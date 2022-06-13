U.S. markets open in 7 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,833.75
    -65.25 (-1.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,994.00
    -394.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,578.00
    -262.00 (-2.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.10
    -31.50 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.10
    -1.57 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.80
    -7.70 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    -0.26 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0487
    -0.0040 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.75
    +1.66 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8650
    +0.4450 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    25,319.54
    -2,046.32 (-7.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.45
    -124.15 (-19.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.88
    -836.42 (-3.01%)
     

BioCina announces opening of new GMP plasmid DNA manufacturing suite

·3 min read

SAN DIEGO and ADELAIDE, Australia, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCina, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) today announced that the company has expanded its CDMO service offering to include the manufacture of plasmid DNA (pDNA) in a new dedicated GMP suite. The suite is equipped with up to 300 L single use fermentation capacity and suitably scaled downstream processing equipment. To complement GMP manufacturing, a broad range of analytical methods have been developed to support in-process, release and stability testing of pDNA products. This is a very important and timely addition that will best enable BioCina to work with its industry partners to further develop RNA vaccines and therapeutics as well as cell and gene therapies.

BioCina, leading CDMO expands service offering with new GMP plasmid DNA manufacturing suite. The new suite is equipped with up to 300 L single use fermentation capacity and suitably scaled downstream processing equipment. To complement GMP manufacturing, a broad range of analytical methods have been developed to support in-process, release and stability testing of pDNA products.
BioCina, leading CDMO expands service offering with new GMP plasmid DNA manufacturing suite. The new suite is equipped with up to 300 L single use fermentation capacity and suitably scaled downstream processing equipment. To complement GMP manufacturing, a broad range of analytical methods have been developed to support in-process, release and stability testing of pDNA products.

CDMO BioCina adds new GMP plasmid DNA manufacturing suite to address global demand.

BioCina's decision to expand its service offering into pDNA development and manufacturing was driven by the global increase in demand for GMP grade pDNA fueled by the exponential growth in vaccines and therapies on the RNA platform as well as strong growth in the cell and gene therapy markets.  These factors, combined with the CDMO industry's dearth of capacity and access to high-quality cGMP pDNA manufacturing expertise, made this a clear path forward underscored by BioCina's depth of experience in microbial manufacturing.

"With our extremely strong history of quality in manufacturing, an exemplary regulatory inspection history, and our customer-centric business approach, BioCina is in a strong position to add significant value to companies working in the RNA and gene and cell therapy space that are struggling to find reliable and collaborative outsourcing partners. The addition of GMP pDNA services is a natural extension of our existing traditional biologics offering and provides another avenue for growth by supporting the development and manufacturing of these innovative vaccines and therapies," said Ian Wisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of BioCina.

BioCina Chairman, Rick Hancock added "With its well established expertise in the production of microbial derived biologics, BioCina is ideally suited to address the increasing global demand for GMP plasmid DNA. Whether used as a raw material in the production of viral vectors or mRNA vaccines, or as the active ingredient for plasmid gene therapy or DNA vaccines, we look forward to partnering with innovators to assist in progressing many exciting therapies."

About BioCina

BioCina Pty Ltd. is a multi-product biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), focused on the development and cGMP manufacture of microbial-based biological pharmaceuticals, including proteins, pDNA, mRNA, vaccines and biosimilars, from early development through to commercialization. The BioCina Adelaide facility, formerly the Pfizer/Hospira plant, has a physical footprint of almost 60,000 ft2 for GMP manufacturing, process development, warehouse, and administration. The team has over 35 years of experience and extensive capabilities in microbial process development and manufacturing, with expertise from early process development to commercial manufacturing. BioCina has an enviable history manufacturing biological products approved for commercial use by the US-FDA, EMA and Health Canada, including the manufacturing of API for use in all stages of clinical trials. Licensed for GMP manufacture by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), BioCina is the only GMP manufacturing facility of its kind in Australia that has successfully passed a US-FDA inspection. BioCina is a Bridgewest Group portfolio company.

Contact:        

BioCina:

Ian Wisenberg, CEO BioCina: iwisenberg@biocina.com  / +61 4 7919 6225 or +1 858 722-2552

BIoCina Logo (PRNewsfoto/BioCina)
BIoCina Logo (PRNewsfoto/BioCina)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocina-announces-opening-of-new-gmp-plasmid-dna-manufacturing-suite-301566182.html

SOURCE BioCina

Recommended Stories

  • Aggressive Fed Moves Back in Play as Yields Surge on CPI Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to price in more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes Monday as the US inflation shock continued to upend bets on peak price pressures, sending Treasury yields surging and strengthening the dollar.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceChi

  • McDonald’s in Russia Reopens Under New Ownership

    The relaunched restaurants were accompanied by a marketing blitz aimed at convincing locals that the new chain’s burgers are as good as the American version.

