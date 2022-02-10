Biocides Market to Grow at 5.2% During 2020-2025

Biocides market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2020-2025, reports Stratview Research.

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm, has launched a report on the Biocides market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Biocides market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increase in the use of biocides in manufacturing soaps, cleansing conditioners, and face wash.

Adoption of high-quality biocide solution by cosmetic industry players in manufacturing cosmetic products.

Rapid adoption of high-quality ingredients by the fast-food industry players in an attempt to boost their brand image and enhance hygiene conditions.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Biocide Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 3 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Product Type (Halogen Compounds, Metallic Compounds, Organosulfurs, Organic Acids, Phenolics, Nitrogen, and Others)

Application Type (Water Treatment, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Wood Preservation, Paints & Coatings, HVAC, Boilers, Oil & Gas, Fuels, and Others)

Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Biocides Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as halogen compounds, metallic compounds, organosulfurs, organic acids, phenolics, nitrogen, and others. Halogen compounds are estimated to be the major product type; their growth is attributed to their extensive usage in water treatment industry owing to the growing awareness on water quality standards, as it helps in eliminating organic and synthetic impurities, fueling the product demand in the market.

Market Trends by Application Type

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as water treatment, food & beverage, personal care, wood preservation, paints & coatings, HVAC, boilers, oil & gas, fuels, and others. Food & Beverage application is estimated to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is bolstered by the strict sanitary rules in the food & beverage sector. Factors such as rapid adoption of high-quality ingredients by the fast food industry players in an attempt to boost their brand image and enhance hygiene conditions for getting better rating, growing concerns on bacterial & viral infections, and rise in demand for quick acting and high-performance solutions, which are used in cleaning utensils made from iron, Teflon, stainless steel, and also helps in minimizing the contamination of food, are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to witness high growth rate in the market, during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rapid shifting towards natural gas solutions. Natural gas is the cleanest fossil fuel which is utilized in upstream & downstream operations, and also used in various stages of production, whether in extraction, transmission, or storage. Factors such as the growing applications of natural gas in automobile, electrical, manufacturing, general, and water heating applications, attempt of industry players to capitalize on emerging trends in the market by fueling the eco-friendly and sustainability methods for strengthening brand image, and growing adoption of cleaner alternatives by customers, are expected to accelerate the natural gas demand, thereby fueling the growth of the biocides market during the forecast period. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Biocides Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players -

AkzoNobel

Albemarle Corporation

Baker Hughes Incorporated

BASF SE

BWA Water Additives

Lonza

Nalco Champion

Solvay S.A.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Valtris Specialty Chemicals.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

- In-depth analysis of the Sheet Molding Compound Market.

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

