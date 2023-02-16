Biodefense Market Sales are Estimated to Cross US$ 32.99 billion by 2033, Rise in Sales for Vaccines Surges the Demand for Biodefense | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

In recent years, the biodefense market has experienced significant growth due to increased government funding for biodefense programs and growing public awareness of the threat posed by biological agents. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought renewed attention to the importance of biodefense and has accelerated the development of new technologies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is estimated that the Biodefense Market is anticipated to reach US$ 32.99 billion by 2033 after being valued at US$ 16.31 billion in 2023. This market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the analysis period. The growing demand for vaccines, and medical devices provides companies with opportunities to expand their business and penetrate new markets.



Countries must maintain a constant supply of vaccines and biothreat detection technology to ensure their citizens' safety. Initiatives like these can accelerate the growth of the biodefense industry.

A combination of government initiatives, increased government attention, and funding for biodefense strategies help fuel the biodefense market. As a result, these agents can cause social and economic turmoil. To protect warfighters from novel biological agents, the Department of Defense is modernizing its medical countermeasures approach.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16664

The scope of the biodefense market may be further expanded by increasing private investment. This is due to the occurrence of different viruses such as the flu, the Ebola virus, and the Zika virus. Says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The biodefense market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

According to estimates, the biodefense market in North America is going to remain strong and account for 79% of the market share throughout the length of the forecast period.

China is expected to secure a high rate of 8.8% due to surges in research and development.

The anthrax segment held a significant market share of 28.1% in 2023.

Story continues

Competitive Landscape:

Several prominent companies dominate this market, including Xoma Corporation, Altimmune, Inc., Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, SIGA Technologies, Inc., Elusys Therapeutics, Inc., Ichor Holdings, Ltd., Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., Bavarian Nordic A/S and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and others.

Many players are collaborating with governments in emerging and economically advantageous regions to gain bulk orders and boost sales. Key manufacturers are strengthening their presence in the market and staying ahead of the competition through expansion, new product launches, and approvals.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16664

Recent Developments:

A biodefense vaccine candidate developed by Appili Therapeutics Inc., ATI-1701, is expected to prevent Francisella tularensis infection by the end of February 2022 for over US$ 10 million. This funding may boost the company's market share and growth in the biodefense market.

In an announcement, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. announced that its Biologics License Application (BLA) for AV7909 (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed, Adjuvanted) had been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Ichor Medical Systems, Inc., a privately held company, announced in March 2019 that it had entered into a collaboration and research license agreement with AstraZeneca to develop plasmid DNA constructs (recombinant monoclonal antibodies) for clinical testing. The terms of the agreement also include development milestone payments in addition to upfront and annual payments for Ichor.

In August 2018, CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) announced a collaboration with Profectus BioSciences, Inc. A vaccine against the Lassa virus was manufactured by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. By collaborating, these companies were able to expand their product portfolios and increase sales.

Biodefense Market Segmentation by Category

By Product:

Anthrax

Smallpox

Botulism

Radiation/Nuclear

By Region Outlook:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Biodefense Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Buy Complete Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16664

Have a Look at Related Research Reports in the Healthcare Domain:

Sandhoff Disease Therapeutics Market Size - The global Sandhoff Disease Therapeutics Market is expected to garner a market value of US$10 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 17.91 Million by registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Brain Tumor Drugs Market Growth - The brain tumor drugs market is estimated to record a 9.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The market is likely to reach US$ 2.65 billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth US$ 6.30 billion in 2033.

Discrete Analyzers Market Trends - The global discrete analyzers market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1.5 Billion in the year 2023, and further expand at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 2.6 Billion by the year 2033.

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement (TAVI) Market Share - The global transcatheter heart valve replacement (TAVR) market enjoys a valuation of US$ 5.7 Billion in 2022, and it is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecasted years.

Rosai-Dorfman Disease (RDD) Therapeutics Market Demand - The global Rosai-Dorfman Disease (RDD) Therapeutics market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 431 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 839.95 Million by registering a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/biodefense-market



