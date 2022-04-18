U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,373.68
    -18.91 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,339.93
    -111.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,233.62
    -117.46 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,984.68
    -20.30 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.00
    +2.05 (+1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.50
    +18.60 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    26.27
    +0.57 (+2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0777
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8600
    +0.0320 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3009
    -0.0048 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.8760
    +0.4370 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,273.90
    -1,175.36 (-2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    914.74
    -16.18 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Biocytogen Enters Agreement With CtM Bio to Co-develop TCR-Mimic Antibody-Based Multi-Specific T cell Engagers

·3 min read

BEIJING and SHANGHAI, April 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as "Biocytogen") announced a collaboration agreement with CtM Biotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (hereafter referred to as "CtM Bio") to jointly develop innovative antibody drugs against intracellular tumor-associated antigens. Under this agreement, Biocytogen will be responsible for screening fully human antibodies against specific targets by leveraging the company's proprietary TCR-mimic antibody development platform. CtM Bio will use their proprietary T cell engager platform to co-develop T cell engagers targeting intracellular tumor-associated antigens.

Biocytogen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Biocytogen Boston Corp)
Biocytogen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Biocytogen Boston Corp)

Biocytogen's TCR-mimic antibody development platform, which utilizes a strain of fully human RenMabTM mice expressing a human leukocyte antigen (HLA) gene, is designed to facilitate the discovery of antibodies against intracellular tumor-associated antigens. CtM Bio has extensive experience in the discovery of innovative drug candidates for the treatment of life-threatening diseases. The company has developed a proprietary T cell engager platform with differentiated properties which is expected to turn "cold tumors" into "hot tumors", possibly overcoming the current limitation of immunotherapy.

Under this collaboration, Biocytogen and CtM Bio will jointly promote the development of novel antibody drugs that could significantly expand the potential of immunotherapy, ultimately helping to improve the lives of patients suffering from cancer and other debilitating diseases.

About the TCR-Mimic Platform
Biocytogen's T Cell Receptor (TCR)-Mimic platform utilizes HLA-expressing fully human antibody mice (HLA/RenMabTM mice) to generate antibodies to intracellular tumor-associated antigens when immunized with MHC-antigen-peptide complexes. Subsequently, Biocytogen's high-throughput antibody screening platform aims to swiftly identify TCR-mimic antibodies with higher specificity and affinity than endogenous TCRs derived from patients. Currently, antibody hits for multiple intracellular targets are undergoing in vitro and in vivo characterization. Fully human antibody sequences obtained from the TCR-mimic platform can empower the development of T cell engagers, bispecific/multispecific antibodies, and CAR-T therapies.

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Using its proprietary RenMabTM and RenLiteTM mice platforms for fully human monoclonal and bispecific antibody development, Biocytogen has integrated its in vivo drug efficacy screening platforms and strong clinical development ability to streamline the entire drug development process. Biocytogen is undertaking a large-scale project to develop antibody drugs for more than 1000 potential druggable targets, known as Project Integrum, and has entered ongoing collaborations with dozens of partners worldwide to produce a variety of first-in-class and/or best-in-class antibody drugs. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai, Boston, USA and Heidelberg, Germany.

About CtM Bio

CtM Bio, a subsidiary of Lepu Biopharma, is a science-driven biotech company committed to the development of innovative antibody-based therapies that could ultimately address unmet medical needs. The company's focus is to integrate its knowledge in immunology and disease biology with the most cutting-edge technology and platforms, aiming to design novel antibodies that could fully unlock the potential of immunotherapy.

Lepu Biopharma is China-based global-oriented innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company. The company is committed to innovation, focusing on the discovery, development and commercialization of drug candidates with the first and optimal potential of the same kind in anti-tumor targeted therapy and immunotherapy drugs. The company's mission is to develop safe, effective, and accessible drugs to improve cancer patients' quality of life and to address huge gaps in medical needs. The company attaches great importance to the continuous construction of commercialization capacity and strives to realize the strong transformation and industrialization capacity from core technology to finished drugs.

Media Contact:

Zimeng Zhang

zimeng.zhang@bbctg.com.cn

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocytogen-enters-agreement-with-ctm-bio-to-co-develop-tcr-mimic-antibody-based-multi-specific-t-cell-engagers-301527182.html

SOURCE Biocytogen

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/18/c8709.html

Recommended Stories

  • TG Therapeutics to pull FDA submission for oncology drug; shares slide 24%

    Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 24.2% in trading on Monday following the company's announcement on Friday that it had withdrawn an application to get Food and Drug Administration approval for ublituximab and Ukoniq as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. TG said in a news release that it decided to withdraw the application due to updated survival data from a Phase 3 clinical trial. It also withdrew Ukoniq for two lymphoma indications for which the d

  • Ocugen gets rights to Mexico in expanded Covaxin deal with Bharat Biotech

    Covaxin is already authorized for emergency use in adults by health regulators in Mexico. An application for emergency use authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 2-to-18 years is under review.

  • Why Biogen Stock Looks 'Too Good To Ignore,' According To One Analyst

    Biogen stock looks "too good to ignore," an analyst said Monday as he argued for the value of Biogen's base business.

  • Column: Bruce Willis' family opened up about his health. Their heroic act will help others

    By speaking out on his aphasia, the actor's family reminds us all to make plans. We could one day be similarly afflicted.

