Biocomposites to host Infection Management Symposium on new best practice framework for treating diabetic foot infections at Wounds UK

Consensus group of clinicians have developed a framework of best practice and toolkit for podiatrists treating diabetic foot infections

STIMULAN placed in foot wounds following debridement can release antibiotics at therapeutic concentrations

KEELE, England, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces that it will be hosting a symposium at this year's Wounds UK Annual Conference to be held at the Harrogate Convention Centre, UK on 7-9 November 2022.

The symposium, led by members of a consensus group of multidisciplinary clinicians including Prof Paul Chadwick, (Birmingham City University), Martin Arissol (Vascular Podiatrist, St Thomas' Hospital, London) and Andrew Sharpe (Advanced Podiatrist, Salford Care Organisation, Northern Care Alliance Foundation Trust) will discuss Managing Infection – A new paradigm.

Diabetic foot infection is a challenging disease, where 50-60% of ulcers progress to infection, of which 20% progress to moderate or severe infection and ultimately amputation – costing the NHS over £900M a year and bringing severe misery to patients.

Outcomes of the consensus group were published in The Diabetic Foot Journal in an article entitled: 'Local antibiotic delivery: early intervention in infection management strategy' and recommend using STIMULAN, mixed with antibiotics, to form small beads to deliver antibiotics directly to the site of infection.

STIMULAN beads are placed in the foot wound following debridement and release antibiotics at therapeutic concentrations over several weeks. In addition, they have also developed a framework of best practice and a 'toolkit' of documents to support the safe and effective use of STIMULAN by podiatrists in clinical practice.

Professor Paul Chadwick of Birmingham City University said: "Treating foot infections early in people with diabetes is essential to optimise outcomes. The use of STIMULAN in a community setting has the potential to provide significant benefit further downstream. For those patients that still go on to be admitted to hospital, STIMULAN can significantly reduce the number of days that they are hospitalised – in one study from a mean of 28 days to 7 days and an improved healing rate from 57% to 70%."

Michael Harris, CEO of Biocomposites added: "We look forward to bringing together this group of eminent clinicians to provide their expertise and independent findings on managing complex foot infections often associated with Diabetes. Their expert opinions demonstrate a unanimous endorsement of STIMULAN as an antibiotic carrier to help clinicians manage infections and improve their patient outcomes."

Details of the symposium are as follows:

Managing Infection – A New Paradigm

FDUK Annual Conference

Harrogate Convention Centre

Tuesday 8 November 2022

10:00 - 10:45 am

Speakers:

Prof Paul Chadwick, Visiting Professor, Birmingham City University

"Early Intervention in Infection Management"

Martin Arissol, Vascular Podiatrist, St Thomas' Hospital, London

"Calcium Sulphate Impregnated Beads in Diabetic Foot & Osteomyelitis, an OPD setting"

Andrew Sharpe, Advanced Podiatrist, Salford Care Organisation, Northern Care Alliance Foundation Trust

"STIMULAN® in Limb Salvage - A last resort in complex cases."

STIMULAN® is used by surgeons throughout the world as part of their infection management strategy. When mixed with antibiotics, STIMULAN® offers unrivalled flexibility to allow surgeons to use their chosen antibiotics at patient-specific concentration levels – significantly improving patient outcomes and decreasing hospital readmissions.

Already used globally in over 80,000 cases every year and in thousands of hospitals around the world, STIMULAN® is the only calcium matrix antibiotic carrier approved to treat bacterial infection in surrounding soft tissue in Canada and for use in bone and soft tissue in EU, UK, and Saudi Arabia.

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 120,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

About Wounds UK Annual Conference

The Wounds UK Annual Conference is arranged by Wounds Group, a major international healthcare communications business with a global reach in wound management. Its mission is to deliver innovative educational materials, online, in print and in person that successfully meet the needs of those practising wound healing across different geographies.

The Wounds UK Annual Conference will feature fresh clinical content, updating its audience on the latest clinical opinion, research, and policy from around the UK. For more information, please visit www.wounds-uk.com.

