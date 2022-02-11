U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,483.27
    -20.81 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,194.46
    -47.13 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,061.74
    -123.90 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.10
    +14.94 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.87
    +1.99 (+2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.30
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.30 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1405
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0380
    +0.0070 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9370
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,559.89
    -1,705.59 (-3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.14
    +10.19 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,663.11
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market Size To Grow by USD 357.93 Mn | Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and AVA Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Emerge as Key Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biodegradable chelating agents market size potential growth will be USD 357.93 million at 4.46% from 2020 to 2025, according to the latest market analysis report from Technavio. The report also identifies that 40% of the growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan will emerge as the key revenue-generating economies for biodegradable chelating agents market in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more information on YOY growth and revenue contributing economies, Read our FREE Sample

Key Market Driver and Challenge
The biodegradable chelating agents market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by stringent government regulations on the treatment of water effluents. The increasing population and rapid urbanization will drive the demand for large volumes of water during the upcoming years. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has implemented guidelines and regulations on the proper treatment of sewage water and wastewater effluents. For instance, EPA has implemented the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), which ensures the quality of drinking water, and overseas that state, local and municipal water suppliers are adhering to the standards set by EPA through the SDWA Act.

Growing availability of substitutes is one of the key factors likely to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period. Chemicals such as poly-aluminum chloride and alum are significantly used for water treatment activities due to their cost-effective nature, which will hamper the demand for biodegradable chelating agents.In addition, substitutes such as alum, aluminum sulfate, and iron salts are commonly used in many applications like wastewater treatment and paper sizing.

Get Driver and Trends Analysis Right Here as you View Report Outlook

Key Segment Highlights
The Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market is segmented by Application (Paper and pulp, Industrial cleaners, Agrochemicals, Water treatment, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The paper and pulp application segment held the largest biodegradable chelating agents market share in 2020. The segment is likely to contribute highest growth during the forecast period mainly as they offer certain benefits like efficient control and removal of scales, decreased bleaching costs, and reduction in the downtime due to which it is significantly used in the paper and pulp industry. Biodegradable chelating agents are also used in bleaching wood pulp, recycled fibers, and other cellulose-based materials, which will drive the market during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of the market. The growth in infrastructural investment, urbanization, and consumer spending is positively influencing the chemical industry in APAC. The growth of this regional segment can be attriuted to an increase in wastewater treatment activities and rise in the use of detergents and cleaners.

Want to know more about the key contributing segments, Download Sample Now!

Key Market Scope
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market Sizing
Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market Forecast
Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape
The biodegradable chelating agents market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. In December 2021, BASF SE announced a partnership with Jhon Deere to help European farmers optimize crop production and reduce environmental impacts that season.

Companies Mentioned

  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

  • AVA Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

  • BASF SE

  • Dow Inc.

  • Huntsman Corp.

  • Kemira Oyj

  • LANXESS AG

  • New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd.

  • Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

  • Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Get Personalized Report with latest strategic initiatives from market vendors by Speaking to our Analysts

Related Reports:

Fragrances Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 357.93 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.40

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ashland Global Holdings Inc., AVA Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., Kemira Oyj, LANXESS AG, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., and Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biodegradable-chelating-agents-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-357-93-mn--ashland-global-holdings-inc-and-ava-chemicals-pvt-ltd--emerge-as-key-vendors--technavio-301478800.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • Report: Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark sells Medina home, moves to Dallas

    The move came before Washington's 7% capital gains tax was set to take effect at the beginning of 2022.

  • Endo Comments on Default Judgment on Liability in Tennessee State Court

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that it expects a Tennessee state court to issue an order granting plaintiffs' request for a default judgment on liability against Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., Case No. 2:19-CV-00038, pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, as a sanction for alleged discovery improprieties i

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • $90 Oil: Chevron and Caterpillar's 2020 Acquisitions Are Paying Off Big Time

    Industry-leading companies have several advantages that make them worth owning, even if they are more expensive than smaller competitors. For Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), those advantages were put on display in 2020 when deep pockets allowed both companies to make timely acquisitions during a depressed oil and gas market. In 2020, the average price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, was under $40 per barrel, and the average Henry Hub natural gas price was just under $2 per MMBtu.

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Marke

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • Horrific allegations of racism prompt California lawsuit against Tesla

    Racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla's California plant, delivered not just by fellow employees but also by managers and supervisors, California's civil rights agency alleges in an explosive lawsuit filed against the company Thursday.

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • Uber’s New Earnings Outlook Leaves Investors Hungry for More

    The muted projection overshadowed the company’s pledge to be cash-flow positive by the end of 2022.

  • A $6 Billion Wipeout Was an Omen for Food Delivery Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s food delivery firms are finding out the hard way that investors are no longer willing to look past continual losses and rising costs.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainDelivery Hero SE’s shares shed close to a third of the

  • Wall Street Pushes ‘Live With It’ Mindset in Office Return

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street executives are taking another crack at bringing staff back to the office. This time, they’re hoping it sticks. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainAs cases of the omicron variant plummet and wide swaths of the industry’s

  • Canada's Alberta province files trade challenge over scrapped Keystone XL pipeline

    The Canadian province of Alberta on Wednesday formally initiated a trade challenge to recover its investment in the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was scrapped in 2021 after the United States cancelled a key permit. Alberta, Canada's largest oil-producing province, had invested C$1.3 billion in the project and is seeking compensation from the United States through a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement claim, under the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Keystone XL would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, but was held up for a more than a decade by environmental opposition and regulatory hurdles, before U.S. President Joe Biden finally scuttled the project by revoking a presidential permit last year.

  • Bunge Holds Potential to Spring Higher Based on Its Charts

    Bunge Ltd. is a global commodity powerhouse that I learned in 1973 when I graduated from the University of Connecticut and was looking for a job on Wall Street. Long term, BG could rise to the $300 area or a ten-fold advance from its 2020 nadir.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company listed in the most recent

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Spirit-Frontier merger could leave South Florida headquarters up in the air

    Around 1,000 corporate high paying jobs could move to Colorado after Spirit Airlines' merger with Frontier

  • How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan

    The age of 65 is the traditional time when people stop working and retire to live off the fruits of their labor. That doesn’t mean 65 is the ideal age for everyone to retire, though. In order to retire at … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Green Fuels Are Set to Replace Diesel From Indian Farms by 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- India, the world’s third-biggest energy consumer and a top grower of grains and sugar, targets to end the use of diesel in the farming sector in less than three years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainThe nation will focus on rene