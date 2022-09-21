U.S. markets open in 3 hours

Biocontrol Market by Type, Source, Mode of Application, Crop Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2027

0
ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global biocontrol market is estimated to be valued at USD 6. 6 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 13. 7 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 15. 8% during the forecast period. Biocontrol crop protection solutions consists of naturally occurring substances, including biochemicals (semiochemicals, plant extracts, organic acids), microorganisms (microbial biocontrols), and macrobials (beneficial insects) that control pests and support plant growth.

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biocontrol Market by Type, Source, Mode of Application, Crop Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320082/?utm_source=GNW
Conventional chemical pesticides which have a larger market share at present in the crop protection market, have greater efficiency but are harmful to human and environmental health. Moreover, they have also created a rise in pest resistance. Thus, policy makers across the globe are regulating and banning chemical-based active ingredients, especially in the North American and European regions. This is driving the biocontrol market. Consumer awareness and rise in demand for organic food are also the major factors that support the rise of the market in coming times.

Europe is projected to witness the growth of 16.5% during the forecast period making it the fastest-growing market.

The biocontrol market in Europe is growing at a CAGR of 16.5%. The European market has stringent import regulations and strictly monitors residue issues in food items. The market has a high organic food demand which is catered by domestic and international markets. The EU is also undertaking measures that are inclined towards food safety and an environment sustainability. For example, its Farm to Fork Strategy which is aimed to make food systems fair, healthy, and environment friendly. The European Commission had suggested a 50% reduction in the usage of chemical pesticides by 2030 in June 2022. The demand for organic food and consequently safe pesticides derived from nature is being driven by all these policies and activities. Therefore, Europe is a lucrative market for biocontrol solutions and is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming times.

Biopesticides segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.
Biopesticides are seen as a strong alternative to chemical pesticides.Due to rising regulations on chemical pesticides by regulatory bodies, biopesticides are gaining popularity in the market and replacing many chemical based pesticides especially in the North American and European markets.

Biopesticides are also witnessing a fast growth in Asia Pacific and South American markets.Thus, various key players and startups in the biocontrol industry such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), and FMC Corporation (US) are developing and commercializing new biopesticides solutions.

As a result, biopesticides segment in the biocontrol market is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR OF 15.9% during the forecast period.
Pest developing resistance to crop chemicals is creating opportunities in the biocontrol market.
Plant pathogenic bacteria, fungus, and insect pests are developing chemical resistance, and they are able to mutate to become resistant to crop protection agents.As a result, it has led to pest resurgence and reduced efficacy.

Botrytis cinereal is one of the major pathogen species that have developed resistance.It affects the production of fruit and vegetable crops both during pre- and post-harvest times.

Multi-resistant strains have emerged in various nations as a result of excessive spraying activity.There has been an upsurge in interest in biological control of Botrytis through the use of plant-based products or antagonistic microorganisms, even if biofungicides cannot be compared to chemical protection against the disease.

Strains of bacteria (Bacillus spp.) and filamentous fungi (Trichoderma harzianum) are some of the major products being marketed. These products have been proven to be successful in controlling serious leaf and root diseases in crops and are frequently employed in controlled environments. .

Break-up of Primaries:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40.0%, Tier 2- 30.0%, Tier 3 – 30.0%
• By Designation: Managers – 40.0%, CXOs – 25.0%, and Executives- 35.0%
• By Region: Asia Pacific - 50%, Europe – 30%, North America - 10%, RoW – 10%

Leading players profiled in this report:
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Bayer AG (Germany)
• Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
• UPL Limited (India)
• FMC Corporation (US)
• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
• Suterra LLC (US)
• Marrone Bio Innovations (US)
• Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
• Corteva Agriscience (US)
• Isagro S.P.A (Italy)
• Russell IPM (UK)
• Certis USA L.L.C. (US)
• Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)
• Pherobank B.V. (Netherlands)
• Valent Biosciences LLC (US)
• STK Bio-Ag Technologies (Israel)
• Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland)
• IPL Biologicals Ltd. (India)
• Vegalab S.A (US)
• Bioworks Inc. (US)

Research Coverage:
The report segments the biocontrol market on the basis of type, crop type, source, mode of application, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the global biocontrol market.

Reasons to buy this report:
• To get a comprehensive overview of the biocontrol market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the biocontrol market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320082/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


