U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,815.38
    -63.06 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,945.61
    -430.87 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,459.61
    -249.76 (-2.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.90
    -31.04 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.21
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.40
    -20.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.46 (-1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0597
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6600
    -0.0240 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2021
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3330
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,710.10
    -125.83 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.32
    -3.88 (-1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.26
    -12.06 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

Biodefense Market Size to Surpass US$ 32.58 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·4 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global biodefense market is expected to clock US$ 32.58 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.  owing to the rise in the treat of bioterrorism and the advancement in technology in infection detection and prevention. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Biodefense Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/biodefense-market/8045

Market Driver

The primary factor propelling the global biodefense market growth is the government initiatives to strengthen the defense system to safeguard the economy from any form of damage brought on by bioterrorism attacks. Additionally, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries' increased R&D spending is promoting the expansion of the global market. The inclusion of advanced technology to innovate biothreat detection systems that effectively detect bacteria and viruses is increasing. The availability of highly developed biothreat detection technologies will provide population protection and security, playing a significant role in the global market growth. Likewise, the continuous introduction of new products and the growing biotechnology industry are expected to propel global market growth.

The global biodefense market has been analyzed from three perspectives: product, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on product, the global biodefense market has been segmented into:

  • Detection Products

  • Vaccines

The vaccines segment dominates the global biodefense market, with the largest market share in 2021. The vaccines segment is further divided into anthrax, smallpox, botulism, radiation vaccine, and others. One of the most common bioweapons is anthrax, which can be quickly released into the environment by mixing with food, beverages, powder, and sprays. There is a demand for anthrax vaccination since it is regularly seen in nature and has a long environmental shelf life in the soil, plants, and water. Additionally, governments worldwide are taking initiatives and investing in discovering new anti-anthrax medications, promoting segment growth.

The detection products segment is further classified into samplers, detectors/triggering devices, identifiers, assays, and others. The segment is growing due to the increased use of assays in researching and developing novel vaccines and medications. The assays segment is in greater demand as they speed up and lower the cost of developing vaccines. The development of technologies like high throughput screening, ELISA microarray assay, next gene sequencing, and Lab-on-Chip Devices is also fueling segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’

Based on end users, the global biodefense market is segmented into:

  • Hospitals

  • Military

  • Ambulatory Care Centers

  • Research Organizations

  • Others

The hospitals segment will hold the largest market share of the global biodefense market in 2021. The substantial share of the hospital sector can be attributable to the presence of patient data from earlier infectious outbreaks at the institution. Hospitals also have a well-developed infrastructure and qualified staff, helping the segment grow. Hospitals and medical institutions also work together to build cutting-edge technologies for future unforeseen disasters.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global biodefense market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

North America is expected to command the largest share of the global biodefense market in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The significant government investment in biodefense in North America is mainly responsible for the region's dominant market position. Additionally, the region's expansion is fueled by the well-structured biodefense industry and the presence of the leading market players. Numerous research institutions in the area are creating cutting-edge biodefense technology, fostering regional development.

Request for Customization –  https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/biodefense-market/8045

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the biodefense market are:

  • Alexeter Technologies LLC

  • Altimmune Inc.

  • Emergent Biosolutions Inc.

  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation

  • Bavarian Nordic

  • SIGA Technologies

  • Biosearch Technologies

  • Bruker Detection

  • Elusys Therapeutics Inc.

  • Ichor Medical Systems Inc.

  • BioFire Defense (bioMérieux SA)

  • PositiveID Corporation

  • Dynport Vaccine Company

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/biodefense-market/8045

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Is There Any Hope for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has brought investors extreme gains and extreme losses in just a few years. Since, Novavax shares have made their way progressively back down to earth. Meanwhile, due to a late commercial start, Novavax's vaccine sales have disappointed.

