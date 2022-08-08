U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,140.00
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,728.00
    -29.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,209.00
    -19.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,919.10
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.89
    -0.12 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.84
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0185
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -0.29 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2072
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3240
    +0.3540 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,266.81
    +301.43 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.41
    +7.18 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,215.57
    +39.70 (+0.14%)
     

BioDuro-Sundia and X-Chem enter partnership to launch DEL services in China for the discovery of new small molecule drugs

·4 min read

SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioDuro-Sundia, an industry-leading drug discovery, development and commercial service CRDMO backed by Advent International, and X-Chem, a DEL technology pioneer in small molecule drug discovery, jointly announced the launch of DNA Encoded Compound Library (DEL) technology services in China to help more innovative pharmaceutical companies quickly discover small molecule drugs. X-Chem will leverage its powerful DEL technology platform and large collection of novel, diverse lead- and drug-like small molecule compounds to help customers significantly accelerate the discovery of hits and expand their target range. Combined with BioDuro-Sundia's one-stop drug discovery platform, customers can access world-class discovery technologies and support, covering hit identification and optimization, evaluation of lead and candidate compounds, and quickly advance to preclinical development.

As a pioneer in DEL technology, X-Chem's libraries contain over 250 billion small molecules. X-Chem has licensed more than 100 research projects to companies in the US, Europe and Japan, comprising over three hundred independent chemical series and more than one thousand validated hit compounds. BioDuro-Sundia will utilize its powerful protein screening platform to assist customers to complete the protein qualification, ensuring that its purity, concentration and degree of aggregation meet the requirements for compound library screening to ensure the best chances for hit identification.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with BioDuro-Sundia in China to explore more new and challenging, valuable therapeutic targets," said X-Chem 's CBO, Steffen Helmling. "We believe that X-Chem' s DEL platform technology, in strong association with BioDuro-Sundia 's one-stop new drug discovery development platform, can deliver promising drug leads and will bring higher value returns to our biopharma clients."

BioDuro-Sundia is an integrated CRDMO providing drug discovery, development and manufacturing services. As an expert in drug discovery, the company has leveraged its more than 18 years of discovery chemistry services and has successfully delivered thousands of projects to date.

"We look forward to working with X-Chem to help our customers discover more novel small molecule leads through the application of DNA Encoded Compound Library (DEL)," said Dr. Xiang Li, Drug Discovery President of BioDuro-Sundia. "This collaboration will provide a cutting-edge platform for hit identification in early drug discovery and further expand BioDuro-Sundia's one-stop new drug discovery and development capabilities. It will also empower innovative Chinese pharmaceutical companies with a more efficient drug discovery mechanism. We believe that through our collaboration with X-Chem scientists, new drug candidates will continue to be discovered and advanced, eventually moving towards the clinic and benefiting patients."

About BioDuro-Sundia

BioDuro-Sundia, an Advent International portfolio company is a trusted, leading Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) for over 27 years. We provide our biotech and pharmaceutical partners with fully integrated services to support their efforts from target identification through to commercial drug product manufacturing. The company is based in the US and China with more than 2,500 employees and 10 global sites across 7 cities.

Core expertise includes small and large molecule discovery, development and scale up, support for IND submission, and unique technology platforms such as bioavailability enhancement of insoluble compounds. The one-stop-shop operation helps biotech and pharma partners across the globe to significantly accelerate discovery and de-risk development to create higher value outcomes. We adhere to one global highest standard of compliance and business operation code. Science-driven, customer-oriented, flexible, people focused culture enables us to provide top-tier integrated, fast and flexible tailored services to our customers to meet their unique needs and accelerate development timeline.

About X-Chem

X-Chem, Inc. is the leader in small molecule discovery science, providing pharmaceutical and biotech companies a complete, seamless solution for screening, hit validation and lead optimization. As pioneers of DNA-encoded chemical library (DEL) technology, the company leverages its market- leading DEL platform to discover novel small molecule leads against challenging, high-value therapeutic targets. In-house lead optimization services enable clients to progress their compounds directly for even higher quality outputs. Our expertise in medicinal chemistry, custom synthesis and scale-up process chemistry enables us to support all aspects of drug discovery, supporting lead optimization through candidate identification.

SOURCE BioDuro-Sundia

Recommended Stories

  • Why Our Summer Corn Is Ever Sweeter

    New breeds have transformed corn’s traditional flavor and texture, making it more sugary and less creamy.

