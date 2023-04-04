BioDuro-Sundia Wins Life Sciences Review Top 10 BPO Award

IRVINE, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Sciences Review magazine recognizes BioDuro-Sundia as top 10 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). BioDuro-Sundia earned this award for its high-quality service and cutting-edge technology, as well as its integrated contract research, development and manufacturing (CRDMO) service platforms. Dr. Kent Payne, CEO of BioDuro-Sundia, accepted the award. In an exclusive interview with Life Sciences Review magazine, Kent stated, "BioDuro-Sundia continues to make our customers a top priority."

"We have the largest privately held drug discovery platform. Our global presence gives us the scale to work with emerging biopharmaceutical companies as well as large pharma clients," says Dr. Kent Payne. "Our ability to be nimble, fast, and flexible is crucial to deliver client projects efficiently and on time."

BioDuro-Sundia has a legacy stretching back nearly three decades as a trusted solution provider. The company continues to promote technological innovation while expanding service capacity, aiming to accelerate the path from target discovery through development and finally to the market. BioDuro-Sundia has an extensive range of tools from discovery (PROTAC, Fragment-Based Drug Discovery capability, Nanobody, NASH model, etc) through to a variety of modified release technologies for commercial oral drug products.

"We combine scientific excellence with strong governance and compliance across a broad range of integrated offerings. This is why more than 80% of our clients chose BioDuro-Sundia to access multiple offerings," adds Dr. Kent Payne, "We are committed to enhance our offerings to better meet the continuously evolving needs of our clients."

Read the full article on Life Sciences Review website at: https://www.lifesciencesreview.com/biodurosundia

About BioDuro-Sundia

BioDuro-Sundia, an Advent International portfolio company, is a trusted, leading contract research development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) for over 27 years. We provide our biotech and pharmaceutical partners with fully integrated services to support their efforts from target identification through to commercial drug product manufacturing. The company is based in the US and China with more than 3,000 employees and 10 global sites across 7 cities.

Core expertise includes small and large molecule discovery, development and scale up, support for IND submission, and unique technology platforms such as bioavailability enhancement of insoluble compounds. The one-stop-shop operation helps biotech and pharma partners across the globe to significantly accelerate discovery and de-risk development to create higher value outcomes. We adhere to one global highest standard of compliance and business operation code. Our science-driven, customer-oriented, people-focused culture enables us to provide top-tier integrated, fast, and flexible tailored services to our customers, to meet their unique needs and accelerate development timelines. For more information, please visit www.bioduro-sundia.com

