U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.50
    -10.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,790.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,169.00
    -59.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.30
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.66
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.70
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.15
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2960
    -0.9760 (-0.71%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,612.68
    -414.62 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.07
    -11.29 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,874.51
    -55.41 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Biodegradable Plastics Market Size is Projected to Hit USD 20.84 billion with CAGR of 19.0% by 2028 | Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·9 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

Growing awareness among customers about adverse effects of conventional plastics, and supportive government policies for eco-friendly products and biodegradable plastics are some of the key driving factors for the biodegradable plastics market.

New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “Biodegradable Plastics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, End User, and Geography," the biodegradable plastics market size is expected to grow from US$ 7.33 Billion in 2022 to US$ 20.84 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 19.0% from 2022 to 2028. The projected growth of the market is attributed to the growing awareness among customers about the adverse effects of conventional plastics and initiatives taken by the government.


Download PDF Brochure at –  https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003197/


Global Biodegradable Plastics Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 7.33 Billion in 2022

Market Size Value by

USD 20.84 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 19.0% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2022

No. of Pages

188

No. of Tables

56

No. of Charts & Figures

73

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type and End User


Biodegradable Plastics Market: Competition Landscape

API SpA.; BASF S.E.; FKuR Kunststoff GmbH; Green Dot Bioplastics; Novamont S.p.A.; Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.; NatureWorks LLC.; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Plantic Technologies Limited; and Total Corbion PLA are a few key players operating in the global biodegradable plastics market. Market players focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They also focus on strategies such as research and development investments, new product launches, and production capacity expansion.

Key Developments

  • In 2021, Danimer Scientific acquired Novomer, a biodegradable polymer producer. This acquisition supported the production of PHA-based resins and other biodegradable materials.

  • In 2021, Novamont acquired BioBag Group, a leading Norway-based waste collection and packaging bag supplier. The acquisition allowed Novamont to expand further, strengthening its business in various other regions.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003197/


In 2022, Europe held the largest share of the global biodegradable plastics market. The Europe biodegradable plastics market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the rest of Europe. The rising adoption of biodegradable plastics owing to their eco-friendly nature drives the market in the region. Biodegradable plastics have the potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 30–70%, as compared to conventional synthetic plastic. On the other hand, it does not adversely affect the environment, as the material has no toxicity and degrades quickly. Consumers prefer bioplastic packaging over synthetic plastic packaging since it can be decomposed with food. Benefits such as high biodegradation, zero toxicity, environmentally friendly  , and direct substitute to conventional plastic bolster the use of biodegradable plastic, which boosts the Europe biodegradable plastics market growth.

Packaging is one of the fastest-growing industries. Most of the packaging is done with the help of conventional plastics. However, the increasing use of plastics severely threatens the environment. Manufacturers and consumers have shifted their preference toward recyclable and eco-friendly materials with the advent of digital media. Also, the US FDA imposes stringent regulations on recycling plastic materials used for food contact. All these factors are expected to offer opportunities for the biodegradable plastics market in the coming years. Furthermore, the surge in demand for environment-friendly food packaging is shifting the focus of crucial plastic manufacturers and packaging companies to biodegradable plastics. This factor is also bolstering the market growth.

Based on type, the global biodegradable plastics market is segmented into PLA, PHA, starch blends, PBS, PBAT, and others. The starch blends segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The starch blend polymers are biodegradable polymeric materials composed of cellulosic-based biomaterials that enzymes and microorganisms can degrade.   The combination of starch and polyolefin gives a single material carrying the biodegradation properties of starch with the thermal, mechanical, and barrier properties of polyolefin. Common starches used are rice starch, sago, and tapioca starch, and polypropylene and polyolefin are also used. Cellulose has received increasing attention compared to other polymers owing to its consumption by many microorganisms and increasing demand in the application of textiles. Starch is a naturally occurring polymer found in plants such as corn, rice, and potatoes as water-insoluble granules. Starch has been receiving growing attention as raw material for the production of films due to the lack of availability of conventional film-forming resins. The low permeability of starch films has favored its application in food packaging. In the granular state, starch blends are used as a component in synthetic polymer blends and as a filling agent for polyolefin. The starches can be modified using grafting with vinyl monomers such as methyl acrylate.


Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00003197/


Based on end user, the biodegradable plastics market is segmented into packaging and bags, agriculture & horticulture, consumer goods, and others. The packaging and bags segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. In the packaging & bags sector, the demand for biodegradable plastic is increasing owing to its properties such as high strength and convenience compared to conventional plastics. Manufacturers of cosmetic goods and beverage bottles execute rigid packaging. Materials, including bio-PE, PLA, or bio-PET, are commonly used in rigid biodegradable plastic packaging. As a potentially recyclable material, the adoption of PLA is surging for rigid packaging. Flexible packaging solutions, including trays and films, are most suitable for packaging fresh fruits and vegetables as they allow an extended shelf life. In the present scenario, packaging processes and materials are highly sophisticated and flexible to meet application and preservation requirements. The biodegradable plastic industry continuously develops products with barrier properties, such as antimicrobial coating to improve food product preservation.

