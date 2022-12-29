U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,844.64
    +61.42 (+1.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,191.96
    +316.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,459.19
    +245.91 (+2.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.15
    +35.13 (+2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.62
    -1.34 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.60
    +4.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.30 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0666
    +0.0050 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8640
    -0.0230 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0660
    -1.2690 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,623.33
    -9.38 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.41
    +1.63 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.92
    +15.73 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Biodiesel Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Feedstock (Rapeseed/Canola, Sunflower, Soybean, Corn, Palm, Others), By Blend (B100, B20, B10, B5), By Production Technology (Pyrolysis, Trans-esterification, Others), By Application (Fuel, Power Generation and Others), By Region and Competition.

New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biodiesel Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377407/?utm_source=GNW

Global Biodiesel Market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028 due to the increasing demand of the alternative fuels which reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In 2021 Asia Pacific region produced around 17.5 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.
A renewable, clean-burning alternative to diesel, biodiesel can be used in existing diesel engines without the need of any changes.It comprises an expanding range of recycled cooking oil, animal fats, and agricultural feedstock.

The market is expected to increase due to the rising demand for biodiesel to replace conventional fossil fuels in power generation and automotive applications. Recycled restaurant grease, fresh and used vegetable oils, and animal fats can all be utilized to make biodiesel.
The rising demand for environmentally friendly fuels that make sure complete combustion and can reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions is a key factor driving the market.The high compatibility of biodiesel with the current diesel engines is also driving the demand.

The rising population and the consequent growth in the number of vehicles and other industries using biodiesel are also anticipated to boost the demand for biodiesel.
Increasing Awareness about Sustainability
Biodiesel is non-toxic, easy to use, and biodegradable.It is also free of all aromatics and sulfur compounds.

It works with most diesel engines and lowers harmful carbon-based emissions while producing fewer greenhouse gases and harmful emissions.Because of the growing concern over greenhouse gas emissions caused by using fossil fuels, the biodiesel industry is expanding.

Biodiesel can cut carbon emissions by up to 50% and has a lower cancer-causing and poisonous aromatic carbon percentage than petroleum-based diesel.Waste Cooking oil is being found as a feedstock for biodiesel production, it has become an economic as well as environmental strategy of many nations to reduce the carbon emissions.

All these factors are propelling the growth of the overall market.
Environmental Issues and The Depletion of Traditional Energy Reserves
Fossil fuels today provide most of our energy demands.These energy sources are not replenishable and exhaust incredibly quickly.

However, because biodiesel is a renewable fuel, it can be utilized in place of traditional energy sources.In response to public demand to cut emissions and replace fossil fuels due to environmental concerns, the largest-ever spectrum of biofuels, including ethanol, biodiesel, bio-methanol, and other green fuels, has been produced.

Because of the expanding population and rising demand for cars, conventional fuels are in greater demand. Governments are limiting the use of traditional power and have established limitations for producing dangerous gases, so there are plenty of chances ahead.

Market Segmentation
Global Biodiesel Market is segmented based on Feedstock, Blend, Production Technology and Application.Based on Feedstock, the market is divided into Rapeseed Sunflower, Soybean, Corn, Palm and Others.

Based on Blend, the market is fragmented into B100, B20, B10 and B5.Based on Production Technology, the market is fragmented into Pyrolysis, Trans-esterification and Others.

Based on Application, the market is divided into Fuel, Power Generation and Others.

Market players
FutureFuel Chemical Company, Algenol LLC, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargillables, Inc., Green Biologics Ltd., Chemtex Inc, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and TMO Renewables Ltd are some of the key players operating in the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Biodiesel Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Biodiesel Market, By Feedstock:
o Rapeseed
o Sunflower
o Soybean
o Corn
o Palm
o Others
• Biodiesel Market, By Blend:
o B100
o B20
o B10
o B5
• Biodiesel Market, By Production Technology:
o Pyrolysis
o Trans-esterification
o Others
• Biodiesel Market, By Application:
o Fuel
o Power Generation
o Others
• Biodiesel Market, By Region:
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Russia
Sweden
Denmark
Switzerland
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
o Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Biodiesel Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377407/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Big Growth in Electric Heat Set Stage For Blackouts in US South

    (Bloomberg) -- The states hit hardest by blackouts in last week’s winter storm have significantly increased reliance on heating homes with electricity over the last decade, putting more strain on the power grid when temperatures plummet.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No S

  • Column: Southwest's meltdown was born in America's cheapskate corporate culture

    Southwest Airlines, like so many American companies, spent money on dividends and stock buybacks instead of technology and infrastructure.