  • Dow Jones Dives After GDP, Jobless Data; CarMax Plunges On 'Vehicle Affordability Issues'

    The Dow Jones dived more than 400 points Thursday after first-time jobless claims and GDP. CarMax plunged on "vehicle affordability issues."

  • Amazon Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Here's Why It Could Go Even Lower.

    Not long ago, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) looked unstoppable. A year later, that momentum has vanished, and Amazon is in disarray. Excluding Amazon Web Services, the tech giant has lost more than $8 billion through the first three quarters of the year.

  • Stocks: All major indices move lower at the open

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith highlights how stocks are trading at the open on Thursday.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Because of that, these energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) look like ideal options for investors seeking lucrative passive income streams. Energy Transfer currently offers investors a 9% yield. Put another way, a $1,000 investment in Energy Transfer could generate $90 of annual passive income.

  • Here are the 3 big bets Warren Buffett is taking into 2023 — if you're worried about the new year, it might be time to follow along

    Bonus: this trio provides diversification.

  • Here's Why You Should Buy Disney Stock Before the End of 2022

    From 2005 to 2020, Bob Iger helped to transform Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) into a media colossus. Iger spearheaded Disney's acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, which brought popular franchises like Toy Story, The Avengers, and Star Wars under the company's expansive umbrella. After a short stint of "retirement," Iger is now back at Disney's helm.

  • Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Fell Today

    Shares of cybersecurity software stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were falling today, down 2.1%, 1.1%, and 1.3% as of 1:49 p.m. ET, even though the broader Nasdaq Composite was up by about 1.5% at that time. Yesterday, Palo Alto announced the closing of its acquisition of Cider Security, a leader in software application protection. On Tuesday night, cybersecurity peer BlackBerry had its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, in which management noted some caution in closing large cybersecurity deals in the near term, as sales cycles have become "elongated," which is a fancy term for customers being slower to sign off on purchases.

  • Tesla’s forward P/E multiple is now below Hershey’s multiple

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Lithium Stocks List: 15 Biggest Lithium Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest lithium battery stocks. If you want to explore similar stocks within the lithium industry, you can also take a look at Lithium Stocks List: 5 Biggest Lithium Stocks. At a time when the world is at a crossroads with regard to climate change, lithium has risen […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Over the past few years, plenty of investors started paying more attention to stock picks made by Cathie Wood, the co-founder and CEO of Ark Invest. Three companies Ark Invest has shown interest in have the potential to end up being great investments, especially if you buy them now and hold them for 10 years (or longer!). Let's look at why these three Cathie Wood stocks are great buy-and-hold options.

  • 2 Magnificent Semiconductor Stocks Down 46% and 51% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "When there's a war going on, don't buy the companies that are doing the fighting; buy the companies that sell the bullets." While numerous companies are fighting for control of end markets like cloud computing, consumer electronics, and electric cars, all of them depend heavily on semiconductors. Building on that, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have seen their share prices plunge 51% and 46%, respectively, but both stocks are well positioned to rebound when economic conditions improve and the next bull market thunders to life.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Berkshire Hathaway owns some excellent stocks in its portfolio, but some should be approached with caution.

  • Tesla Offers $7,500 Discount in Rare Move to Lift Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is offering US consumers $7,500 to take delivery of its two highest-volume models before year-end, adding to indications the carmaker is struggling with demand.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder

  • Biggest market movers at the close: Chinese stocks, Carnival Cruise Line, Nike, Crocs

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights key tickers moving markets at the close of the trading session.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs shares rise on higher annual fixed prices for steel

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) shares moved up by 2.3% in premarket trades after the steel maker said it will achieve higher annual fixed prices for steel in the calendar year 2023. Cleveland-Cliffs also expects “significantly lower” steelmaking unit costs in 2023 compared to 2022. Cleveland-Cliffs projected an average selling price of approximately $1,400 per net ton in 2023, up from $1,300 per net ton in 2022.

  • In the wake of Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) latest US$8.1b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49...