U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,780.75
    -22.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,196.00
    -169.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,568.75
    -72.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.80
    -14.70 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.36
    -0.16 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.70
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.84
    -0.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9954
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.42
    -0.68 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0052 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4600
    +0.2610 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,257.44
    +344.50 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.18
    +13.74 (+3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.03
    -48.43 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Biocomposites Market to Hit USD 53 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the biocomposites industry are UPM, Stora Enso, Trex Company, Inc., Fiberon LLC, FlexForm Technologies, UFP Industries, Inc., Archello, Tecnaro GmbH, Lingrove Inc., Bcomp Ltd., EP Biocomposites Ltd., BioComposites Group, Green Dot Bioplastics Inc., and others.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Biocomposites Market is projected to cross USD 53 billion by 2030.

The report anticipates the increasing rollouts of several government-backed initiatives toward promoting the utilization of environment-friendly products as a significant factor driving the industry growth during 2022-2030. A dramatic rise in carbon emissions and the accelerating climate change have raised concerns about the future, encouraging governments and policymakers to take necessary measures to ensure sustainability.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3548


Surging bone implant procedures to push the growth of others segment

Based on the source, the others segment was worth USD 550 million in 2021 and is expected to witness over 9% CAGR between 2022 and 2030. The other biocomposite sources include human tissues and minerals. The growing usage of these materials for several restorative and tissue engineering applications may drive lucrative gains to the industry. Besides, the surge in orthopedic and dental implant procedures may further boost the biocomposites market demand from other sources over the forthcoming years.

Rising environmental consciousness to drive the demand for pure biocomposites

Pure biocomposites segment to account for 29.5% market share by 2030. The growing popularity of environmentally friendly bio-fillers as a potential substitute for inorganic fillers in supplementing biodegradable plastics and thermoplastics may foster product adoption during the forecast timeframe. Also, the increasing number of enterprises seeking eco-friendly materials to reduce costs and environmental impact may further bolster the demand for pure bio-based composites in the coming years.

Browse key industry insights spread across 350 pages with 549 market data tables & 29 figures & charts from the report, “Biocomposites Market Size, By Source (Plant-based, Animal-based), By Product (Hybrid Biocomposites, Pure Biocomposites), By Process (Injection molding, Compression molding, Hand Lay-up, Filament Winding) By Application (Transportation, Construction, Consumer Goods, Sports & Leisure) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, End-user Development Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/biocomposites-market

Filament winding process to gain traction due to high performance capabilities

Filament winding segment was worth USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is poised to register 10.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The process is reliable and quick for manufacturing high-performance parts. Being automated in nature, filament winding can produce high-quality, highly repeatable components with reduced labor. Filament winded biocomposites have superior stiffness and strength due to the presence of continuous fibers, which is driving the product's popularity throughout the assessment period.

Increasing smartphone penetration to foster product adoption across consumer goods sector

Biocomposites market size from consumer goods applications held over 11.5% business share in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6 billion by 2030. A significant rise in disposable income of individuals and a strong economic outlook across both developed and developing regions have fueled the demand for advanced electric appliances and consumer goods. The augmenting sales of smartphones and wearable devices will positively influence the industry landscape.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3548

Positive outlook of the construction sector to support industry expansion across Europe

Europe biocomposites market is anticipated to exhibit over 12% CAGR during the study period and hold more than 26.5% business share by 2030. The rollout of several government initiatives aimed at boosting the utilization of recyclable and renewable materials will create an optimistic scenario for the regional industry. Besides, the flourishing construction sector and the surging demand for smart electronic devices may propel the usage of biocomposites across Europe.

Escalating sustainability goals to stimulate the strategic landscape

Major companies participating in the biocomposites market include UPM, Stora Enso, Trex Company, Inc., Fiberon LLC, FlexForm Technologies, UFP Industries, Inc., Archello, Tecnaro GmbH, Lingrove Inc., Bcomp Ltd., EP Biocomposites Ltd., BioComposites Group, Green Dot Bioplastics Inc., and others.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulsehttps://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Why Nio Shares Took Off Today

    As Nio expands outside of China, investors are paying close attention to how it may perform globally.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • 6 reasons to be super bullish on Amazon stock: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Jefferies analyst’s valuation on Amazon shares as well as his own take on why the stock may be oversold.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Current bear market is 'not the time to be a hero,' strategist explains

    Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist Victoria Fernandez and KeyAdvisors Group Owner Eddie Ghabour sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the outlook during this bear market and the Fed's position amid inflationary and labor market pressures.

  • Why Shares of Credit Suisse Are Rising Today

    Shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) traded 9.5% higher as of 1:29 p.m. ET Tuesday, as stocks rallied and as fears over the financial health of the bank seemed to dissipate. The market rose today after the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked its benchmark interest rate by 0.25%, which is lower than experts had initially thought, leading investors to wonder if the Federal Reserve will also soon slow the pace of rate hikes. Credit Suisse, however, has been dealing with its own mess, as losses from scandals in its investment bank, such as exposure to Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital, have forced management to think about an expensive and arduous overhaul of the embattled unit.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘This is not healthy’: The latest advance for stocks could signal more pain ahead for markets. Here’s why

    As tempting as it might be to call a bottom in stocks, Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, said Tuesday that investors should brace for more carnage in the near term as several reliable historical signs of a durable bottom are still missing from markets.

  • Intel, Micron, Nvidia stocks climb as the White House preps new export restrictions

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in semiconductor stocks as the Biden administration considers putting new export restrictions in place.

  • US Stocks Have Just Started Pricing In Recession, Citi Quants Say

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks may resume their slump as they have only just begun to price in a recession, according to Citigroup Inc.’s quant strategists. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapThe market has tu

  • Oil Markets Are Set Up For A Bull Run

    Bullish catalysts are coming together in oil markets to send oil prices higher, with OPEC+ preparing to cut production targets, the U.S. SPR release coming to an end, and new Russian sanctions coming into effect

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There is always an opportunity cost to consider -- like earning a worse return as a result of making a poor investment decision. A couple of stocks that look too risky to buy with even free money are Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and BlackBerry (NYSE: BB).

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Are Bouncing Back Today

    Joining in the rally (surprisingly) are cruise stocks Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH). On Friday, industry bellwether Carnival announced a massive miss on its third-quarter earnings report -- $0.65 per share in losses, much worse than Wall Street's predicted loss of $0.13 per share -- and revenue that was a whopping $800 million below projections. Adding to investors' misery, Carnival warned that the fourth quarter is shaping up to be below average for bookings, and that the company is anticipating another loss.

  • Microsoft Could Miss Earnings, but Buy the Stock Anyway, Says Analyst

    Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan lowered his already below-consensus estimates, and cut the price target. He still has an Outperform rating on shares because of strong cloud outlook.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Bottom Is Near for Emerging Market Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- After a long stretch of steep losses, emerging and Asian stocks are close to completing their current bear-market cycle, Morgan Stanley said.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapIt’s highly

  • Why Warren Buffett Stock StoneCo Blasted Higher Today

    Despite potentially strong macroeconomic headwinds, some investors think the fintech still has a bright future.

  • Credit Suisse stock tanks as default swaps hit a record high

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Credit Suisse.