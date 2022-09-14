U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

Biodegradable Cups Market to Accrue $1.1 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 8.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·8 min read

Government initiatives for eliminating single-use plastic and strict laws against the use of traditional plastic materials for cup production drive the growth of the global biodegradable cups market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Biodegradable Cups Market By Type (Single walled, Double walled, Triple walled), By Application (Food, Beverages), By Capacity (Up to 7 oz, 8 to 14 oz, 14 to 20 oz): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global biodegradable cups industry was estimated at $458.1 million in 2021, and is set to reach $1.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Government initiatives for eliminating single-use plastic and strict laws against the use of traditional plastic materials for cup production drive the growth of the global biodegradable cups market. Moreover, large number of manufacturers in the packaging, farming, and textile industries are making use of bio-based plastics for cup manufacturing, thereby driving global market trends. However, huge costs of biodegradable cups can put brakes on the growth of the market globally. Nevertheless, growing awareness among the people about the benefits of using biodegradable products such as PHA has created new growth avenues for the global market.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8840

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the growth of the global biodegradable cups market owing to various players halting biodegradable cup production as a result of the lockdown.

  • Decline in the production of various kinds of instruments utilized for biodegradable cup production had a negative impact on the market growth across the globe.

  • The global market growth gained momentum post-COVID-19 pandemic owing to the launching of COVID-19 vaccines and the re-initiation of biodegradable cup production.

The single-walled segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on the type, the single-walled segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for half of the global biodegradable cups market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the low costs of single-walled biodegradable cups. However, the triple-walled segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 9.8% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment can be credited to the high sustainability of the tripled walled biodegradable cups. The report also includes the double-walled segment.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Biodegradable Cups Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8840

The beverages segment to hold the major market share from 2022 to 2031

On basis of the application, the beverages segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global biodegradable cups market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The segmental growth over the forecast timeline can be attributed to the large-scale use of biodegradable cups for drinking beverages. However, the food segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be credited to an increase in the trend of offering certain kinds of foods in biodegradable cups.

The Up to 7 oz segment to dominate the global market by 2031

In terms of capacity, the Up to 7 oz segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global biodegradable cups market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The expansion of this segment over the forecast timeline is due to its low cost and fast rate of production. However, the 14 to 20 oz segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 9.0% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental surge can be owing to an increase in demand for strong and sustainable biodegradable cups. The report also includes other segments such as the 8 to 14 oz segment.

Europe lead the global market growth in 2021

By Region, Europe contributed notably toward an overall market share in 2021, and accounted for nearly one-third of the overall share of the global biodegradable cups market. The growth of the regional market is attributed to strict government laws curtailing the use of plastic cutlery in Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the global market in 2031 and is projected to account for nearly one-third of the global market share. However, the LAMEA region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to increase in the disposable income of the people in the developing countries of LAMEA. The report also analyzes other segments such as North America.

Major market players

  • Benders Paper Cup Company

  • Bio Futura B.V.

  • B-V-O International GmbH

  • Colpac Ltd.

  • Dart Container Corporation

  • Eco-Products, Inc.

  • Fabri-Kal

  • Genpak, LLC

  • Go-Pak UK LTD

  • Good Start Packaging

  • Huhtamaki Oyj

  • konie cups international, Inc.

  • Leetha Group

  • Lollicup USA Inc.

  • Pactiv LLC

  • Scyphus Ltd

The report analyzes these key players in the global biodegradable cups market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.   

Interested in Procure Data? Visit:  https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8840

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports We Have:

Child Resistant Packaging Market - Global child resistant packaging market is estimated to reach $44 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Pet Food Packaging Market - Global pet food packaging market is estimated to reach $16.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Packaging Machinery Market - Global packaging machinery market  is projected to reach $69,218.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Aseptic Packaging Market - Global aseptic packaging market is projected to reach $32.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market  - Global rigid plastic packaging market is expected to reach $270.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Self  heating Food Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Cement packaging Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Clamshell packaging Market: Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2022-2029

Compostable Food service Packaging Market: Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021-2030

Cup Filling Machine Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