The global biodegradable plastics market is segmented into five regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Europe held the largest revenue share of the global biodegradable plastics market in 2022. Major factors driving the biodegradable plastics market in Europe are the increasing use of biodegradable plastics in various end-use industries, growing awareness among customers about the adverse effects of conventional plastics, rising initiatives taken by governments, and the presence of prominent players in the region.


Buy Premium Copy of Biodegradable Plastics Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003197/


Based on the type, the starch blends segment accounted for the largest revenue share. Starch has been receiving growing attention as raw material for the production of films due to the lack of the availability of the conventional film-forming resins. Therefore, this factor is expected to boost the starch blends’ segment, leading to largest revenue share.

Europe biodegradable plastics market is expected to surge as strict government legislations are limiting the utilization of customary plastics. Therefore, several FMCG companies are adopting biodegradable packaging so to conform to the standards, which in turn, is propelling the growth of this market. Therefore, Europe accounts for the largest share of the global biodegradable plastics market.

Based on end-user, consumer goods is the fastest-growing segment. The utilization of biodegradable plastics in consumer goods on a large scale globally due to high tensile strength, transparency, and other mechanical properties, is driving the segment’s growth.


Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:


Medical Plastics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Standard Plastics, Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Silicone, and Others), Application (Medical Disposables, Prosthetics, Medical Instruments and Tools, Drug Delivery, and Others), and Geography


Plastic Straps Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Polyester Straps, Polypropylene Straps, Nylon Straps, Paper Straps, Composite Straps, and Corded & Woven Straps) and End Use (Fiber, Steel, Cotton, Paper, Bricks and Tiles, and Others), and Geography


Plastics for Electric Vehicle Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Plastic Type (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyamide (PA), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyvinyl Butyral, Polyurethane (PU), Polypropylene (PP), and Others), Component (Dashboard, Seats, Interior Trim, Car Upholstery, Bumper, and Others), Vehicle Type (BEV and PHEV/HEV), and Application (Powertrain System/Under Bonnet, Exterior, Interior, and Lighting and Electric Wiring)


Plastics for Composites Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type [Thermoset (Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Epoxy, Polyurethane, and Others) and Thermoplastic (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyvinylchloride, Polystyrene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polycarbonate, and Others)] and Technology (Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Pultrusion, Resin Infusion, and Others)


Recycled Plastics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene, Polystyrene, and Others), Source (Plastic Bottles, Plastic Films, Plastic Foams, Plastic Fibers, and Others), and Application (Packaging, Textile, Automotive, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, and Others)


Molded Plastics Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion Molding, Rotational Molding, Thermoforming); Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, Polyurethane, Others); Application (Packaging, Automotive and Transportation, Construction and Infrastructure, Agriculture, Pharmaceutical, Electronics and Electrical, Others) and Geography


Building and Construction Plastics Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product (Polyurethanes, Polyethylene, Polystyrene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Others), Application (Windows, Wall Coverings, Pipes & Ducts, Insulation, Roofing, and Others), and Geography


Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Synthetic Biodegradable Plastic, Bio-based Biodegradable Plastics); End users/Applications (Packaging, Transportation, Agriculture, Electronics, Textiles, Others) and Geography


Bio-Based Coating Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyester, Urethane, Others); Application (Automotive, Wood, Paper, Building and construction, Food Packaging, Others.) and Geography


About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.


Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/biodegradable-plastics-market


Recommended Stories

  • Piedmont Lithium shares rebound after tumbling on short-seller report

    In 2021, Piedmont invested $100 million in Atlantic Lithium to secure spodumene - high-purity lithium ore - from Atlantic's mine in Ghana. Piedmont has a spodumene supply agreement with electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. Shares of Piedmont were last up 3.2% after falling as much as 6.6% on the report.

  • Factbox-Biden budget to target U.S. fossil fuel subsidies

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a budget that would scrap oil and gas industry subsidies, according to a document seen by Reuters, reviving a perennial debate about whether fossil fuel companies should be receiving lucrative tax breaks. While the proposal has little chance of making it through a divided Congress, it represents a political signal from the White House, which has repeatedly criticized Big Oil for raking in record profits at a time of high consumer energy costs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Calculating the cost of U.S. subsidies for the fossil fuel industry is complex because the incentives stretch across the U.S. tax code, but estimates range from $10 to $50 billion per year.

  • We are in our 50s, living in California, and have $2 million in retirement savings. We want someone to tell us whether we can feasibly retire — what’s our best bet there?

