BioDuro-Sundia Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

IRVINE, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioDuro-Sundia, a leading drug discovery, development and commercial services organization backed by Advent International, announced today the establishment of a Discovery Research Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointment of Andrew Thomas Ph.D. and Zach Sweeney Ph.D. as its members. The SAB will advise BioDuro-Sundia as the company is growing its discovery capabilities and capacities.

"We welcome Andrew and Zach who bring valuable experience as we continue to accelerate our growth," said Dr. Kent Payne, CEO of BioDuro-Sundia. "Their expertise in small molecule research and biotherapeutic discovery platforms provide additional external insight to enhance the solutions we provide to our clients."

Dr. Andrew Thomas is an entrepreneur focused on transforming impactful innovation in the Healthcare sector. He was formerly the Global Head of Small Molecule Research, Medicinal Chemistry at Roche. More recently, he has managed two investment funds focused on Swiss technology growth companies. He received his chemistry education at the Universities of Robert Gordon, St Andrews and Cambridge and Executive Business development at IMD Lausanne and London Business School. During his career he has published more than 100 patents, peer reviewed journals and books with his most recent notable Roche success exemplified by his teams' invention and development of Evrysdi for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Dr. Zach Sweeney is the CEO at Interline Therapeutics and a Venture Partner at ARCH Venture Partners. He has broad experience growing and leading successful multifunctional drug discovery groups. Zach was previously the Chief Scientific Officer at Denali Therapeutics and a leader in the drug discovery groups at Revolution Medicines, Novartis, Genentech, and Roche. Zach attended Stanford University, where he received a B.S. degree in Chemistry. He subsequently earned a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, and completed a NIH postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University. Zach's research interests include the application of genomic and proteomic information in drug discovery, computational approaches to improve small molecule and biotherapeutic design, and the chemical biology of drug candidates. He is listed as an inventor on approximately 60 published patent applications and has co-authored more than 40 scientific publications.

About BioDuro-Sundia

BioDuro-Sundia, an Advent International portfolio company, is a trusted, leading contract research development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) for over 27 years. We provide our biotech and pharmaceutical partners with fully integrated services to support their efforts from target identification through to commercial drug product manufacturing. The company is based in the US and China with more than 3,000 employees and 10 global sites across 7 cities.

Core expertise includes small and large molecule discovery, development and scale up, support for IND submission, and unique technology platforms such as bioavailability enhancement of insoluble compounds. The one-stop-shop operation helps biotech and pharma partners across the globe to significantly accelerate discovery and de-risk development to create higher value outcomes. We adhere to one global highest standard of compliance and business operation code. Our science-driven, customer-oriented, people-focused culture enables us to provide top-tier integrated, fast, and flexible tailored services to our customers, to meet their unique needs and accelerate development timelines. For more information, please visit www.bioduro-sundia.com