  • ‘You do not have to settle anymore’: Record inflation keeps the Great Resignation rolling

    With inflation reaching 8.6% in May, workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • Binance CEO on Crypto Regulation, Luna 2.0

    Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao discusses his take on crypto regulation, questioning the SEC's investigation into Binance Coin (BNB). Plus, the role centralized exchanges play in investor protection, and exercising due diligence before token listings to uncover potential fraud.

  • U.S. stock futures sink after Wall Street’s worst week since January

    Investors jittery after hotter-than-expected inflation report, and ahead of this week's Fed meeting

  • More of South Korea Inc hit as trucker strike enters 7th day

    South Korean petrochemical firms on Monday joined the automobile and steel makers in cutting operations due to mounting inventories as transport disruptions from a strike by truckers spread quickly across Asia's manufacturing powerhouse. The industry association representing 32 petrochemical companies in South Korea said the average daily ex-factory shipments of their member companies had plunged by 90% due to the strike, now in its seventh day. "The Cargo Truckers Solidarity union's collective action to reject transportation is spreading the damage to major petrochemical complexes in Ulsan, Yeosu and Daesan," the Korea Petrochemical Industry Association said in a statement.

  • Decrypt Reporter on Holding Politicians Accountable for the Crypto They Own

    Decrypt Reporter Jason Nelson discusses his thoughts on journalists covering crypto and the accountability of politicians who own crypto.

  • Can You Use a 401(k) to Buy a Home?

    Applying for a mortgage loan means lenders will take a close look at your financial situation to gauge your creditworthiness. One thing lenders consider is your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, or how much of your income goes to debt repayment each … Continue reading → The post Do 401(k) Loans Affect Mortgage Applications? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. Higher prices don't hurt Costco and may actually help the chain, which has seen its stock price drop by 16.85% over the past six months.

  • U.S. gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first

    (Reuters) -The price of U.S. gasoline averaged more than $5 a gallon for the first time on Saturday, data from the AAA showed, extending a surge in fuel costs that is driving rising inflation. The national average price for regular unleaded gas rose to $5.004 a gallon on June 11 from $4.986 a day earlier, AAA data showed. High gasoline prices are a headache for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats as they struggle to maintain their slim control of Congress with midterm elections coming up in November.

  • Crypto crash gathers steam over weekend, bitcoin falls to 18-month low as inflation takes toll

    Bitcoin was trading just below $26,000 on Sunday as cryptocurrency investors continued to sell across the space following worse-than-expected inflation numbers.

  • Metasill: NFT Displays With Verification

    Metasill makes digital frames that can display NFTs that are verified on the owner's digital wallet. Hannah Lin, Metasill's marketing director, explains how tangible NFT frames work and how they bridge the gap between the physical and the digital world.

  • Stan Silverman: Andy Jassy and Amazon need to focus on taking better care of employees

    Amazon directors need to hold CEO Andy Jassy accountable for more than just financial performance, writes guest columnist Stan Silverman.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Tumbles Below $27K Amid Heightening Inflation Concerns

    Ether and other major altcoins underperform BTC as investors continue to steer away from riskier assets; is there a case for inflation?

  • Gasoline Prices Reach $5 a Gallon Nationwide for the First Time

    The record high, according to OPIS, comes as U.S. consumer inflation hit its highest level in 40 years and crude oil prices remain high.

  • Fed Meeting, Oracle and Adobe Earnings, May Inflation Data, and More to Watch This Week

    The FOMC is expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday. Plus, earnings and investor days from Oracle, Adobe, Kroger, New York Times, and NextEra.

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Freezes Withdrawals, Fuels Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. paused withdrawals, swaps and transfers on its platform, fueling a broader market selloff as traders continued to question the sustainability of high-yielding tokens in the wake of the Terra blockchain collapse.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While

  • Inflation puts pressure on Powell: What to know this week

    Markets face another half-point rate hike this week – and the prospect of sharper increases ahead when the Federal Reserve concludes its two-day policy-setting meeting Wednesday.

  • Apple Needs ‘One More Thing’—and It Will Have to Be Big

    Apple is so massive that growing its revenue by 10% requires adding $40 billion in annual sales. That’s equivalent to building another Mac business.

  • What Are the Main Types of Mortgage Lenders?

    Shopping for a mortgage lender can feel confusing and a little intimidating. Understanding the differences among the main types of lenders can help you narrow down the field.