    House is paid off, kid’s education also largely paid off, roughly $2 million in retirement savings plus sizable other assets/non-retirement savings. Answer: Many advisers offer a retirement readiness consultation for a fee — though how this will look and what it will cost will vary. You may want to look for a certified financial planner who works on a per-project basis, using sites like LetsMakeAPlan.org, Garrett Planning Network or XY Planning Network.

  • Silvergate Capital will liquidate after crypto collapse wipes out bank

    Silvergate said late Wednesday it would wind down operations after a run on the bank caused by crypto outflows led to mounting losses for the firm.

  • JPMorgan sues former banker Staley over Jeffrey Epstein ties

    JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Jes Staley, its former private banking head and later Barclays Plc's chief executive, accusing him of entangling it with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and saying Staley himself had been accused of sexual assault. The largest U.S. bank filed two complaints on Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court, where it is also defending against lawsuits by the U.S. Virgin Islands and a unnamed woman, Jane Doe 1, who say JPMorgan aided in Epstein's sex trafficking by keeping him as a client.

  • JPMorgan Is Cutting Ties With Crypto Exchange Gemini: Source

    U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a person familiar with the situation. Back in early 2020, JPMorgan took on Gemini and U.S.-listed exchange Coinbase as customers, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coinbase's banking relationship with JPMorgan remains intact, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based exchange confirmed.

  • Musk: ‘Berkshire Hathaway high on Coke.' Warren Buffett earned $704M in dividends from Coca-Cola in 2022 — here are 3 more income stocks in the portfolio

    Even the world’s richest man is impressed.

  • China’s Burst of Copper Exports Shows Economy Still Struggling

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s copper smelters are preparing to boost exports, a sign its manufacturing and construction sectors aren’t yet making a decisive recovery from the ravages of the past year.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions Say

  • Oil Holds Losses on Hawkish Fed Despite Surprise Stockpile Draw

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses as a persistently hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve countered the first decline in US crude inventories this year.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions SaysWest Texas Intermediate traded below $77 a

  • India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

    U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia have begun to erode the dollar's decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India - Russia's top outlet for seaborne crude - have been settled in other currencies. India's oil trade, in response to the turmoil of sanctions and the Ukraine war, provides the strongest evidence so far of a shift into other currencies that could prove lasting. The country is the world's number three importer of oil and Russia became its leading supplier after Europe shunned Moscow's supplies following its invasion of Ukraine begun in February last year.

  • China EV Price War: Tesla Triggers Brutal Battle As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Sirius XM Lays Off 475 Employees On Completing Strategic Review

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) shared plans to downsize its workforce by 475 roles, or 8%, after a strategic review. "We are entering into a new phase for our Company. The investments we are making in the business this year, coupled with today's uncertain economic environment, require us to think differently about how our organization is structured." "As I shared in November, our planning process for 2023 included an enterprise-wide review of our business to identify opportunities for gre

  • Warren Buffett Adds More Occidental Petroleum

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large Occidental Petroleum stake over the past trading sessions, a regulatory filing revealed Tuesday evening.

  • Lowe’s Opens Warehouses to Stow Goods to Improve Seasonal Distribution Efficiency

    The retailer’s strategy differs from other businesses that have focused on opening new distribution centers.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Costco to open its third store in China — can it challenge Walmart's Sam's Club?

    Costco (COST) plans to open its third warehouse location in China this Friday, March 10. Can it go head-to-head with Sam's, the most dominant U.S.-based warehouse club in China?

  • Media giants signal ad market 'stabilized' after bruising 2022

    Here's what media executives had to say about the current state of advertising.

  • CERAWEEK-Collapse in US natgas prices dents market for shale deals

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -This year's freefall in U.S. natural gas prices has upended the acquisitions market for gas producers and spooked investors that lined up to buy when prices were much higher. The price volatility has scuppered plans by a unit of Tokyo Gas Co Ltd to acquire Rockcliff Energy from private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners, according to three people familiar with the matter. Reuters reported in January that the parties were close to a $4.6 billion sale of Rockcliff, a producer in the top U.S. shale-gas region.

  • Windfall tax all but wipes out North Sea oil giant's £2bn profit

    The North Sea’s biggest oil producer has warned it will be forced to cut staff and investment as it claimed its profits were all but wiped out Rishi Sunak’s windfall tax.

  • China’s Auto Sales Fall Sharply After Lifting of Pandemic Curbs

    HONG KONG—China’s passenger car retail sales shrank almost 20% in the first two months of this year, underscoring the challenges facing manufacturers in the world’s largest but long-stuttering auto market. The nation’s auto makers sold 2.7 million passenger cars in January and February combined, according to the China Passenger Car Association, down from 3.3 million a year earlier. Makers of plug-in hybrid and battery electric cars fared better, seeing sales rise 23% in January and February from the same period a year ago.