growth


The consciousness about environmental protection is expansively surging across the globe. People are requesting stringent norms to safeguard the environment from wastes and carbon pollutions. The government has implemented numerous severe stratagems to fortify the environment and is motivating the usage of this product for various applications involving energy production, livestock feeding, and others. This aids in decreasing waste and the energy generated through this have no harmful impacts on the environment.

Regional Insights

  • Asia Pacific has led the global market in 2020. The latent importance of the region in soil improvement and carbon sequestration is the prime navigating force behind this sector.

  • North America held the second-largest biochar market share across the world and is likely to see significant expansion due to the rising demand for organic food and high meat consumption.

  • Europe is another primary region for this market. The market is extending owing to the plenty of forestry excess in Europe.

Competitive Landscape

Crucial Companies Engage in Pivotal Contracts to Promote Market Growth

The fundamental players in the market incessantly root for effective tactics to bolster their brand value as well as endorse the global biochar market growth of the product with facing least imaginable hurdles. One such operative policy is getting involved in fundamental agreements and further fortifying a profit for both the companies.


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/biochar-market-100750


Industry Development

July 2021: Standard Biocarbon Corporation and PYREG GmbH of Germany engaged in a supply and exclusive contract. The collaboration presents Pyreg's state-of-the-art biochar pyrolysis technology in the Northeastern U.S. and Eastern Canada.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

  • Airex Energy Incorporation (Canada)

  • BSEI (U.S.)

  • 3R Enviro Tech Group (India)

  • Carbonis GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Farm2Energy (India)

  • Terra Humana Ltd (Poland)

  • Tolero Energy LLC (U.S.)

  • Oregon Biochar Solutions (U.S.)

  • TerraChar (U.S.)

  • Green Man Char (Australia)

  • CharGrow (U.S.)

  • American Biochar Company (U.S.)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/biochar-market-100750


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment


