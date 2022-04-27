U.S. markets open in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,204.25
    +33.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,497.00
    +337.00 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,113.00
    +97.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.80
    +9.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.90
    +0.20 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.90
    -5.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    -0.0035 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.46
    +3.44 (+12.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2578
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9680
    +0.7580 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,020.12
    -1,335.06 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.93
    -36.94 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,457.48
    +71.29 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Bioenergy Market Size to Hit USD 642.71 Billion by 2027; Mounting Concerns Surrounding Energy Security to Propel the Bioenergy Market in Developing Nations: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Bioenergy Market to Rise at 8.0% CAGR till 2027; Advancements in Energy Extraction Technologies from Solid Waste to Generate Novel Growth Opportunities. Prominent Players Such as EnviTech and Drax Group to Focus on Capitalizing Government Incentives for Renewables.

Pune, India, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Bioenergy Market size is projected to reach USD 642.71 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Deepening commitment to the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement will be a critical factor augmenting the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Bioenergy Market Outlook 2020-2027”. The Paris Agreement was a landmark moment in the fight against climate change as it contained actionable commitments by the top emission countries.

These commitments were focused towards mitigating the extreme effects of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and curbing global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/bioenergy-market-103296


Report Highlights:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2027

Forecast Period 2021 to 2027 CAGR

8.0%

2027 Value Projection

USD 642.71 billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2020

USD 344.90 billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

By Product, By Feedstock, By Application and Regional

Growth Drivers

Rapid Depletion of Fossil Fuels to Accelerate the Bioenergy Market Growth

Concerted Efforts to Reduce Carbon Emissions to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific


Market Driver:

Rapid Depletion of Fossil Fuels to Accelerate the Bioenergy Market Growth

The world overly dependent on fossil fuels to satisfy its energy demands. For example, in the US, fossil fuels accounted for 81.5% of the total energy consumption. Excessive reliance on exhaustible energy sources is causing their depletion rate to overtake their replenishment rate. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates that the current global stock of crude oil will be adequate to meet world’s oil demand till 2050. A report published by the Millennium Alliance for Humanity and the Biosphere (MAHB) states that coal will run out in 70 years, gas will be over in 40 years, and oil will be gone in the next 30 years. These stark projections are reinforcing the need for the global society to develop and actively embrace bioenergy sources and reduce dependence on conventional energy.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created widespread uncertainty across the global economic spectrum. Many businesses are struggling to cope with the rapidly changing circumstances. Governments are modifying, altering, and developing new policies and measures to steer their countries out these challenging. We are also taking solid efforts to generate intelligent analysis on different markets and providing detailed assessment of the impact of this pandemic on your business.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/bioenergy-market-103296


According to the report, the global market value stood at USD 344.90 billion in 2019. The report also shares the following:

  • Exhaustive examination of the key market drivers, trends, and restraints;

  • Accurate forecasting of upcoming market opportunities;

  • In-depth study of all market segments;

  • Comprehensive evaluation of the regional dynamics; and

  • Careful profiling and thorough research of the top market players and their strategies.

Regional Insights:

Concerted Efforts to Reduce Carbon Emissions to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific

Booming economies of Asia Pacific, mainly India and China, who are also two of the largest emitters in the world, are taking decisive policy measures to curb emissions. In developed economies such as Japan, use of wood as biofuel is rising, increasing bioenergy consumption in the region. These factors enabled Asia Pacific to create a market for bioenergy with a size of USD 96.76 billion in 2019.

Countries in the European Union (EU) are actively adopting bio-energy as these energy sources are expected to speed up the EU’s shift towards renewables in the coming decade. North America, being one of the largest producers of liquid biofuels, is steadily fastening its hold on the bioenergy market share backed by significant increases in ethanol production in the US.

Competitive Landscape:

Widening Geographic Presence of Companies to Characterize Market Competition

With strengthening global commitment towards bio-based energy, key players in this market are exploring new avenues to expand their regional and global presence. Companies are also taking advantage of incentives offered governments for renewable energy projects to consolidate their position in the market.


Quick Buy - Bioenergy Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103296


Industry Developments:

  • April 2020: Ductor, the Finnish-Swiss bioenergy company, announced the building of three biofertilizer-biogas plants in Poland’s Zachodniopomorskie region. Using poultry waste, the plants will produce renewable energy and organic nitrogen fertilizer, enhancing Poland’s shift towards circular economy.

  • February 2020: San Francisco-based Brightmark expanded its dairy biogas project in Western New York under its “Yellowjacket” project. Partnering with six farms, the company will extract methane from dairy manure every day and produce renewable natural gas.

List of Key Players Covered in the Bioenergy Market Report:

  • Enexor Energy (U.S.)

  • Lignetics (U.S.)

  • Green Plains Inc. (U.S.)

  • Enviva (U.S.)

  • Enerkem (Canada)

  • POET (U.S.)

  • Drax Group (U.S.)

  • Pacific BioEnergy Corp (Canada)

  • EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany)

  • MVV Energie AG (Germany)

  • Ameresco, Inc. (U.S.)

  • ADM (U.S.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bioenergy-market-103296


Global Bioenergy Market Segmentation:

By Type

  • Liquid Biofuel

  • Biogas

  • Others

  • By Feedstock

  • Agricultural Waste

  • Wood and woody Biomass

  • Solid Waste

  • Others

By Application

  • Power Generation

  • Heat Generation

  • Transportation


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/bioenergy-market-103296


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6.1% on Tuesday as fears of an imminent slowdown in the semiconductor industry intensified.  So what Investors are growing more concerned that the economy could be headed toward a recession.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy After Falling 40% From All-Time Highs?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continue to get clobbered. Several worries are conspiring to bring down Nvidia, the semiconductor industry, and tech in general right now: The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike posturing, calls for a slowdown in consumer spending, and a possible reduction in demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) needed in cryptocurrency mining. Nvidia faced challenges like this just a few years ago.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • Microsoft ‘has pretty good guidance going forward’ compared to other tech stocks: Analyst

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst and Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine the takeaways from Microsoft's Q3 earnings report, competition within the mega cap tech space, and the supply chain and production pressures Tesla is facing from the Shanghai lockdown.

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • QuantumScape Stock Falls. Earnings Aren’t the Problem.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • Teck Resources profit jumps five-fold as copper, coal prices surge

    Copper climbed to record highs in the first quarter on concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on the country would upend supply chains, while analysts expect the transition from fossil fuels to electrification to stoke the metal's demand. Teck said its average realized price for copper rose about 15% to $4.51 per pound in the quarter from a year earlier, while its realized steelmaking coal prices more than doubled to $357 per tonne. Miners have been battling logistical delays, rising costs of key supplies such as equipment and explosives, particularly since March when the Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupted their supply chains.

  • 3 Moonshot Stocks With Upside of Up to 709%, According to Wall Street

    Since early January, Wall Street has given the investing community a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can move higher. In March, the benchmark S&P 500 registered its 39th official correction (i.e., a decline of at least 10%) since the beginning of 1950, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite briefly dipped into bear market territory.

  • Tesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. wiped roughly $126 billion off its valuation Tuesday as the stock fell 12% on investors’ concern that Elon Musk may sell shares to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Chinese Firm Halts Business; Russia to Stop GasElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter P

  • Meta’s Earnings Are Today. The Ad Picture is Worsening.

    Facebook's parent company's fourth-quarter results were a debacle. Investors are nervous that the March quarter numbers will be a reprise of that.

  • Why this oil company's earnings hit Warren Buffett like a ton of bricks [video]

    Bill Smead, Chief Investment Officer at Smead Capital Management discusses how Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings will impact Berkshire Hathaway and be viewed by Warren Buffett.

  • A Bid for Kohl’s: What’s Simon Thinking?

    The $68-a-share bid for Kohl's by the Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management could be the strongest one yet for the retailer.

  • Cathie Wood Thanks Musk for Twitter Deal Despite Tesla Stock Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood, a long-time champion of Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc., thanked him for his purchase of Twitter Inc. -- a move he said would unleash the site’s “tremendous potential.”Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earning

  • GM stock moves higher after mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down General Motors' Q1 earnings report and their outlook on EV production.

  • Robinhood plans to lay off 9% of full-time employees

    Robinhood's CEO announced in a blog post that the company will cut roughly 9% of its full-time staff.

  • Spotify Stock Rises as Subscribers Jump in First Quarter

    Spotify shares rose Wednesday after the streaming platform saw a sharp increase in users during the first quarter. Spotify (ticker: SPOT ) said monthly active users rose 19% in the quarter from a year earlier to 422 million. Spotify said its premium subscribers rose 15% in the first quarter to 182 million.