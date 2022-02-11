Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market Size To Grow by USD 357.93 Mn | Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and AVA Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Emerge as Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biodegradable chelating agents market size potential growth will be USD 357.93 million at 4.46% from 2020 to 2025, according to the latest market analysis report from Technavio. The report also identifies that 40% of the growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan will emerge as the key revenue-generating economies for biodegradable chelating agents market in the region.

Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Market Driver and Challenge

The biodegradable chelating agents market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by stringent government regulations on the treatment of water effluents. The increasing population and rapid urbanization will drive the demand for large volumes of water during the upcoming years. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has implemented guidelines and regulations on the proper treatment of sewage water and wastewater effluents. For instance, EPA has implemented the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), which ensures the quality of drinking water, and overseas that state, local and municipal water suppliers are adhering to the standards set by EPA through the SDWA Act.

Growing availability of substitutes is one of the key factors likely to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period. Chemicals such as poly-aluminum chloride and alum are significantly used for water treatment activities due to their cost-effective nature, which will hamper the demand for biodegradable chelating agents.In addition, substitutes such as alum, aluminum sulfate, and iron salts are commonly used in many applications like wastewater treatment and paper sizing.

Key Segment Highlights

The Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market is segmented by Application (Paper and pulp, Industrial cleaners, Agrochemicals, Water treatment, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The paper and pulp application segment held the largest biodegradable chelating agents market share in 2020. The segment is likely to contribute highest growth during the forecast period mainly as they offer certain benefits like efficient control and removal of scales, decreased bleaching costs, and reduction in the downtime due to which it is significantly used in the paper and pulp industry. Biodegradable chelating agents are also used in bleaching wood pulp, recycled fibers, and other cellulose-based materials, which will drive the market during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of the market. The growth in infrastructural investment, urbanization, and consumer spending is positively influencing the chemical industry in APAC. The growth of this regional segment can be attriuted to an increase in wastewater treatment activities and rise in the use of detergents and cleaners.

Key Market Scope

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market Sizing

Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market Forecast

Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The biodegradable chelating agents market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. In December 2021, BASF SE announced a partnership with Jhon Deere to help European farmers optimize crop production and reduce environmental impacts that season.

Companies Mentioned

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

AVA Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Huntsman Corp.

Kemira Oyj

LANXESS AG

New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 357.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.40 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ashland Global Holdings Inc., AVA Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., Kemira Oyj, LANXESS AG, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., and Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

