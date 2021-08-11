Biocides Market size worth $ 14.81 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing demand from end applications such as water treatment, personal care, and paint & coatings and the rapid industrialization & infrastructural development is expected to drive the Biocides Market over the predicted years.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Biocides Market ” By Type (Oxidizing Biocides, Non-Oxidizing Biocides), By Application (Water Treatment, Household & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Wood Preservatives), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Biocides Market was valued at USD 10.15 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.81 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Biocides Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Biocides Market Overview

Modern constructions with complicated designs adopting molded glass and polymers, due to flexibility and lightweight qualities. This has increased the use of adhesives and sealants that are more susceptible to microbial attack in intricately constructed infrastructures made of glass and polymers. As a result, rising demand for adhesives and sealants in the construction sector is propelling the use of in-can preservatives and dry film fungicides, favorably impacting the biocides market size.

The demand for oxidizing and non-oxidizing biocides has risen since they are widely employed in the production of homes, industrial, and institutional (HI&I) cleaning products such as disinfection wipes, sprays, and other cleaning liquids. Various constraints and problems can stymie market expansion. Factors such as the increased expenses associated with their manufacturing and registration, as well as the demanding regulatory framework for biocidal products, may have an impact on the growth of the Biocides Market.

Key Developments in Biocides Market

• In December 2020, International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) and Dupont's Nutrition and Biosciences sector have amalgamated intending to become the global leader in high-value ingredients and solutions for the global food and beverage, home and personal care, and health and wellness markets. The primary goal of the merger is to provide solutions for all evolving client needs.

• In August 2019, Ecolab acquired Chemstar Corporation, a food safety, and cleaning, and sanitizing solutions provider focusing on the supermarket and food retail markets in the United States. The acquisition was made for the company to broaden its offering of cleaning and sanitizing solutions.

The major players in the market are Ecolab Inc.(US), BASF SE (Germany), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Solvay(Belgium), Nouryon(Netherlands), Solenis (US), Veolia (France), Thor Industries (US), Sigura Water(US), Italmatch chemicals (Italy).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Biocides Market On the basis of Type, End-user, Applications, and Geography.

Biocides Market, By Type Oxidizing Biocides Non-Oxidizing Biocides Others



Biocides Market, By Application Water Treatment Municipal Water Treatment Oil & Gas Power Plants Pulp & Paper Swimming Pools Mining Others (Water Treatment) Household & Personal Care Paints & Coatings Marine Coatings Other Paints & Coatings Wood Preservatives Other Biocides



Biocides Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



