U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,607.00
    -18.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,073.00
    -117.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,156.75
    -81.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,121.10
    -10.20 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.13
    +1.89 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.80
    +8.80 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1130
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.60
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3122
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7700
    -1.0960 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,339.86
    -180.61 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.91
    +4.54 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.66
    +0.41 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

BioCopy AG presents ValidaTe, a novel ultra-fast screening technology to significantly speed up drug discovery in T-cell therapy

·2 min read

  • ValidaTe enables characterization of efficacy and safety of T-cell drug candidates in days rather than months

  • The breakthrough speed and unprecedented density of data processed can give partner companies a competitive advantage

  • New high-throughput microarray technology for label-free characterization of drug candidate interactions can significantly accelerate development in immuno-oncology

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCopy AG introduces ValidaTe, an innovative, proprietary platform based on microarrays for the highly parallelized screening of drug candidates for T-cell therapy. ValidaTe is now available to biopharmaceutical companies.

BioCopy proprietary microarray technology
BioCopy proprietary microarray technology

With ValidaTe, about 5,000 protein-protein binding interactions are characterized simultaneously in one hour on one chip. Thus, ValidaTe chips can mirror the complexity of the human immune system. Drug candidates can be identified and drug leads can be validated instantly by screening thousands of peptide-HLA complexes placed on a thumbnail-sized surface. This parallel measurement of binding interactions is based on a proprietary label-free detection technology, which delivers highly accurate and detailed time-resolved kinetic data sets.

ValidaTe significantly shortens the time-consuming and laborious drug discovery and validation phase for novel T-cell therapies. It can provide a decisive head start in drug development, setting new benchmarks for speed and efficiency.

With this ground-breaking technology, biopharmaceutical companies can characterize and validate the efficacy and safety of T-cell drug candidates within days instead of months. The ValidaTe array can be tailored to measure the active structures of individual drug candidates for T-cell therapeutics, such as TCR-bispecifics or TCR-T-cells.

Product enhancements in 2022 include an expanded array capacity of 10,000 spots and cell-based formats.

For further information on ValidaTe visit: https://www.biocopy.com/en/t-cell-therapy/, for exemplary binding curves, see https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/690853985.

About BioCopy

BioCopy provides high-throughput analyses to characterize immune responses for drug discovery. At BioCopy, we are convinced that this holds the key to future medicine, especially for immunotherapeutics and novel vaccines. Founded as a university spin-off in 2016, BioCopy is a multinational company headquartered in Switzerland with a large and modern R&D facility in Germany.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774835/BioCopy_Microarray.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1558072/BioCopy_Logo.jpg

Contact
Dr. Claudia Duppé
presse@biocopy.de
+49 151 62986930

BioCopy_Logo
BioCopy_Logo

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Reasons Why Novavax Investors Should Be Cautious

    Neither of the obstacles I'll discuss today are insurmountable, but they both pose substantial risk to Novavax's stock, so let's take a look. The biggest reason why Novavax investors need to be careful right now is that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn't approved its coronavirus vaccine yet despite having its application packet since Jan. 31. While the FDA assented to similar requests for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from competitors like Pfizer and Moderna within a handful of weeks, the process is dragging on with Novavax's candidate, and it's unclear why.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are on Track for Massive Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder. On the positive side, the pennies offer the best cost of entry in the stock market. Anyone who truly believes the adage ‘buy low and sell high’ simply can’t ignore the pennies, because this is where you can buy low. And because the sha

  • Why Moderna and BioNTech Were Winners Today

    Both Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) benefited Tuesday from a timely reminder that the coronavirus pandemic isn't yet over, and certain patient populations remain vulnerable. The stocks of the two companies rose on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amending its authorizations for the pair's COVID vaccines. Moderna enjoyed a nearly 4.4% boost to its share price, while BioNTech closed the day 3.6% higher.

  • Incyte's Ruxolitinib Shows Further Improvement In Facial, Total Body Re-pigmentation At 52 Weeks In Skin Disorder

    Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) announced new 52-week results from its Phase 3 TRuE-V trial of ruxolitinib cream (Opzelura) in nonsegmental vitiligo. The data were presented at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting. The 52-week results build on the previously announced positive 24-week results and include data from the 24-week double-blind and 28-week treatment extension periods of the Phase 3 TRuE-V1 and TRuE-V2 studies. The Week 52 analysis showed that patients applyi

  • Could Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Have a Blockbuster ALS Treatment?

    Wednesday is going to be a very big day for folks with neurodegenerative disorders and a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company called Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMLX). On March 30, the FDA is meeting with independent neurologists to discuss the company's experimental treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Each year, around 6,000 American adults are diagnosed with ALS after complaining about muscle weakness.

  • COVID-19: FDA authorizes another Pfizer, Moderna booster shot for Americans 50 and up

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest COVID-19 vaccine news.

