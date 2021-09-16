U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

Biodegradable Dog Poop Bags by Pogi’s – Best Compostable Pet Waste Bags Launched

Pogi's Pet Supplies
·2 min read

Pogi’s Pet Supplies, an earth-friendly, highly-rated dog training and accessories store, has launched a new range of compostable poop bags. They’re durable, sturdy, and suitable for all breeds.

Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pogi’s Pet Supplies has launched dog waste bags that come in three different styles to ensure customers can find the right option for their needs. These include a box of 18 individual rolls, a grab-and-go box with 140 bags for easy access, and easy-tie bags with handles.

More information can be found at: https://pogis.com/collections/compostable-poop-bags

As pet owners around the world move towards a more sustainable future, there is increasing demand for biodegradable poop bags for dogs. Traditional plastic bags are often discarded, and with the new launch, Pogi’s Pet Supplies aims to directly combat plastic waste.

While many towns and cities have made it mandatory for dog owners to clean up after their pets, dog mess is still a common sight on sidewalks or the road. In some cases, dog owners collect the waste in a plastic bag only to leave it behind as litter.

With their biodegradable poop bags, Pogi’s Pet Supplies empower dog owners to make a positive impact on the environment. The plant-based products are 100% home compostable, with a size that can cater to the largest dogs.

Pogi’s Compostable Poop Bags are made with zero plastic and a leak-proof design for owners’ peace of mind. The bags are created to fit neatly in the Pogi Dispenser for ease of use, but for those buying individual rolls, it’s easy to separate and open each bag.

The company has established a reputation for its earth-friendly values, and these principles underscore every item in the store. The team aims to source high-quality materials with a focus on sustainability, enabling customers to keep the environment clean whenever they walk their dog.

Other products available through the planet-friendly store include grooming wipes and training pads. The Pogi Poop Bag Dispenser is a bestselling item, and is designed to securely attach to the leash using a metal carabiner clip.

A spokesperson for the company states: “We strive to use only the very best components when building our products. Transparency is important, and that’s why we’ve sought certifications from the most trusted names in biodegradable standards.”

Interested parties can learn more at: https://pogis.com

Website: https://pogis.com/

CONTACT: Name: Dar Ghafourpour Email: alison@champ-sys.com Organization: Pogi's Pet Supplies Address: E1, 14th Floor, Block E, Tsing Yi Industrial Center Phase 2 1-33 Cheung Tat Road, Tsing Yi, Hong Kong, Hong Kong


