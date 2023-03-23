Biodegradable packaging materials market to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2022 to 2027: Amcor Plc and BASF SE among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biodegradable packaging materials market size is estimated to grow by USD 30,958.3 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03%, according to Technavio. The report also includes a detailed analysis of key market vendors, including Amcor Plc, BASF SE, BioPak Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Georgia Pacific LLC, Holmen AB, Hood Packaging Corp., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mayr Melnhof Karton AG, Mondi plc, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont Spa, Plantic Technologies Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, TotalEnergies SE, WestRock Co., and Oji Holdings Corp. To learn more about the biodegradable packaging materials market, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market 2023-2027

Biodegradable packaging materials market - Vendor insights

The global biodegradable packaging materials market is fragmented, with the presence of many vendors. The market is in a nascent growth stage and has high growth potential. Vendors are focusing on innovations to maintain their market presence. The competition in the market is expected to intensify due to price wars among vendors. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Amcor Plc - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as Performance Paper under the brand LifeSpan. The company also develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. It also manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

BASF SE - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions under the brand Ecoflex.

BioPak Pty Ltd. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as Bioboard and Biocane. It also offers plant-based compostable packaging.

Cargill Inc. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions under the brand InPerspective.

Elevate Packaging Inc. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as compostable stickers, compostable stand-up pouches, and compostable cellophane bags. It also focuses on manufacturing paper products such as pulp, communications papers, containerboard, packaging, and tissue, as well as plywood, oriented strand board and industrial panels, lumber, gypsum products, and chemicals.

Georgia Pacific LLC - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as kraft paper. It also manufactures paper products such as pulp, communications papers, containerboard, packaging, and tissue, as well as plywood, oriented strand board and industrial panels, lumber, gypsum products, and chemicals.

Hood Packaging Corp. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions under the brand IntegraGuard. It also manufactures plastic film and bags, woven polypropylene bags, coated and laminated materials, and paper packaging.

Kruger Inc. - T he company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as die-cut boxes, box dividers, and regular slotted containers. It also manufactures publication papers, tissue, lumber, and other wood products, among others.

Mayr Melnhof Karton AG - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions for flour, milk powder, and animal feed. It also offers a range of Kraft paper and uncoated fine paper.

Novamont Spa - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as Mater-BI. It also offers biodegradable and compostable bioplastics to provide solutions for specific environmental issues.

Biodegradable packaging materials market insights -

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal and home care, and Others), Product (Paper and Bioplastics), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Biodegradable packaging materials market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Shift toward the use of bioplastic packaging by end-users

Government initiatives that promote the use of bioplastic packaging

Rising environmental stewardship

Key challenges

High cost of biodegradable packaging

Lack of adequate infrastructure

Stringent regulations pertaining to the use of bioplastic packaging

The biodegradable packaging materials market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this biodegradable packaging materials market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the biodegradable packaging materials market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the biodegradable packaging materials market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the biodegradable packaging materials market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biodegradable packaging materials market vendors

Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30,958.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.56 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, BASF SE, BioPak Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Georgia Pacific LLC, Holmen AB, Hood Packaging Corp., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mayr Melnhof Karton AG, Mondi plc, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont Spa, Plantic Technologies Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, TotalEnergies SE, WestRock Co., and Oji Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Personal and home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Bioplastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amcor Plc

12.4 BASF SE

12.5 BioPak Pty Ltd.

12.6 Cargill Inc.

12.7 Elevate Packaging Inc.

12.8 Georgia Pacific LLC

12.9 Holmen AB

12.10 Hood Packaging Corp.

12.11 International Paper Co.

12.12 Kruger Inc.

12.13 Mayr Melnhof Karton AG

12.14 Mondi plc

12.15 NatureWorks LLC

12.16 Novamont Spa

12.17 Oji Holdings Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