  • 4 Integrated US Oil Stocks Set to Escape Industry Weakness

    From upstream activities to refining, prospects for companies are not at all rosy now, dampening the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will likely survive the business challenges.

  • Natural Gas ETFs: Waves of Volatility

    BOIL and KOLD may be for those investors who don’t get cold feet.

  • Kazakhstan Seeks Capacity to Pipe Crude Oil to Germany

    (Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan’s oil-pipeline operator sent a request to its Russian counterpart to send Kazakh crude via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany next year.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailI

  • Amazon starts ‘Prime Air’ drone delivery in California and Texas

    ‘We are starting in these communities and will gradually expand deliveries to more customers over time’

  • COVID flare-up to weigh on China EV sales in Q1 2023, report says

    China’s re-opening may take a bite out of the country’s all-important auto sector. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that a flare-up in Covid-19 cases will hit China’s EV industry, resulting in a loss of 600,000 in EV sales in the first quarter of next year. Citing data from the partially owned China International Capital Corporation (CICC), the report finds that the flare up in cases will create disrupted production, and reduced demand.

  • Fresh Panama Copper Mine Talks Offer Hope for 11th-Hour Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Panamanian officials and the operator of a giant copper mine are back at the negotiating table after a hiatus of more than a week, with both sides saying they’re keen to reach a deal on tax payments and avoid a shutdown of the facility.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Ch

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Showing Rising Market Leadership; Earns 85 RS Rating

    On Tuesday, Pioneer Natural Resources stock reached an important technical milestone, with its Relative Strength (RS) Rating climbing into the 80-plus percentile with an improvement to 85, a rise from 72 the day before. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. Is Pioneer Natural Resources Stock A Buy?

  • Vera Bradley Benefits From Discount With Inventory Headed South, Says Analyst

    Small Cap Consumer Research analyst Eric M Beder reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) with a price target of $9.00. The analyst said the company's Bright Friday sale, which began the week before Black Friday, drove in shoppers looking for a solid bargain. Further, the analyst added the last two weeks before Christmas have been very strong, as multiple new price cuts, incremental items added to the door buster mix. Also, an incremental 10% price cut for Holiday

  • Gas prices are down but projected to rise again. How much will gas cost in 2023?

    Consumers probably will pay less for gas in 2023, projects fuel-savings app GasBuddy. Prices are expected to average $3.49, down from $4 in 2022.

  • Hedge Fund Trader Andurand Says Oil Demand Could Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Global oil demand could soar as much as 4% at some point next year if the world fully emerges from Covid restrictions, hedge fund trader Pierre Andurand said.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Sign of AbatingOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass

  • TSMC Starts Next-Gen Mass Production as World Fights Over Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. kicked off mass production of next-generation chips Thursday, ensuring the island remains the linchpin of a critical technology fought over by governments from Washington to Beijing.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows No Si

  • Best-Performing Stocks of the Top ETF of the Fourth Quarter

    iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ) topped the list of the best-performing U.S. equity ETFs in the fourth quarter, gaining 50.7%.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Microsoft a Buy?

    According to IDC, worldwide PC shipments declined 15% in the third quarter of 2022, while smartphone shipments fell 9.7%. As a leader in the battered PC industry, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has seen its shares slip 29% since January. Here's why a stock market sell-off in 2022 makes Microsoft a must-buy.

  • Ride-Share Scooters Are Becoming A Problem — The New Face Of Urban Micomobility Is Here

    Bird Global, Lime and other ride-share scooter brands began taking over streets and sidewalks seemingly overnight. They became a semi-viral sensation, even landing their own satire episode on the popular comedy show “South Park.” But the model is quickly becoming unsustainable as sidewalks, entrances and bike racks everywhere become packed with various brands of electric scooters, which are becoming a nuisance as many cities have started banning them inside city limits. Eli Electric Vehicles, a

  • Diesel Prices In 2023? Don't Expect Much Relief

    Diesel prices are off record highs but remain elevated. Analysts expect tight supplies and strong demand in 2023.

  • Brazil’s Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister

    Amazon activist Marina Silva has announced that she has been appointed as environment minister of Brazil by President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Silva announced her appointment Thursday in a message to supporters. Lula scheduled a news conference for later Thursday to announce the appointments.

  • Peloton Now Sells Refurbished Bikes. Shares Are Sliding.

    Peloton launched a program to sell refurbished Bike and Bike+ models, and announced discounts on new models. Investors don't seem enthused, however.

  • Oil prices slide on fears over China’s COVID surge

    Oil futures fall Thursday as traders fear a surge in COVID cases in China will dent a recovery in demand.