  • Fintech Firm Paytm’s Quarterly Loss Widens Almost 70% on Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Paytm, India’s leading digital payments brand, said its first-quarter loss widened by almost 70% on higher costs, and reiterated that the company is on track to hit operational profitability by September 2023.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System,

  • Berkshire Hathaway Beats Estimates for Second-Quarter Profits

    Operating profits rose 39%, thanks to insurance and railroad businesses. Warren Buffett slowed buybacks and stock purchases.

  • Gold Holds Drop After US Jobs Data Support Rate-Hike Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold held its biggest decline in two weeks after strong US jobs growth tempered recession fears, suggesting the Federal Reserve is likely to persist with steep interest-rate hikes to curb inflation. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan Sa

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • China’s Trade Surplus Hits Record But Slowdown Risks Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprisingly strong export growth in July lifted its trade surplus to another record and provided some much-needed economic support, but the country will still have to find ways to keep its fragile recovery on track as the global economy slows this year.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment Approve

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Lower on Monday

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday reports the Consumer Price Index for July. Economists are expecting a 8.7% year-over-year increase.

  • GE Is Building the Electricity Grid of the Future. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    GE has some impressive history, and current technology, on display at its research center in upstate New York.

  • Oil Extends 10% Weekly Tumble as Demand Concerns Spur Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as the week’s trading kicked off, extending the biggest weekly decline since April, amid persistent concern about weakening demand.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy

  • Asia shares subdued, dollar encouraged by U.S. rate risk

    Asian share markets were mostly softer on Monday and the dollar held firm after a stunning U.S. payrolls report pushed back against talk of recession but also bolstered the case for more super-sized rate hikes. Markets quickly moved to price around a 70% chance the Federal Reserve will lift rates by 75 basis points in September, sending two-year yields up 20 basis points on Friday and further inverting the curve. The blockbuster data only raised the stakes for the July U.S. consumer prices report due on Wednesday, which could see a slight pullback in headline growth, but likely a further acceleration in core inflation.

  • An Add-On CD Could Pay Off Big Time for Investors. Here's Why

    An add-on certificate of deposit, or "add-on CD," is a specialized type of certificate of deposit. It has the same term and withdrawal limits as a standard CD. It differs in that you can add to this account over time, … Continue reading → The post What Is an Add-On CD? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

    (Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset fresh losses at the Geico car insurer, where parts shortages and higher used vehicle prices boosted accident claims. Despite the huge net loss, "the results show Berkshire's resilience," said James Shanahan, an Edward Jones & Co analyst who rates Berkshire "neutral."

  • Ethanol Industry Wants to Bury Its Carbon, but Some Farmers Stand in the Way

    Pipeline projects aimed at sequestering heat-trapping gases are meeting opposition from landowners and environmentalists—similar to the opposition faced by fossil-fuel pipelines.

  • Do you really need a financial adviser? Take this six-question test to find out.

    Whether you’re 27 and starting a career or 57 and planning for retirement, you may wonder, “Do I need to hire a financial planner?” Will paying an adviser’s fee result in substantially better financial decisions and fewer costly mistakes? If you’re a diligent saver and competent investor, you may figure there’s little reason to purchase an adviser’s services. If you don’t know something, such as whether converting to a Roth IRA makes sense or not, you’re comfortable researching the answer on your own.

  • Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up

    The dollar extended it best rally against the yen since mid-June on Monday, buoyed by higher Treasury yields after blockbuster U.S. jobs data lifted expectations for more aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening. The greenback was last 0.31% higher at 135.42 yen, and earlier rose to 135.585 yen, its highest since July 28, after surging 1.57% in the previous session, its biggest single-day gain since June 17. Traders currently see a 73.5% probability the Fed continues the pace of 75 basis-point interest-rate increases for its next policy decision on Sept. 21, from about 41% before surprisingly strong payrolls data on Friday raised worries that wage growth would fuel inflationary pressures.

  • CVS Plans to Bid for Signify Health

    CVS is seeking to buy Signify Health, according to people familiar with the matter, as the drugstore and insurance giant looks to expand in home-health services.

  • Before Crypto Lender Celsius Crashed, CEO Alex Mashinsky Was Known for Big Ideas and Battles

    Alex Mashinsky, a serial entrepreneur, proposed a stream of moonshot ideas in different industries over many years—and frequently left a string of unhappy colleagues and investors.

  • Suddenly, stock-market investors are wrestling with ‘boomflation’ after hot July jobs report

    Is it stagflation? Recession? Or is something else gripping the U.S. economy that the Federal Reserve and investors need to consider?

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?