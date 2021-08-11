U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Biocides Market size worth $ 14.81 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·5 min read

Increasing demand from end applications such as water treatment, personal care, and paint & coatings and the rapid industrialization & infrastructural development is expected to drive the Biocides Market over the predicted years.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Biocides Market” By Type (Oxidizing Biocides, Non-Oxidizing Biocides), By Application (Water Treatment, Household & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Wood Preservatives), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Biocides Market was valued at USD 10.15 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.81 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24577

Browse in-depth TOC onBiocides Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Biocides Market Overview

Modern constructions with complicated designs adopting molded glass and polymers, due to flexibility and lightweight qualities. This has increased the use of adhesives and sealants that are more susceptible to microbial attack in intricately constructed infrastructures made of glass and polymers. As a result, rising demand for adhesives and sealants in the construction sector is propelling the use of in-can preservatives and dry film fungicides, favorably impacting the biocides market size.

The demand for oxidizing and non-oxidizing biocides has risen since they are widely employed in the production of homes, industrial, and institutional (HI&I) cleaning products such as disinfection wipes, sprays, and other cleaning liquids. Various constraints and problems can stymie market expansion. Factors such as the increased expenses associated with their manufacturing and registration, as well as the demanding regulatory framework for biocidal products, may have an impact on the growth of the Biocides Market.

Key Developments in Biocides Market

• In December 2020, International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) and Dupont's Nutrition and Biosciences sector have amalgamated intending to become the global leader in high-value ingredients and solutions for the global food and beverage, home and personal care, and health and wellness markets. The primary goal of the merger is to provide solutions for all evolving client needs.

• In August 2019, Ecolab acquired Chemstar Corporation, a food safety, and cleaning, and sanitizing solutions provider focusing on the supermarket and food retail markets in the United States. The acquisition was made for the company to broaden its offering of cleaning and sanitizing solutions.

The major players in the market are Ecolab Inc.(US), BASF SE (Germany), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Solvay(Belgium), Nouryon(Netherlands), Solenis (US), Veolia (France), Thor Industries (US), Sigura Water(US), Italmatch chemicals (Italy).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Biocides Market On the basis of Type, End-user, Applications, and Geography.

  • Biocides Market, By Type

    • Oxidizing Biocides

    • Non-Oxidizing Biocides

    • Others

  • Biocides Market, By Application

    • Water Treatment

      • Municipal Water Treatment

      • Oil & Gas

      • Power Plants

      • Pulp & Paper

      • Swimming Pools

      • Mining

      • Others (Water Treatment)

    • Household & Personal Care

    • Paints & Coatings

      • Marine Coatings

      • Other Paints & Coatings

    • Wood Preservatives

    • Other Biocides

  • Biocides Market by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market By Type (Coagulants, Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants), By End-User (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemical), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Agricultural Disinfectants Market By Type (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds & Phenols, Hypochlorites & Halogens, Oxidizing Agents & Aldehydes, and Others), By Application (Aerial, Surface, and Water Sanitizing), By End-User (Agricultural Farms and Livestock Farms), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

UV Disinfection Market By Component (Component, Application, End-User, And Geography), By Type, By Application (Water and Wastewater, Process Water, Surface, and Air), By End User, By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Healthcare and Laboratory UV Disinfection Market By End Use (Healthcare, Laboratories), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 10 in-vitro diagnostics companies working together for a healthier world

Visualize Biocides Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

