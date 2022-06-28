U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Worth USD 5.8 Billion by 2027 at 7.6% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Biodegradable Plastic (Thermoplastic Starch (TPS), Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC), Controlled Degradation Masterbatches) by Composition (Starch, Starch Blended With Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch Blended With Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), by Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, USA, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Information by Biodegradable Plastic, Composition and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a 7.6% CAGR to reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2027.

Market Scope:

Biodegradable mulch films are made of extremely thin plastic sheets. Farmers include them into their crops. The goal is to increase agricultural productivity and quality worldwide. One of the primary advantages of biodegradable mulch films is that they can convert infertile soil into fertile soil. Agricultural land has grown increasingly scarce as a result of modernization. The ingredients used in these films contribute to moisture conservation and weed suppression, thereby preparing the soil for cultivation.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2489

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2027 Market Size

USD 5.8 Billion

CAGR

7.6% (2021–2027)

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2022–2027

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Biodegradable Plastic, Composition and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Farmers are relying on biodegradable mulch films to increase the fertility of their fields

Many governments around the world are encouraging the usage of biodegradable

Competition Dynamics:

The corporations are forming strategic partnerships and merging and acquiring other strong businesses. As a result, they are able to maintain a constant competitive advantage that allows them to remain profitable and sustainable.

The major players of the market are

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • RKW SE (Germany)

  • AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd. (Canada)

  • British Polythene Industries PLC (U.K.)

  • Kingfa Science & Tech Co. Ltd. (China)

  • BioBag International AS (Norway)

  • AEP Industries Inc. (U.S.)

  • Armando Alvarez (Spain)

  • Novamont S.P.A. (Italy)

  • AB Rani Plast OY (Finland)

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

One of the primary advantages of biodegradable mulch films is that they can convert infertile soil into fertile soil. Agricultural land has grown increasingly scarce as a result of modernization. The ingredients used in these films contribute to moisture conservation and weed suppression, thereby preparing the soil for cultivation. As a result, an increase in urban population, worsening soil quality, and fast industrialization are expected to benefit market growth.

The use of biodegradable mulch film has a lower environmental impact. This is likely to stimulate the company's global market expansion. Market expansion is projected to be driven by maintaining soil temperature, expediting the cultivation cycle, and assuring long-term sustainability. Because of their ability to promote soil fertility by holding nutrients close to the plant, biodegradable mulch films are gaining appeal in agricultural approaches. Furthermore, mulch coatings limit plant water uptake. As a result, these films can be highly valuable in low-precipitation settings. Furthermore, biodegradable mulch film can help with irrigation.

Market Constraints:

However, mechanical fragility, a lack of product awareness, and their high price can stifle market growth. However, cash-rich market participants are substantially investing in modifying the films by eliminating the limitations of biodegradable mulch films, which will likely promote market growth in the near future.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Biodegradable Mulch Films https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/biodegradable-mulch-films-market-2489

COVID-19 Analysis:

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, many industries were negatively impacted since they were compelled to drastically reduce production or cease operations. The biodegradable mulch film business companies were no exception. They were compelled to reduce production or cease operations. Consequently, the prices of many farmers' supplies increased considerably. Another negative externality was the considerable drop in crop yield and quality.

Market Segmentation:

By biodegradable plastic

During the review period, the Thermoplastic Starch segment is anticipated to dominate the market. Starch's inexpensive price and easy availability contribute to its high demand. When placed in soil, thermoplastic starch dissolves into harmless compounds. Concerns over the environmental impact of conventional synthetic polymers used in product manufacturing have increased the need for biodegradable, renewable materials.

By composition

In 2016, the starch subsegment held the largest market share for biodegradable mulch films. From 2017 to 2023, its CAGR is predicted to be 9.3 percent. Starch-based films are abundant. They are also reasonably priced for the majority of farmers worldwide. Produce has the largest market share for biodegradable mulch films in this area. Due to the high amount of mulch films used in fruits and vegetables and the environmental issues associated with their disposal, biodegradable mulch films appear to be the optimal replacement for standard polyethylene mulches.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2489

Regional Evaluation:

In 2015, the APAC region recorded 60% market share owing to the region's population explosion. This is producing an unprecedented demand for food, necessitating the usage of biodegradable mulch films to increase agricultural productivity. Increasing disposable incomes are also fuelling demand for these films in the Asia-Pacific area. In addition, the fact that Asian populations are getting healthier and more educated are significant influences. People in the Asia-Pacific area desire higher meat consumption. To be healthy and large enough to give sufficient meat when slaughtered, livestock requires a substantial amount of feed. This is driving the regional market for biodegradable mulch films forward. The demand for food and meat in China has increased significantly. Perhaps half of India's land is arable. Despite this, the nation has the world's second-largest population, which is rapidly expanding. Additionally, as people become wealthy, they desire to consume more meat and fish. Also fueling demand for biodegradable mulch films are these considerations. India's population is becoming more educated. They desire food that has been fortified with vitamins and nutrients. Additionally, this is fuelling demand for biodegradable mulch films. Numerous farmers in this region of the world use artificial mulching techniques to enrich their soil and increase agricultural yield per acre. To accommodate the massive growth in demand for this sort of mulch, biodegradable mulch films are being utilized.

Also registering a reasonable CAGR is the Latin American market for biodegradable mulch films. This is attributable to the continent's already enormous and fast expanding population. Brazil is anticipated to have the greatest market for biodegradable mulch films. Its economy and people are expanding quickly. This is creating a demand for biodegradable mulch films that has never been seen before. Consequently, numerous manufacturing enterprises are migrating to the region.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2489

Discover more research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry, by Market Research Future:

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, By Type (Stand-Up Pouches, Flat Pouches, Gusseted, Bags and Others), By Printing Technology (Flexography, Digital Printing and Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and others) and Region - Forecast to 2030

Honeycomb Packaging Market Report By Packaging Type (Exterior Packaging, Interior Packaging, Pallets, and Others), By End-use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Food and Beverages, Furniture, Industrial Goods and Others) and By Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Display Packaging Market, By Type (Cellulose Fibers, Corrugated Pallets, Corrugated Paper Board Sheeting, Others, by end-use (Retail and Pharmacy) and Region - Forecast 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


