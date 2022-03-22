U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

Biocomposites signs agreement with Zimmer Biomet to distribute new genex Bone Graft Substitute

·3 min read

- genex Bone Graft Substitute upgraded with a new closed-mixing system and a comprehensive set of delivery options for U.S. market

- Zimmer Biomet will exclusively distribute genex Bone Graft Substitute in the U.S.

KEELE, England, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for regenerating bone and managing infection in bone and soft tissue, today announces that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Zimmer Biomet (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, to exclusively distribute genex Bone Graft Substitute with its new mixing system and delivery options in the U.S. orthopaedic market.

genex Bone Graft Substitute is a biphasic composite of exceptional purity that is specifically formulated to balance osteoconductive scaffold strength and persistence in the body to enable the optimal remodelling of bone architecture1. As part of the new agreement, genex has been upgraded for the U.S market to include a new closed-mixing system, to shorten preparation time and extend working time. In addition, it includes a more comprehensive set of delivery options added to allow a surgeon to inject, mold or prepare beads in accordance with their chosen technique.

genex Bone Graft Substitute's 50:50 biphasic composition of calcium sulfate and β-tricalcium phosphate is not the only performance factor. It also has a negatively charged surface chemistry that has demonstrated a favourable osteogenic bone growth response up to five times normal (positively charged) levels, InVitro2. The proprietary recrystallization and purification production methods give genex its distinct properties and removes slow and non-absorbing compounds, such as hydroxyapatite, to ensure that it is completely absorbed and remodelled within 12 months3.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, commented: "I am delighted we are partnering with Zimmer Biomet to deliver our new genex Bone Graft Substitute product to the U.S. market. genex is already used and valued by surgeons in over 30 countries, including the US, undertaking 15,000 cases each year. The upgraded offering which we are providing to Zimmer Biomet will further benefit many more physicians and patients across the U.S."

Brian Hatcher, President of Zimmer Biomet's CMFT, Foot & Ankle and Trauma added: "We are excited to partner with Biocomposites to bring the new genex Bone Graft Substitute kits to surgeons as we continue to advance our mission to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for people around the world."

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 120,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

1. Yang HL et al. Bone healing response to a synthetic calcium sulfate/β-tricalcium phosphate graft material in a sheep vertebral body defect model. J Biomed Mater Res B Appl Biomater 2012;100B(7):1911–21.

2. Cooper JJ et al. Enhancing the osteogenic potential of bioabsorbable implants through control of surface charge. Presented at the Society for Biomaterials 2007 Annual Meeting, April 2007: Chicago, Illinois, USA. Laboratory studies are not necessarily indicative of clinical results

3. Clinical case study: Mr A Nisar and Mr S Gopal; Proximal femur fracture, Data on file.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocomposites-signs-agreement-with-zimmer-biomet-to-distribute-new-genex-bone-graft-substitute-301506959.html

SOURCE Biocomposites

