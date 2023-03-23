U.S. markets open in 8 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.00
    +18.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,402.00
    +144.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,769.50
    +62.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.60
    +14.60 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.18
    -0.72 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.40
    +29.80 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    +0.33 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0044 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.26
    +0.88 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2323
    +0.0057 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7350
    -0.6490 (-0.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,332.41
    -938.58 (-3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    595.62
    -20.33 (-3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,386.91
    -79.70 (-0.29%)
     

Biodegradable packaging materials market to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2022 to 2027: Amcor Plc and BASF SE among key vendors - Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biodegradable packaging materials market size is estimated to grow by USD 30,958.3 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03%, according to Technavio. The report also includes a detailed analysis of key market vendors, including Amcor Plc, BASF SE, BioPak Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Georgia Pacific LLC, Holmen AB, Hood Packaging Corp., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mayr Melnhof Karton AG, Mondi plc, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont Spa, Plantic Technologies Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, TotalEnergies SE, WestRock Co., and Oji Holdings Corp. To learn more about the biodegradable packaging materials market, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market 2023-2027

Biodegradable packaging materials market - Vendor insights

The global biodegradable packaging materials market is fragmented, with the presence of many vendors. The market is in a nascent growth stage and has high growth potential. Vendors are focusing on innovations to maintain their market presence. The competition in the market is expected to intensify due to price wars among vendors. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

  • Amcor Plc - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as Performance Paper under the brand LifeSpan. The company also develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. It also manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

  • BASF SE - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions under the brand Ecoflex.

  • BioPak Pty Ltd. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as Bioboard and Biocane. It also offers plant-based compostable packaging.

  • Cargill Inc. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions under the brand InPerspective.

  • Elevate Packaging Inc. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as compostable stickers, compostable stand-up pouches, and compostable cellophane bags. It also focuses on manufacturing paper products such as pulp, communications papers, containerboard, packaging, and tissue, as well as plywood, oriented strand board and industrial panels, lumber, gypsum products, and chemicals.

  • Georgia Pacific LLC - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as kraft paper. It also manufactures paper products such as pulp, communications papers, containerboard, packaging, and tissue, as well as plywood, oriented strand board and industrial panels, lumber, gypsum products, and chemicals.

  • Hood Packaging Corp. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions under the brand IntegraGuard. It also manufactures plastic film and bags, woven polypropylene bags, coated and laminated materials, and paper packaging.

  • Kruger Inc. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as die-cut boxes, box dividers, and regular slotted containers. It also manufactures publication papers, tissue, lumber, and other wood products, among others.

  • Mayr Melnhof Karton AG - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions for flour, milk powder, and animal feed. It also offers a range of Kraft paper and uncoated fine paper.

  • Novamont Spa - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as Mater-BI. It also offers biodegradable and compostable bioplastics to provide solutions for specific environmental issues.

Biodegradable packaging materials market insights -

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Application (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal and home care, and Others), Product (Paper and Bioplastics), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

For highlights on market analysis, download a sample!

Biodegradable packaging materials market Market dynamics

Major drivers

  • Shift toward the use of bioplastic packaging by end-users

  • Government initiatives that promote the use of bioplastic packaging

  • Rising environmental stewardship

Key challenges

  • High cost of biodegradable packaging

  • Lack of adequate infrastructure

  • Stringent regulations pertaining to the use of bioplastic packaging

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights from a sample report!

The biodegradable packaging materials market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this biodegradable packaging materials market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the biodegradable packaging materials market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the biodegradable packaging materials market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the biodegradable packaging materials market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biodegradable packaging materials market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The wood packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 21.6 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (pallets and cases and boxes), application (food and beverages storage, transportation, industrial, shipping, and others), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, North America, and Europe).

