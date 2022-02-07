Biodefense Industry Trends and Opportunities 2021-2025 - Insights Into Anthrax, Smallpox, Botulism, and Other Applications

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biodefense Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biodefense market is projected to grow by $5.41 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and rapid increase in government funding in R&D. The study identifies the growing threat of bioterrorism as one of the prime reasons driving the biodefense market growth during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The biodefense market is segmented as below:

By Application

Anthrax

Smallpox

Botulism

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia

RoW

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biodefense market vendors that include:

Alexeter Technologies LLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Altimmune Inc.

ANP Technologies Inc.

Bavarian Nordic AS

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Elusys Therapeutics Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

General Dynamics Corp.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Also, the biodefense market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