  • New Jersey's Antares Pharma receives FDA approval for therapy product after lengthy review

    The Food and Drug Administration granted marketing approval on Tuesday for Tlando, an oral testosterone replacement therapy developed by a New Jersey specialty pharmaceutical company. Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) of Ewing plans to launch the prescription medicine during the second quarter of this year. The FDA approval had little impact on the company's shares, which were trading up less than 1% at $4.14 per share in late morning trading.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Pop After FDA OKs Another Covid Booster Round — But Not For Everyone

    Vaccine stocks jumped Tuesday after the FDA authorized another round of Covid booster shots for people age 50 and older.

  • Here's Why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Getting Hammered on Monday

    It seems the FDA isn't going to approve the company's ALS drug before an ongoing phase 3 trial produces evidence of efficacy.

  • The BA.2 Covid Variant Is Already Changing the U.S. Response to the Pandemic

    The BA.2 variant isn't yet dominant in the U.S., but theFDA has limited the use of a Covid-19 monoclonal antibody therapy thought to be ineffective against it.

  • Biogen's ALS Drug Won't Move Forward After Trial Failures

    Biogen will stop developing a drug to treat a severe neurodegenerative disease, as it did not show sufficient benefit when tested in trials.

  • FDA approves 2nd booster for adults age 50 and older

    The Food and Drug Administration authorized a fourth dose, or second booster shot, of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for adults age 50 and older and immunocompromised groups.

  • UPDATE 3-U.S. authorizes second COVID booster for Americans 50 and older

    U.S. health officials on Tuesday authorized a second COVID-19 booster dose of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines for people age 50 and older, citing data showing waning immunity and the risks posed by Omicron variants of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration agency said the new boosters - a fourth round of shots for most vaccine recipients - of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc vaccines are to be administered at least four months after the previous dose. The FDA also authorized a second booster dose of the vaccines for younger people with compromised immune systems - those aged 12 and older for the Pfizer/BioNTech shot and 18 and older for Moderna's.

  • Provention Bio's Coxsackievirus Vaccine Candidate Elicits Durable Virus-Neutralizing Antibodies At Six Months

    Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) announced results from the final analysis of its first-in-human PROVENT study of PRV-101, a polyvalent inactivated coxsackievirus B (CVB) vaccine candidate. Provention is developing PRV-101 for the prevention of acute CVB infection and its complications and the potential delay or prevention of associated autoimmune disorders T1D and celiac disease. In this final analysis, six months following the last dose of the vaccine, PRV-101 met the primary endpoint confirm

  • U.S. authorizes second COVID booster for Americans 50 and older

    U.S. health officials on Tuesday authorized a second COVID-19 booster dose of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines for people age 50 and older, citing data showing waning immunity and the risks posed by Omicron variants of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration agency said the new boosters - a fourth round of shots for most vaccine recipients - of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc vaccines are to be administered at least four months after the previous dose. The FDA also authorized a second booster dose of the vaccines for younger people with compromised immune systems - those aged 12 and older for the Pfizer/BioNTech shot and 18 and older for Moderna's.

  • U.S. FDA authorizes second COVID booster dose for people aged 50 and older

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it has authorized a second booster dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people aged 50 and older. The agency has also authorized a second booster for people aged 12 and older who are immunocompromised and at risk of developing severe illness. The second shot will be administered at least four months after receiving the first booster jab of any authorized or approved COVID vaccine. "Emerging evidence suggests that a

  • UK study to test Pfizer's COVID pill in hospitalised patients

    The world's largest randomised study of potential medicines for COVID-19, dubbed the RECOVERY trial, will assess Paxlovid across hospitals in Britain, which has already approved the drug for early-stage treatment. "Paxlovid is a promising oral antiviral drug but we don't know if it can improve survival of patients with severe COVID-19," said Peter Horby, a professor at the University of Oxford and joint chief investigator of the RECOVERY trial. The scientists said they aim to mainly find whether Pfizer's Paxlovid reduces the risk of death among patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19.

  • FDA approves another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster for those 50 and older

    Americans 50 and older can get a second COVID-19 booster if it’s been at least four months since their last vaccination, a chance at extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds.

  • EU starts real-time review of Hipra's COVID vaccine

    The decision by the human medicines committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to begin the rolling review is based on early results from clinical studies, which compared the immune response to the vaccine with that seen with Pfizer/BioNTech's Comirnaty, the regulator said. Hipra is developing the protein-based vaccine as a booster for adults fully vaccinated with a different COVID-19 vaccine. The decision to start the real-time review, so called because data is evaluated as it is made available, came nearly two months after the Spanish medicines agency authorised Hipra to carry out late-stage trials of the vaccine.

  • Ionis-Biogen Partnered Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Trial Disappoints

    Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) have announced topline results from the Phase 1 study of BIIB078 (IONIS-C9Rx) for C9orf72-associated amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In this Phase 1 study, BIIB078 was generally well-tolerated. The adverse events (AEs) were mostly mild to moderate in severity and occurred similarly across BIIB078 and placebo groups. The most common AEs were falls, procedural pain, and headache. BIIB078 did not meet any secondary efficacy