The glass packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 14,102.52 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (borosilicate glass, soda lime glass, and de-alkalized soda lime glass), end-user (food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 30,958.3 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.56

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Amcor Plc, BASF SE, BioPak Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Georgia Pacific LLC, Holmen AB, Hood Packaging Corp., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mayr Melnhof Karton AG, Mondi plc, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont Spa, Plantic Technologies Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, TotalEnergies SE, WestRock Co., and Oji Holdings Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Materials Market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Personal and home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Bioplastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Amcor Plc

  • 12.4 BASF SE

  • 12.5 BioPak Pty Ltd.

  • 12.6 Cargill Inc.

  • 12.7 Elevate Packaging Inc.

  • 12.8 Georgia Pacific LLC

  • 12.9 Holmen AB

  • 12.10 Hood Packaging Corp.

  • 12.11 International Paper Co.

  • 12.12 Kruger Inc.

  • 12.13 Mayr Melnhof Karton AG

  • 12.14 Mondi plc

  • 12.15 NatureWorks LLC

  • 12.16 Novamont Spa

  • 12.17 Oji Holdings Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market 2023-2027
Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biodegradable-packaging-materials-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-03-from-2022-to-2027-amcor-plc-and-basf-se-among-key-vendors---technavio-301777583.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • RBNZ Says Rate Hikes Having Desired Effect on Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s aggressive monetary policy tightening is having the desired effect of slowing the economy, Reserve Bank Chief Economist Paul Conway said.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets WrapThe

  • JPMorgan Sees No Systemic Risk in Financial Sectors in US and Europe

    Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, discusses Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike, the woes in the banking industry in the US and Europe, and the implications for financial markets. He speaks with Yvonne Man and David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • SEC Plans Lawsuit Against Coinbase, According to Exchange

    The regulator believes the largest U.S. crypto exchange violated investor-protection laws in several aspects of its business, including its staking and wallet service.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Huge Change You Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what can I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 easy ways to catch up (and fast)

    You're in a race against time and your dream retirement awaits at the finish line.

  • Energy stocks: Investors selling might be 'overreacting,' says strategist

    Energy stocks are off to a bumpy start this year, but their recent sell-off may be overdone, says one strategist.

  • Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement?

    It may seem like an odd notion, but it is possible to save too much money. You may have financial habits that allow you to sock away tons of money but cause your current quality of life to deteriorate. As … Continue reading → The post Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • China’s Reopening to Roil Energy Prices If Beijing Over-Delivers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening after three years of Covid Zero is the main source of optimism for commodities markets wracked by a string of bank failures and slowing global growth.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric

  • What is the trade, investment relationship between China and Russia?

    President Xi Jinping's ninth visit to Russia as Chinese leader, featuring a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, is expected to usher in greater economic cooperation between the countries after bilateral trade saw an annual rise of 29.3 per cent last year, to US$190.3 billion. Last year's bilateral trade figure represented an increase of 116 per cent over a decade ago, as tensions with the United States and its allies over the Ukraine war have been pushing Russia and China closer. In

  • GM class-action lawsuit alleges companies sold faulty 8-speed transmissions

    A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses General Motors of knowingly selling some 800,000 vehicles with faulty transmissions.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC

    Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Hershey looking to 'eradicate' lead, cadmium from chocolate -CFO

    Hershey Co is looking to reduce "trace" amounts of lead and cadmium in its chocolate, chief financial officer Steve Voskiul told Reuters on Wednesday, after Consumer Reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals. Consumer Reports, a nonprofit consumer group, tested chocolate bars including those made by Hershey late last year and found that some of them contained possibly harmful levels of lead, cadmium or both for people who eat more than one ounce per day.

  • U.S. SEC threatens to sue Coinbase over some crypto products

    Shares of Coinbase dropped nearly 13% to $67.33 in extended trading after the company said on Wednesday that the regulator had issued it a Wells notice - a formal declaration that SEC staff intend to recommend an enforcement action. The potential enforcement actions would be tied to aspects of Coinbase's spot market as well as its Earn, Prime and Wallet products, the company said.