BioCorRx to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

ANAHEIM, CA, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders, today announced that Lourdes Felix, CEO, CFO, and Director of BioCorRx, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference which is being held September 12th - 14th, 2022. The event will include virtual participation as well as in-person participation at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



The Company’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community throughout the conference.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown. risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212- 671-1020 x304

bicx@crescendo-ir.com

Media Contact

PhillComm Global

BioCorRx@PhillComm.Global

704-942-1557