  • FDA investigating Lucky Charms after more than 100 reports of illnesses

    The FDA said Saturday it has received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms so far this year.

  • Second global COVID summit planned for May will ask world leaders to redouble effort to end acute phase of pandemic

    A second global summit on COVID-19 is planned for May 12, at which global leaders will convene to discuss a redoubling of efforts to end the acute phase of the pandemic and prepare for future health crises, the White House said Monday.

  • China’s New COVID Crisis Could Spawn the Worst Variant Yet

    Photo by VCG/Getty ImagesThe COVID-19 wave crashing across China right now not only threatens the 1.5 billion people who live there. It also poses a serious danger to the rest of the world.Leaving aside the risk to already fragile global supply chains, there’s a chance that the surge of infections in China will give the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen ample opportunity to mutate into some new and more dangerous variant. If that happens, the progress the world has made against COVID since vaccines became wid

  • Psilocybin Could be a Therapeutic Breakthrough For Addiction

    To the uninitiated, psilocybin—the substance that gives ‘magic mushrooms’ their psychedelic qualities—could be dismissed as a recreational drug. Like many other psychedelics, it is banned by the U.S. government as a Schedule 1 substance, meaning it supposedly has high potential for abuse and no currently accepted medical use in treatment. Given that more than 100,000 people died after overdosing on opioids and other drugs in the U.S. last year, it’s an understatement to say it’s urgent to find new, effective treatments for substance use disorder.

  • Signs You've Already Had BA.2

    The Omicron BA.2 subvariant is still on the rise in many parts of the world, with symptoms overlapping with those of cold, flu, and allergies—so without testing, it may be tough to know if you've had the virus. "I do think it's possible we'll have an increased number of cases," says Dennis Cunningham, M.D., System Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention at Henry Ford Health. "I do not think it's going to be as bad as the other surges we've had. Between the vaccines and the number of

  • People Are Confessing What Made Them Realize They Were Burning Out, And It's An Important Conversation

    "I am approaching burnout now, and I know it. It’s this feeling of being not able to stop because if I do, someone else has to pick up my slack."View Entire Post ›

  • SpaceX rocket blasts off from Vandenberg on Easter morning with secret cargo

    It was the first time National Reconnaissance Office payload traveled to space aboard a recycled rocket.

  • COVID-shaming pits neighbour against neighbour in locked-down Shanghai

    The tensions of lockdown have exposed divisions among Shanghai residents, pitting young against old, locals against outsiders, and above all, COVID-negative against COVID-positive people. Shanghai's 25 million people, most of whom live in apartment blocks, have forged new communal bonds during the city's coronavirus outbreak, through barter and group buying and setting up food-sharing stations. In one, conflict erupted when a woman who had been taken to centralised quarantine - where she tested negative - accused her neighbour of reporting her to authorities.

  • Shanghai reports first deaths in current COVID-19 outbreak

    Shanghai authorities on Monday reported the first COVID-19 deaths in the latest outbreak in China’s most populous and wealthiest city. All three people who died were elderly, had underlying diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, city Health Commission inspector Wu Ganyu told journalists. The deaths raise to 4,641 the number of people that China says have succumbed to the disease since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

  • Here’s Exactly How Rebel Wilson, 42, Lost Almost 80 Pounds (And Counting!)

    Rebel Wilson declared 2020 her "year of health." Now, she's lost 77 pounds, thanks to a combination of walking and a high-protein diet. Here's how she did it:

  • Speed Up Belly Fat Loss After 40

    Abdominal fat—also known as visceral fat—is body fat stored deep in the abdominal cavity, surrounding vital organs such as the intestines and liver. "Middle aged spread" is a very real thing for people over 40—but it doesn't have to be. "Belly fat is even associated with a shorter life," says Bret Scher, MD. "Even 'normal weight' people, as defined by BMI, with extra belly fat are at increased risk of health complications. As we saw in 2020, more visceral fat is associated with a higher risk of

  • After Legislature allowed COVID liability immunity to expire, governor vetoes bill to renew protections

    Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a bill that would renew COVID-19 liability protections the Legislature allowed to expire at the end of March.

  • Airplane shows off its dazzling 'wingtip vortices'

    A stunning video of an airplane taking off from the London-area Gatwick Airport shows a plane bursting through heavy fog, leaving an almost cartoonish gap in its wake as well as an impressive display of what are known as "wingtip vortices." The plane, a British Airways Boeing 777, smashes through the low, dense fog and appears to carry the cloud with it, as the fog lingers above the cabin and the plane's wings. Behind the plane, a hole in the fog bank is clearly apparent, with the fog twisting a

  • How many times a week should you exercise and how long for?

    It's crucial to factor in rest days too

  • The case for testing Pfizer's Paxlovid for treating long COVID

    Reports of two patients who found relief from long COVID after taking Pfizer Inc's antiviral Paxlovid, including a researcher who tested it on herself, provide intriguing evidence for clinical trials to help those suffering from the debilitating condition, experts and advocates say. The researcher said her chronic fatigue symptoms, which "felt like a truck hit me," are gone after taking the two-drug oral therapy. Long COVID is a looming health crisis, estimated to affect up to 30% of people infected with the coronavirus.

  • Ashley Tisdale says she 'didn't know' she was suffering from anxiety and depression

    Ashley Tisdale, who welcomed her first child Jupiter last year, opened up about suffering from anxiety and depression.