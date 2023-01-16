Biodefence Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Biodefence Market 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Biodefence Market and Forecasts, Market Segment by Size by Product (Vaccines {Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism}, Biothreat Detection Devices {Assays and Reagents, Detectors, Identifiers, Samplers}), plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The Biodefence Market was valued at US$14,675.0 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Favourable Government Initiatives in Emerging Economies to Boost the Industry Growth

Favourable government initiatives in the developing countries will foster biodefence market growth over the forecast period. Growing awareness about the consequences of biological warfare and importance of readiness to such threats will contribute to market expansion. Availability of novel vaccines that acts as preventive measure against most deadly infectious diseases will continue to drive biodefence market growth over future years.

Countries like India are more vulnerable to agricultural biological threats. Infectious diseases are spreading rapidly in the agricultural sector as a result of the intentional release of microbes and viruses. The majority of the Indian population relies on agriculture as its main occupation and hence, the loss of human resources has impelled the government to implement initiatives.

How has COVID-19 had a Moderately Positive Impact on the Biodefence Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has put tremendous pressure on the healthcare industry by impacting supply chain and logistics across the world. However, it had a slightly positive impact on the biodefence businesses across the globe. The pandemic led to economic damages and loss of life demanding a widespread response from government and non-governmental group across the globe. For instance, The International Monetary Fund estimated that COVID-19 will result into economic damage of over US$12.5 trillion through 2024 to the global economy

To counteract the effects of Covid-19 pandemic, several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in collaboration with governments are working towards developing vaccines and resuming supply of essential medicines. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, several government bodies across the globe increased spending for biodefence. For instance, in order to discourage other countries from trying to take advantage of America's perceived susceptibility to a medical crisis, the U.S. Defense Department considerably expanded its budget for biological defence efforts.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the Biodefence Market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Biodefence Market.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing International Collaborations to Tackle Biological Threats

Many governments and international organizations are working together by sharing critical information and technologies to tackle any kind of biological threats. Some countries are working towards establishing and strengthening the global cooperation network for prevention and control of the infectious diseases. Brazil through its integrative ‘One Health’ initiative aims to achieve optimal health conditions through health surveillance at local, regional, national and global levels. In August 2022, the United States government entered into series of discussions on current and future biological threat reduction and capacity-building initiatives in the Philippines as a part of its Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) Program.

Availability of Advanced Threat Detection and Security Screening Technologies Projected to Drive Market Growth Through 2033

Access to better threat detection and security screening technologies has helped in the early identification of biological warfare agents. This helps any country to protect its troops on the battlefields or the civilians who are confronted with terrorist attacks. There is a growing focus on incremental innovation in some of the detection technologies such as proteomics, genomic signatures, etc. Successful detection of harmful biological agent plays an important role in preventing the extent of spread of disease into an epidemic. Early detection of harmful biological agent and response to minimize the spread typically determines the extent of potential consequences. For instance, European Commission in collaboration with Rapid Alert System helps to implement instant measures to control an outbreak. Such prompt support systems help in containment and distribution of medicine while dedicated laboratory networks enable prevention of potential biothreats.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Increasing List of Bio-Threat Agents to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

Bio-threats include the deliberate release of any biological agent that leads to one or more type of disease or infection. The community health experts across the world have developed a system to timely detect and identify biological agents based on their risk to the national security. Some of these agents are more dangerous and their harmful effects pose serious threat to national security. They can be transmitted within the community and are associated with high mortality potential to cause massive social disruption. These agents are classified under Category A agents such as anthrax, botulism, plague, smallpox, etc. Other agents included under Category B and Category C are associated with low mortality and relatively moderate potential of social disruption. Some of these include ricin toxin, typhus fever, Q fever, etc. Agents of non-biologic origin are classified as CBRNE agents. This group includes all agents of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive materials origin that have potential to cause serious damage to national security. These materials can be used as weapons of mass destruction, when intended to use for the specific purpose.

Development of Advanced Biotechnology Products to Augment Biodefence Business Landscape

Development of novel biodefence products requires huge investments and long time. For instance, the development of a vaccine can take up to 10 years and cost around a hundred million dollars. The market is also expected to be driven by technological advancements in the field of biodefence, such as the development of new vaccines and diagnostic tests, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as genomics and biotechnology. A stable and safe biotechnology product is expected to have higher adoption. Many governments classify biotechnology research and development activities based on their risk profiles. They also have formulated different supervision models and guidelines to monitor the development activities throughout the research process. The guidelines also discourage the research and development of biotechnology product that could prove detrimental to public health and biodiversity. Future of biotechnology relies on developing new technologies associated with serious concerns in the event of misuse.

Competitive Landscape

The biodefence market is highly competitive and is dominated by some of the major industry participants. Some players operating in the market include Alexeter Technologies, LLC, Altimmune, Achaogen, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, ANP Technology, Bavarian Nordic, BBI Detection, Biofire Defense (bioMerieux SA), Biosearch Technologies, Bruker, Dynport Vaccine Company, Electronic Sensor Technology Inc., Elusys Therapeutics, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Ichor Medical, NanoLogix, New Horizons Diagnostic Corporation, PositiveID Corporation, Research International, SIGA Technologies, Inc., Statera Biopharma (Cleveland Biolabs), Smith’s Detection, and Synexis Systems among others. The business participants are utilizing a combination of organic and inorganic growth strategies in a bid to capture highest market share and outperform the competition.

The major industry players adopt various strategies comprising investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, expanding regional network, and launch of novel biotechnology products to maintain its competitive positioning.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Appili Therapeutics Inc. announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (“DOD”), via the Joint Science and Technology Office of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (“DTRA”) in partnership with the U.S. Air Force Academy (“USAFA”), will provide at least US$14 million in funding over two years to fund the development of ATI-1701. ATI-1701 is a potential first-in-class vaccine candidate for the prevention of infection with aerosolized Francisellatularensis, a top-priority biothreat.

In July 2022, SIGA Technologies received an approval from the United Kingdom for its oral drug tecovirimat, which is effective against monkeypox, smallpox, cowpox, and vaccinia. It can also be used in adults and children who have recently been vaccinated against smallpox. This strategy helped the company to be one of the prominent players in the market against monkeypox outbreak.

